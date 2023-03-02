Moody's affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); outlook stable

New York, March 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 rating on $2.4 million of Special Facility Revenue Bonds (Aero Nashville, LLC Project), Refunding Series 2010, issued by the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Baa3 rating reflects the adequacy, stability and predictability of project cash flows that resulted in approximately 1.20x annual debt service coverage ratio (DSCR). The pledged revenues are derived from monthly rent payments made by the Federal Express Corporation (FedEx, Baa2 stable) to the trustee pursuant to a non-cancelable sublease in effect for the term of the debt. Rent payments have been structured to provide a constant margin over annual debt service, and the sublease terminates in June 2026, coincident with the final maturity of the bonds in July 2026.

The Baa3 rating also acknowledges the fully recovered but low baseline level of air cargo volume at Nashville International Airport, as well as the lower degree of essentiality of the project facility relative to more essential facilities elsewhere in the FedEx network.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based upon Moody's expectation that FedEx will continue to pay all rents and financial obligations owed under the sublease, and that project revenues will continue to provide approximately 1.2x annual DSCR.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

Improvement in the credit quality of FedEx combined with stable usage of the cargo facility

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Significant deterioration in the credit quality of FedEx

Significant decline in air cargo volume at Nashville International Airport generally and/or reduced utilization of the facility by FedEx Changes to existing lease arrangements resulting in annual DSCRs below 1.2x

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from lease payments made by the project company to the trustee pursuant to the ground lease. The revenues for these lease payments are substantially derived from sublease payments received from FedEx.

The project company has also granted for the trustee on behalf of bondholders a lien upon and security interest in the company's interest in the property under the ground lease pursuant to a leasehold mortgage. FedEx, Aero Nashville, and the trustee have entered into an attornment agreement, which enables the trustee or a purchaser of the leasehold interest in the project to keep the FedEx lease in place in the event of any transfer of Aero Nashville's interest in the project by foreclosure or trustee's sale or as a result of any other action.

In addition, the project company has executed an unconditional and irrevocable guaranty for the debt service on the bonds. While the company has no significant assets to effect payments under this guaranty beyond its other commitments in the transaction, the guaranty is afforded different treatment in a bankruptcy proceeding and is intended to protect the leasehold estate deed of trust. The guaranty is secured by a pledge of the project company's right, title and interest in certain collateral, pursuant to a collateral agreement, which includes project revenues.

Bondholders also benefit from a minimum required reserve balance equal to the lesser of the three-prong test.

FedEx is responsible for maintaining the required insurance as set forth in the lease agreement. Required insurance includes coverage for the full replacement cost of the facility, business interruption insurance for 12 months, general liability insurance of $5.0 million, automobile liability coverage of at least $5.0 million, and workers compensation of at least $500,000.

PROFILE

Aero Nashville, the project company, has a leasehold interest in the project, the ground lease and the FedEx lease. The project consists of an 85,111 square foot air cargo shipment and transfer facility at Nashville International Airport. Aero Nashville leases the project from the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority ("MNAA") (A1 senior and A2 subordinate, stable), the owner of the project and the issuer of the bonds, pursuant to the ground lease, which terminates in June 2036. The ground lease requires Aero Nashville to make monthly lease payments to MNAA, which in practice flow to the trustee as MNAA has assigned its right, title and interest in the project to the trustee. Aero Nashville has in turn subleased the project to FedEx pursuant to the sublease (alternatively referred to as the FedEx lease), which terminates in June 2026. The FedEx lease has two successive renewal option terms of five years each.

