Moody's affirms BanBajío's Baa2 deposit ratings with stable outlook; upgrades BCA to baa2, from baa3

Mexico, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's de México ("Moody´s") today has affirmed Banco del Bajío, S.A.'s (BanBajío) Baa2 long-term global local and foreign currency deposit ratings and Aa2.mx Mexican National Scale deposit rating. Moody's also upgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to baa2, from baa3, and its long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment to Baa1(cr), from Baa2(cr). All short-term ratings and assessments were also affirmed. The outlook on BanBajío's ratings was changed to stable, from negative.

The following assessments of Banco del Bajío, S.A. (600036312) were upgraded:

- Baseline Credit Assessment to baa2, from baa3

- Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment to baa2, from baa3

- Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment to Baa1(cr), from Baa2(cr)

The following ratings and assessment of Banco del Bajío, S.A. (600036312) were affirmed:

- Long-term global local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Baa2, outlook changed to stable, from negative

- Short-term global local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Prime-2

- Long- and short-term Mexican National Scale deposit ratings of Aa2.mx/MX-1

- Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment of Prime-2(cr)

Outlook actions

Banco del Bajío, S.A. (600036312)

. Outlook changed to stable, from negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of BCA to baa2 acknowledges BanBajío's consistently low asset risks, resulting from its conservative loan origination, ample collateral and guarantees structure, and robust reserves that balance against the risks stemming from its high loan growth and sector concentrations, relative to peers with same BCA in Mexico. The bank's baa2 BCA reflects the strong capitalization and solid earnings generation throughout economic cycles, supported by BanBajío's well-established regional middle market franchise. Additionally, the bank's lower reliance on market funding and stable deposits funding will support ample margins, which will benefit from the current interest rates increase cycle in Mexico.

BanBajío maintains low and consistent nonperforming loans (NPLs) that stood at 1.3% in July 2021, a level well below the 2.3% average of the seven largest Mexican banks. BanBajío focuses mainly on collateralized loans to smaller corporates and small- and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) that helped to shield its balance sheet during the pandemic. BanBajío's operation is, nevertheless, intrinsically exposed to sector as well as single name concentration risk, with one third of its loan book related to the agribusiness segment, as of June 2021. The bank mitigates such risks maintaining a high reserve coverage of 1.79x NPLs in July 2021, complemented by strong collateral and government guarantee structures. BanBajío's average loan growth has been higher than the system, at 11% for 2018-20 period, vis-à-vis a 3% average of the Mexican banking system.

Its strong capitalization of 17.6% (tangible common equity to risk weighted assets) in June 2021 is a key strength for BanBajío's baa2 BCA, despite the high dividend payment expected in 2021. Despite the low interest rates in Mexico until June 2021, the bank reported resilient profitability in 2020 and in the first six months of 2021, reaching a net income to tangible assets of 1.47% as of June 2021, up from 1.25% for the full year of 2020. We expect future margins to benefit from hiking interest rates in Mexico, supported by its deeper access to low cost funding over the last three years. As of June 2021, market funding fell to 17.63% of tangible banking assets, from 23.08% in 2018, with demand deposits increasing to 39% of its funding mix, from 29%.

Moody's affirmed BanBajío's Baa2 deposit ratings, which is now in line with the BCA of baa2. Moody's continues to incorporate a moderate probability of government support to BanBajío's deposit rating, based on its regional importance and visibility within the states in the Bajío, whereby the bank has above 15% market share in commercial lending. However, following the BCA upgrade to baa2, this government support no longer translates into upward notching to BanBajío's deposit rating, and thus the outlook is no longer aligned to the outlook on Mexico's sovereign rating of Baa1.

The stable outlook on the bank's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that BanBajío's disciplined risk management guidelines will continue to contain asset risks, while at the same time maintaining strong capitalization supported by consistent earnings generation capacity.

The upgrade of the bank's long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment to Baa1(cr), from Baa2(cr), is in line with the upgrade of the bank's BCA. In Moody's view, counterparty obligations have lower probability of default than deposits.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the bank's ratings would accumulate as a result of improvement in business diversification, while maintaining low levels of nonperforming loans and strong capitalization. A deeper access to retail deposit funding would also be credit positive.

The ratings of BanBajío could be downgraded if capital were to fall substantially and looser origination practices were to lead to deterioration in asset quality and profitability.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Banco del Bajio, S.A.'s rating is between 01/01/2018 and 30/06/2021 (source: Financial Audited Statements 2018, 2019, 2020, Financial Interim Statements Q1 2021).

