Moody's affirms Balta's B3 CFR, the outlook is stable

Frankfurt am Main, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B3 long-term corporate family rating (CFR) of LSF9 Balta Issuer S.a r.l. (Balta) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Caa1 rating of the remaining €130 million guaranteed senior secured notes due 2024 following partial repayment of the notes from proceeds of its Rugs, Residential polypropylene and Non-Woven business. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

On 4 April 2022, Balta completed the disposal of the Rugs, Residential polypropylene and Non-Woven businesses, together with the Balta brand to Victoria plc (B1, stable). The proceeds from the disposal have been used to partly repay the existing guaranteed senior secured notes due 2024, which are now equivalent to €130 million. Concurrently, Balta has also repaid the €53 million of drawn RCF, including around €8 million drawing at Bentley Mills. Following the disposal, Moody's adjusted gross debt will reduce by around €195 million, resulting in a Moody's adjusted gross leverage pro-forma the transaction of 4.8x based on 2021 results compared to 4.6x in 2021 including the disposed business and 6.9x in 2020.

The rating affirmation reflects Balta's improved capital structure balanced by its smaller scale and more narrow scope of operations following the disposal, with Moody's adjusted EBITDA of around €43 million in 2021, which will increase earnings' susceptibility to weaker economic conditions. Moody's expects adjusted gross leverage to be between 5.0x-5.7x over the next 12-18 months. The increase in leverage reflects Moody's assumption that Balta's profitability will be under pressure in 2022, reflecting the increase in raw material and energy costs and the normalization of margins in the residential PA business.

Moody's also expects Balta will improve its Free Cash Flow (FCF) generation following the transaction because of the lower working capital investment required in the commercial business, lower interest payment and higher underlying profitability. The rating agency, however, expects FCF (including lease payment) will be negative in 2022 reflecting the inflationary cost environment and increase in capex. FCF is expected to be positive from 2023.

The rating is further supported by solid profitability in the commercial business, which reported EBITDA margins of around 16.4% in 2021; the good level of liquidity; high share of renovation activities, which tends to be less cyclical compared to new construction; long-standing relationships with its key customers; and solid manufacturing and distribution footprint, enabling customer proximity and limiting transportation costs.

At the same time, the rating is constrained by Balta's relatively small scale with limited product and end-market diversification; high earnings concentration in the commercial business, where revenues in 2021 were around 20% lower than 2019 levels, and the rating agency's expectations that demand in this segment will not recover to pre-pandemic levels before 2024; the competitive market environment; the risk that margins will be under pressure over the next 12-18 months due to the inflationary cost environment; and the high level of uncertainty following the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which could weaken demand for flooring products if GDP growth and consumer sentiment deteriorates materially.

Balta's liquidity profile is good, supported by around €30 million of cash on balance sheet expected at closing and €45 million fully undrawn RCF. Moody's believes that these sources of liquidity will cover basic cash needs including maintenance capex of around €11-13 million, interest payment of around €10 million and €6 million operating lease payment. The company does not have sizable short term maturities. The notes and RCF are due in 2024. Moody's expects Balta to be compliant with the covenant.

Balta is listed on the Euronext Brussels with around 50% of the shares owned by funds controlled by Lone Star. The board of directors consists of 8 members, of which 3 are independent. The dividend pay-out policy is between 30% and 40% of net income subject to the availability of distributable reserves and the absence of any material external growth opportunities. There has been no material dividend payments made since the listing in 2017.

Balta's debt capital structure following the transaction will mainly consist of the new €130 million senior secured notes due in December 2024 and a €45 million super senior secured RCF due in June 2024, which benefits from the same guarantor and collateral package as the notes. The B3-PD is at the same level as the CFR, reflecting the use of a 50% recovery rate as is typical for transactions including both bonds and bank debt. The senior secured notes are rated one-notch below the CFR at Caa1 given the contractual subordination to the RCFs (not rated).

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation leverage will be between 5.0x-5.7x over the next 12-18 months on the back of double-digit revenue growth mainly supported by price increases, and EBITDA margins between 12%-13% reflecting the inflationary cost environment and margin normalization in the residential PA business. Balta's rating is strongly positioned.

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's adjusted EBIT margin increases sustainably in the mid-single to high single digit percentage range; reduces Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 5.0x on a sustainable basis; and shows a track record of material positive FCF.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's adjusted EBIT margin remains sustainably below 5%; Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 6.5x on a sustainable basis; and FCF remains negative for a prolonged period or the liquidity weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Sint-Baafs-Vijve, Belgium, Balta is one of the leading manufacturers of soft-flooring products in Europe. In 2021 pro-forma the disposal of the of the Rugs, Residential polypropylene and Non-Woven businesses, the company generated €277 million of revenue and €43 million of EBITDA.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

