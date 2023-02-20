Moody's affirms Baa3 ratings of SK Innovation and SK Geo Centric; outlooks remain negative

Hong Kong, February 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings of SK Innovation Co. Ltd. (SKI), as well as the Baa3 issuer rating of SK Geo Centric Co., Ltd. (SKGC).

Moody's has also affirmed the Baa3 backed senior unsecured rating of SK Battery America, Inc., reflecting the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from its ultimate parent, SKI.

The outlooks on all ratings remain negative.

"The ratings affirmation and negative outlook on SKI reflect (1) the negative impact on the company's financial leverage from persistently weak profitability at its battery business as well as large investments over the next couple of years; and (2) the uncertainties over the company's various deleveraging measures which, if they crystalize, will help it contain net debt growth," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The rating action on SKGC mirrors that on SKI, given SKGC's full ownership by SKI, and the close operational relationship between the two companies," adds Yoo.

RATINGS RATIONALE

SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

Moody's expects SKI's adjusted EBITDA to decline to about KRW4.5 trillion in 2023 and KRW5.2 trillion in 2024, from the very robust level of KRW5.7 trillion estimated for 2022.

The decline in earnings will be mainly because of a significant decrease in earnings from the refining business, as Moody's assumes refining margin will return to mid-cycle levels. This factor will be partly offset by continued EBITDA growth from its battery business, although Moody's expects this business to continue reporting an operating loss in 2023, before returning to a slight operating profit in 2024.

At the same time, Moody's expects SKI's large capital spending over 2023-24 will drive a substantial increase in its adjusted net debt to KRW25.5 trillion–KRW26.0 trillion by the end of 2024, from about KRW16.9 trillion estimated as of the end of 2022. The agency has not incorporated any large-scale, potential deleveraging measures by the company in its projection, given the significant uncertainties over the timing and scale of such measures crystalizing.

Based on these assumptions, Moody's estimates SKI's adjusted net debt/EBITDA will stay at 4.6x-4.9x in 2023-24. These ratios are at the weaker end of SKI's current underlying credit strength, and there are significant downsides and upsides to this projection, because of uncertainties over (1) the company's ability to improve profitability in its battery business, given the significant execution risks from its fast expansion outside Korea; (2) the actual scale of its deleveraging measures; and (3) the scale of capital spending beyond 2023. These considerations drive the negative outlook.

SKI's Baa3 ratings continue to incorporate its underlying credit strength and a one-notch uplift based on Moody's assessment of strong institutional support from the Korean government (Aa2 stable) if necessary.

SKI's underlying credit strength is underpinned by the company's leading position as Korea's largest refining company, its diversified operations, and the likelihood of support from its parent, SK Inc. These strengths are counterbalanced by SKI's exposure to the inherently cyclical refining and petrochemical market conditions, its moderate capital structure and the execution risks associated with its battery business.

Moody's estimates that SKI's adjusted net debt/EBITDA improved to about 3.0x in 2022 from 3.6x in 2021 because the significant increase in its earnings more than offset higher net debt from its large investments and working capital deficits. The robust earnings were mainly because of the strong industry upturn in its refining and lubricants businesses as well as sizable inventory-related gains, which more than offset the weak performance in its petrochemical and battery businesses.

SK Geo Centric Co., Ltd.

SKGC's earnings should increase gradually over the next 1-2 years from very weak levels in 2022, but will remain below mid-cycle levels, given the challenging industry conditions amid ongoing capacity additions in the region.

Based on these assumptions and SKGC's largely steady debt, Moody's expects the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA to improve to about 6.2x in 2023 and 4.7x in 2024, from 7.0x-8.0x estimated for 2022. These ratios are largely consistent with SKGC's current underlying credit strength.

SKGC's Baa3 rating incorporates a two-notch uplift from the company's underlying credit strength, because of a high likelihood of strong parental support from SKI.

SKGC's underlying credit strength is underpinned by the company's stable domestic market position and vertically integrated operations with SKI. These strengths are counterbalanced by the company's exposure to volatile market conditions, given its commodity petrochemical-centered product mix, and its high financial leverage.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, SKI and SKGC are exposed to increasing environmental regulations and safety risks, especially in their refining and petrochemical businesses. These risks are tempered by the companies' good track record of environmental compliance and solid operational capabilities. SKI also has high exposure to carbon transition risk arising from a potential decline in demand for petroleum products. This risk can be alleviated if SKI successfully increases its revenue and improves profitability in its fast-growing electric vehicle battery business. The ratings also consider the companies' increasingly aggressive financial strategy, as evidenced by their large debt-funded investments and/or track record of elevated shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could change the outlook on SKI to stable if the company (1) maintains largely steady earnings relative to its 2022 level and improves profitability in its battery business; and (2) contains net debt growth at a manageable level, such that its retained cash flow (RCF)/adjusted net debt exceeds 8%-10% and its adjusted net debt/EBITDA stays below 4.5x-5.0x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade SKI's ratings if the company fails to improve profitability in its battery business, or if it undertakes more aggressive debt-funded investments, such that its RCF/adjusted net debt stays below 8%-10% or its adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeds 4.5x-5.0x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could change the outlook on SKGC to stable if SKI's outlook is revised to stable.

Conversely, a downgrade of SKI's rating will result in a downgrade of SKGC's rating. Moody's will also review SKGC's rating in the event of significant adverse changes in its relationship with SKI. The agency could also downgrade SKGC's rating if the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 6.0x-7.0x on a sustained basis amid structural weakness in the industry or an increase in debt.

The principal methodology used in rating SK Innovation Co. Ltd. and SK Battery America, Inc. was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74331. The principal methodology used in rating SK Geo Centric Co., Ltd. was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

SK Innovation Co. Ltd. is Korea's largest refining and marketing company by refining capacity. The company's operations are diversified across its refining and marketing, petrochemical, exploration and production, lubricants and battery-related businesses.

SK Geo Centric Co., Ltd. is a leading petrochemical company in Korea, with 7.7 million tons of annual petrochemical production capacity as of 30 September 2022. The company is wholly owned by SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

