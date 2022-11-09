Moody's affirms Ball Corp's Ba1 CFR, assigns Ba1 to $750 million senior unsecured notes; outlook changed to negative

Approximately $11 billion of rated debt impacted

New York, November 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Ball Corporation's ("Ball") Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and all other ratings. At the same time, Moody's assigned a Ba1 to Ball's proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes. Proceeds from the bond issuance will be used to repay Ball's Euro 4.375% senior unsecured notes due December 2023 and bank debt. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating (SGL) is unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

The negative outlook reflects elevated execution risk in reducing the company's high leverage of debt/EBITDA of near 5.0x (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) and reversing the material amount of cash burn from inflated working capital and growth capital expenditures.

Ball's financial results have been negatively impacted by less than expected volume growth so far in 2022, mainly due to the lack of promotional activity of its customers. As a result, the company is carrying elevated inventory, which in conjunction with a larger allocation to discretionary capital expenditures, is anticipated to contribute to a material cash burn of close to $1 billion in 2022. As such, Moody's expects Ball's leverage to be near 5.0x by year-end 2022. Moody's recognizes the proactive decision by management to halt all share repurchases until the company improves its cash flow profile. However, execution risk has been raised significantly to recalibrate the company's credit metrics relative to the Ba1 CFR.

"Efficient and rapid execution in reducing leverage and returning to positive free cash flow generation in the near term are paramount," said Scott Manduca, Vice President at Moody's.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Ball Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba1 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Ball Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ball Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ball's Ba1 CFR incorporates the company's very strong business profile including large scale in the consolidated metal can industry, an elite position along the supply chain ensuring raw material needs, and long-term customer contracts that create high switching costs and provide the ability to efficiently pass along cost inflation. Ball also has sophisticated innovation abilities that support its strong position in the rapidly growing custom can market, consisting of about 45% of annual revenue. The company benefits from a large global geographic footprint and portfolio diversification including its Aerospace segment that accounts for about 15% of revenue.

Ball's credit profile is constrained by high leverage and a shareholder friendly financial policy including share repurchases and dividends. The company has not expressed a commitment to an investment grade capital structure. While Ball has a very strong position in the mature and consolidated aluminum can market, the company has customer concentration of around 36% of revenue generated from its top three customers.

Ball has a strong liquidity position with about $1.5 billion of revolver availability and around $650 million available under its accounts receivable securitization facilities, as well as, cash of near $500 million as of September 30, 2022. Successful refinancing of the $1.0 billion senior unsecured notes due in November 2023 will alleviate the potential need to utilize funds from these liquidity sources to repay the notes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade would require less aggressive financial policies, liquidity improvement, and a migration to an investment grade capital structure. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if adjusted total debt-to-EBITDA is below 3.5x, free cash flow-to-debt above 10%, and EBITDA-to-interest greater than 6.0x.

A ratings downgrade may occur if there is a deterioration in the company's business profile, credit metrics, or liquidity. Specifically, if adjusted total debt-to-EBITDA is above 4.25x without a reasonable path to fall below this threshold, free cash flow-to-debt falls below 7%, and EBITDA-to-interest is below 5.5x.

Westminster, Colorado based Ball Corporation is a manufacturer of metal packaging, primarily for beverages, and a supplier of aerospace and other technologies and services to government and commercial customers. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $15.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021.

