Moody's affirms Badger Finance's B3 CFR; outlook remains negative

New York, May 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Badger Finance, LLC ("Badger"), including the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), and the B3 rating on the company's senior secured term loan. The capital structure also includes an ABL revolving credit facility that is not rated by Moody's. The outlook remains negative.

The rating affirmation reflects the improved liquidity from the recent ABL amendment on May 19, 2022, which increased the size of the ABL from $30 million to $55 million, and also extended the maturity from September 28, 2022 to September 28, 2027 (with a springing maturity of June 28, 2024 if the term loan is not addressed by that date). The affirmation also reflects Moody's expectation that debt/EBITDA will decrease from 7.6x (on a Moody's-adjusted basis) as of December 26, 2021, to approximately 6.1x by the end of 2022, assuming Badger is able to successfully pass-through pricing with limited supply chain disruption and volume elasticity. Moody's is maintaining the negative outlook, reflecting the execution risk related to reducing leverage given a highly challenging operating environment including inflationary cost pressures, increased working capital investments, and supply chain headwinds.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Badger Finance, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Badger Finance, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Badger's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's high financial leverage, relatively small scale, and high product and manufacturing concentration. The rating also reflects weak free cash flow due to inflationary cost pressures, supply chain challenges, and tax-related distributions to the parent company. These credit challenges are balanced against the company's fully integrated manufacturing process-- from green coffee procurement and roasting to high-speed coffee pod production and packaging -- that enables its low-cost producer strategy. Badger also benefits from favorable growth prospects in its U.S. single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee businesses.

Badger's adequate liquidity reflects Moody's expectation of free cash flow (net of distributions to the parent company) to improve in 2022 to approximately $5 million, from negative $3 million in 2021. Mandatory annual debt amortization of 1% on the first lien term loan is approximately $3 million per year and marginally manageable within the internal cash sources because the company also holds a minimal $1 million cash balance.

Liquidity is supported by an ABL revolving credit facility. The ABL was recently amended on May 19, 2022, which increased the size of the ABL from $30 million to $55 million, and also extended the maturity from September 28, 2022 to September 28, 2027 (with a springing maturity of June 28, 2024 if the term loan is not addressed by that date). As of December 26, 2021, Badger had about $12 million drawn under the ABL revolver and cash on the balance sheet was roughly $1 million. The ABL facility contains a springing fixed charge coverage covenant that is tested only if availability falls below 10%. Moody's does not expect this covenant test to be triggered over the next 12 months, but if it does, Moody's expects the company would be in compliance with modest cushion. There are no financial maintenance covenants under the term loan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the execution risk related to reducing leverage given a highly challenging operating environment including inflationary cost pressures, increased working capital investments, and supply chain headwinds.

A rating upgrade could occur if Badger sustains sales and earnings growth, increases scale and diversification, and liquidity improves, including consistently stronger free cash flow. Badger would also need to sustain debt/EBITDA below 5.0x.

A rating downgrade could occur if cost pressures or supply chain challenges continue to reduce earnings, customer volumes or the EBITDA margin declines, liquidity deteriorates, refinancing risk increases, or debt/EBITDA remains elevated.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66411. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Little Chute, Wisconsin, Badger Finance, LLC is an intermediate holding company of Trilliant Food and Nutrition, LLC., Horseshoe Beverage Company, LLC, and affiliated companies. The company is a U.S. manufacturer of private label and value branded beverage products, mainly single serve coffee pods. The company's branded coffee products are primarily sold under its Victor Allen brand. Badger also recently expanded into ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee beverages through its Horseshoe Beverages subsidiary. Sales for the twelve months ended December 26, 2021 were approximately $239 million. Badger is sponsored by private equity firm Blackstone Group, which acquired the company in 2017 and holds a majority equity interest in the company.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com .

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rupen Doshi

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

