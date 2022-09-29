Moody's affirms Baltimore Gas & Electric's A3 senior unsecured rating; outlook stable

Approximately $4 billion of debt securities affected

New York, September 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Baltimore Gas & Electric Company's (BGE) A3 senior unsecured rating, A3 Issuer rating and Prime-2 commercial paper rating. The outlook is stable. A complete list of ratings affirmed appears below.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Baltimore Gas and Electric Company

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Baltimore Gas and Electric Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATING RATONALE

"BGE's credit fundamentals reflect that of a medium-sized transmission and distribution (T&D) utility with a rate base of about $8 billion." said Toby Shea, Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer, "The company operates under a supportive regulatory environment in Maryland and exhibits solid CFO pre-WC to debt ratios of 20% or above."

Maryland has one of the more credit supportive regulatory frameworks in the US, which uses alternative rate mechanisms extensively, including a decoupling provision, a capital tracker, and a multiyear forward ratemaking concept. These alternative rate mechanisms are important for mitigating the regulatory lag created by BGE's large capital expenditure program.

BGE's forward rates were approved as a part of the utility's Multi-Year Plan (MYP) issued in December 2020. The MYP established rates for 2021, 2022, and 2023, using projected operating costs, capital expenditures, and demand growth. The rate order also allowed BGE to recover COVID-19-related costs over a five-year period starting in 2021.

BGE's antiquated pipeline system exposes it to event risk. Despite significant progress over the past five years, BGE still has a considerable number of aging and outmoded gas pipelines vulnerable to gas explosions, leaks, and other accidents. Over five years, from 2017 through 2021, BGE retired 242 miles, or about 20%, of cast iron main and 8 miles, or about 38%, of bare steel main on the company's system. Through STRIDE, its accelerated capital cost recovery program, BGE is committed to replacing approximately 48 miles of cast iron and bare steel main per year along with associated bare steel and copper service connections.

We expect BGE's CFO pre-WC to debt ratios to be 20% or better. The company's CFO pre-WC to debt dipped to 17.9% in 2021 because, among other things, the company agreed to accelerate the refund of excess deferred income tax, and there were also delays in tax and lease collection from governmental entities. We expect the company's CFO pre-WC to debt ratio to recover and be at 20% or better starting in 2022.

Liquidity

BGE demonstrates adequate liquidity. For the last twelve-month (LTM) period ended June 30, 2022, the utility produced cash from operations of about $1 billion, funded capital investments of about $1.18 billion and paid dividends of about $296 million, resulting in a negative free cash flow balance of approximately $463 million. BGE's cash balance at June 30, 2022 was $354 million.

BGE's primary source of liquidity is its $600 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility which expires in February 2027. As of June 30, 2022, BGE had no commercial paper and $2 million of letters of credit outstanding. The revolving credit facility does not contain a material adverse change clause for drawings. The sole financial covenant is a 2.0 times interest coverage ratio, with which the company is in compliance.

If BGE loses its investment grade credit rating, as of June 30, 2022, BGE could have been required to provide collateral of $75 million to its counterparties. BGE's next debt maturity is $300 million of senior notes due in July 2023.

Rating outlook

BGE's stable outlook reflects the credit-supportive regulatory environment in Maryland and the utility's continued solid financial performance, including CFO pre-WC to debt of 20% or better.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

We could take positive rating action if Maryland's regulatory environment improves further and BGE's CFO pre-WC to debt ratio increases to above 23% on a sustained basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

We may take negative rating action if the company's regulatory environment deteriorates or if the CFO pre-WC to debt ratio falls below 19%.

Company Profile

BGE is a regulated electric and gas transmission and distribution utility providing electric services to approximately 1.3 million customers and gas services to approximately 700,000 customers, mostly around the greater Baltimore region. It is a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (Baa2 stable), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

