Moody's affirms Bakai Bank's B3 deposit ratings, maintains negative outlook

London, 01 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed
the B3 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of
Kyrgyzstan based Bakai Bank OJSC (Bakai Bank) and the NP short-term
local and foreign currency deposit ratings. Moody's has also affirmed
its b3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, B2 long-term
local currency and NP short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR)
and B2(cr) long-term and NP(cr) short-term Counterparty
Risk Assessments (CR Assessment). Moody's also downgraded its long-term
foreign currency CRR to B3 following the change in foreign currency ceiling
to B3 from B2.
At the same time Moody's has maintained the negative outlook on
the bank's long-term deposit ratings.
The rating action follows Moody's downgrade of Kyrgyzstan's sovereign
debt rating to B3 stable from B2 negative on January 25, 2022 and
change in Kyrgyzstan's Macro Profile to 'Very Weak' from 'Very Weak+'.
A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
THE CHANGE IN KYRGYZSTAN's MACRO PROFILE TO 'VERY WEAK' FROM 'VERY WEAK+'
EXERTS DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON BANK'S BCAs
Moody's rating methodology for banks includes an assessment of each individual
country's operating environment, expressed as a Macro Profile,
which is designed to capture system-wide factors that are predictive
of the propensity of banks to fail. The Macro Profile assigned
to each bank informs the financial factors, which are key inputs
into the determination of each bank's BCA.
Moody's has changed Kyrgyzstan banking system's Macro Profile to "Very
Weak" from "Very Weak+" reflecting slow economic recovery in Kyrgyzstan
and Moody's view that economic strength is likely to weaken which
may negatively affect the medium-term economic growth.
BANK-SPECIFIC FACTORS
The affirmation of Bakai Bank's B3 local and foreign currency deposit
ratings with negative outlook follows a downgrade of Kyrgyz Republic's
ratings to B3 stable from B2 negative and the downward revision of the
Kyrgyzstan banking system's Macro Profile to "Very Weak" from "Very Weak+".
At the same time Bakai Bank's b3 BCA remains supported by the bank's
ample liquidity and its robust loss-absorption capacity underpinned
by the bank's solid capital position and strengthened pre-provision
income which currently provides a good buffer for absorbing expected credit
losses.
Moody's estimates that Bakai Bank's problem loans will stabilize
at around 5% of gross loans in the next 12-18 months (6.3%
in 2020) helped by the stabilized operating environment. However,
further improvements of asset quality could be constrained by slow economic
recovery and weakened local currency in Kyrgyzstan which could undermine
the debt repayment capacity of the bank's borrowers.
According to the local unaudited GAAP, Bakai Bank reported a net
profit of KGS327.5 million for 2021 (KGZ114 million in 2020),
which translates into net income-to-tangible assets ratio
of 1.3% (0.6% in 2020). In the next
12-18 months, Bakai Bank's profitability will continue to
benefit from lower cost of risk amid reduced asset risk, stabilised
operating environment, recovering business activity and its increased
scale of operations following the merger with BTA Bank. However,
further profitability prospects could be constrained by weakened economic
strength in Kyrgyzstan.
Following the merger in 2020, Bakai Bank's capital position materially
improved driven by highly capitalized BTA Bank. Moody's estimates
that Bakai Bank's tangible common equity (TCE) ratio was around 17%
in 2021 (20.4% in 2020) and the rating agency expects the
ratio to stay at around 16% in the next 12 months.
Bakai Bank's liquidity and funding profiles have been currently stable
and remain supported by its ample liquidity buffer and its limited reliance
on market funding.
NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on Bakai Bank's long-term deposit ratings
reflects existing downside risks to the bank's standalone financial profile
stemming from the weakened economic strength and slow economic recovery
in Kyrgyzstan which could exert pressure on the bank's credit fundamentals,
impairing business opportunities, constraining profitability prospects.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Bakai Bank's deposit ratings will not likely be upgraded in next 12-18
months given the negative outlook, however, Moody's could
change outlook to stable if the bank maintains solid asset quality,
capital position and sustain improving profitability trend. Negative
pressure could be exerted on Bakai Bank if the bank reports weaker financial
fundamentals than Moody's currently anticipated.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Bakai Bank OJSC
Downgrade:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign Currency), Downgraded to B3 from B2
Affirmations:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed b3
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
b3
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed B2(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Local Currency), Affirmed B2
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed NP
....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed NP
....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed B3, Outlook Remains Negative
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lev Dorf
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Yaroslav Sovgyra, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454