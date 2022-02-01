Moody's affirms Bakai Bank's B3 deposit ratings, maintains negative outlook

London, 01 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the B3 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Kyrgyzstan based Bakai Bank OJSC (Bakai Bank) and the NP short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings. Moody's has also affirmed its b3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, B2 long-term local currency and NP short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) and B2(cr) long-term and NP(cr) short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessment). Moody's also downgraded its long-term foreign currency CRR to B3 following the change in foreign currency ceiling to B3 from B2.

At the same time Moody's has maintained the negative outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings.

The rating action follows Moody's downgrade of Kyrgyzstan's sovereign debt rating to B3 stable from B2 negative on January 25, 2022 and change in Kyrgyzstan's Macro Profile to 'Very Weak' from 'Very Weak+'.

A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

THE CHANGE IN KYRGYZSTAN's MACRO PROFILE TO 'VERY WEAK' FROM 'VERY WEAK+' EXERTS DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON BANK'S BCAs

Moody's rating methodology for banks includes an assessment of each individual country's operating environment, expressed as a Macro Profile, which is designed to capture system-wide factors that are predictive of the propensity of banks to fail. The Macro Profile assigned to each bank informs the financial factors, which are key inputs into the determination of each bank's BCA.

Moody's has changed Kyrgyzstan banking system's Macro Profile to "Very Weak" from "Very Weak+" reflecting slow economic recovery in Kyrgyzstan and Moody's view that economic strength is likely to weaken which may negatively affect the medium-term economic growth.

BANK-SPECIFIC FACTORS

The affirmation of Bakai Bank's B3 local and foreign currency deposit ratings with negative outlook follows a downgrade of Kyrgyz Republic's ratings to B3 stable from B2 negative and the downward revision of the Kyrgyzstan banking system's Macro Profile to "Very Weak" from "Very Weak+".

At the same time Bakai Bank's b3 BCA remains supported by the bank's ample liquidity and its robust loss-absorption capacity underpinned by the bank's solid capital position and strengthened pre-provision income which currently provides a good buffer for absorbing expected credit losses.

Moody's estimates that Bakai Bank's problem loans will stabilize at around 5% of gross loans in the next 12-18 months (6.3% in 2020) helped by the stabilized operating environment. However, further improvements of asset quality could be constrained by slow economic recovery and weakened local currency in Kyrgyzstan which could undermine the debt repayment capacity of the bank's borrowers.

According to the local unaudited GAAP, Bakai Bank reported a net profit of KGS327.5 million for 2021 (KGZ114 million in 2020), which translates into net income-to-tangible assets ratio of 1.3% (0.6% in 2020). In the next 12-18 months, Bakai Bank's profitability will continue to benefit from lower cost of risk amid reduced asset risk, stabilised operating environment, recovering business activity and its increased scale of operations following the merger with BTA Bank. However, further profitability prospects could be constrained by weakened economic strength in Kyrgyzstan.

Following the merger in 2020, Bakai Bank's capital position materially improved driven by highly capitalized BTA Bank. Moody's estimates that Bakai Bank's tangible common equity (TCE) ratio was around 17% in 2021 (20.4% in 2020) and the rating agency expects the ratio to stay at around 16% in the next 12 months.

Bakai Bank's liquidity and funding profiles have been currently stable and remain supported by its ample liquidity buffer and its limited reliance on market funding.

NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on Bakai Bank's long-term deposit ratings reflects existing downside risks to the bank's standalone financial profile stemming from the weakened economic strength and slow economic recovery in Kyrgyzstan which could exert pressure on the bank's credit fundamentals, impairing business opportunities, constraining profitability prospects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Bakai Bank's deposit ratings will not likely be upgraded in next 12-18 months given the negative outlook, however, Moody's could change outlook to stable if the bank maintains solid asset quality, capital position and sustain improving profitability trend. Negative pressure could be exerted on Bakai Bank if the bank reports weaker financial fundamentals than Moody's currently anticipated.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Bakai Bank OJSC

Downgrade:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to B3 from B2

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed B2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed B2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed B3, Outlook Remains Negative

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Negative

