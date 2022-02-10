Moody's affirms Baltimore, MD's Sr./Sub. Wastewater revenue bonds at Aa2 Sr./ Aa3 Sub.; outlook revised to negative

New York, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to the City of Baltimore Sewer Enterprise's (MD) ("system") $77.9 million Project Revenue Bonds (Wastewater Projects) Series 2022A, $65.6 million Refunding Revenue Bonds (Wastewater Projects) Series 2022B (Taxable), and $160.8 million WIFIA Loan Project Revenue Bond (Wastewater Projects), Series 2021G senior lien bonds. Moody's also assigns a Aa3 rating to the system's $94.6 million Subordinate Refunding Revenue Bonds (Wastewater Projects) Series 2022C (Taxable). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aa2 rating on the system's outstanding parity senior lien revenue debt and the Aa3 rating on the system's outstanding subordinate debt. Following the sale, the system will have an estimated $1 billion in senior lien and $616.5 million in subordinate lien debt outstanding. The outlook was revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating on the senior lien bonds reflects the sizable system that serves a major economic center, adequate debt service coverage and sound liquidity metrics supported by annual rate increases, and an above average debt position. The rating also incorporates the system's large, growing burden from a sizeable capital plan, and sound legal provisions.

The Aa3 rating on the subordinate lien reflects the bond's junior status and the absence of a debt service reserve fund.

Governance is a driver of the rating action to revise the outlook to negative from stable. System management has demonstrated willingness to increase sewer rates to meet operating and capital needs. However, those efforts have fallen short in meeting and adhering to regulatory compliance requirements, which is creating negative pressure on operations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects negative pressure on the rating stemming from a modified consent decree and substantial capital needs, as reflected in pending litigation between the state of Maryland and the city's wastewater system. The system has outsized capital needs to upgrade aging infrastructure to comply with regulatory requirements, which may create expenditure pressure and a burden on residential users through rate increases from both the wastewater and water systems.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significantly improved debt service coverage and liquidity

- Decline in debt to operating revenues ratio coupled with progress in meeting modified consent decree

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Diminished liquidity levels and debt service coverage

- Deterioration of system service area

- Material increase in debt and capital needs coupled with an inability to meet requirements of modified consent decree

LEGAL SECURITY

The system's outstanding bonds, including the current issuances, are secured by either a senior or subordinate lien pledge on the wastewater system's net revenues.

The system legal provisions include a covenant to charge and collect rates for services rendered by the wastewater utility in order that the sum of pledged net revenues will provide at least 1.15 times coverage of senior lien debt service requirements. Further, the city covenants that net revenues remaining after the payment of senior revenue obligations will provide at least 1.10 times coverage of subordinate lien debt service requirements, and that net revenues will provide total coverage (senior, subordinate and other obligations) of 1.0 times.

The additional bonds test is 1.15 times maximum annual debt service on all senior lien bonds outstanding and proposed parity debt and 1.10 times maximum annual debt service on subordinate lien bonds, after the payment of senior revenue obligations.

Senior lien bonds also carry a cash funded debt service reserve requirement for revenue obligations, equal to the least of maximum annual debt service on senior lien bonds, 10% of the issue amount, or 125% of average annual debt service of the bonds.

Subordinate revenue obligations are not secured by a debt service reserve fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022A bonds will be used to fund various wastewater capital projects. Proceeds from the Series 2022B bonds will be used to refund the system's senior Series 2014D bonds for estimated net present value savings. Proceeds from the Series 2022C bonds will refund the system's subordinate Series 2013E, 2014C, 2014E bonds for estimated net present value savings. The Series 2021G WIFIA Loan proceeds will be used to fund various wastewater rehabilitation and upgrades of wastewater collection and treatment facilities.

PROFILE

The city's sewer enterprise, water enterprise (senior Aa2 negative, subordinate Aa3 negative), and stormwater enterprise (senior Aa2 stable) are separate utilities within the City of Baltimore's Department of Public Works. The sewer enterprise provides wastewater collection, treatment and disposal to the city, Baltimore (Aaa stable), Anne Arundel (Aa1 stable) and Howard (Aaa stable) Counties, an estimated two-thirds of the metropolitan area's population.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

