Moody's affirms Banco ABC Brasil's Ba2 deposit ratings; outlook stable

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed all ratings and assessments assigned to Banco ABC Brasil S.A. (BAB) or (The Bank), including the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Ba2 and the long-term counterparty risk rating of Ba1. Moody's also affirmed the bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) of ba2, BAB´s short-term ratings, as well as the counterparty risks assessments of Ba1(cr) for long-term and NP(cr) for short-term. The ratings have a stable outlook.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In affirming BAB's ba2 BCA, Moody's acknowledges the bank´s well-established wholesale franchise focused on large and upper-middle market companies and track-record of disciplined credit risk standards. These strengths have consistently supported the bank's buoyant profitability and capital replenishment capacity through economic cycles. BAB's recent initiative to improve business diversification by lending to small and midsized companies (SMEs) has enhanced future earnings generation and recurrence. This will be particularly important amid a scenario of deceleration in economic activity for the next 12-18 months, when business growth will likely moderate and credit costs rise. At the same time, competitive pressures in the wholesale segment will likely intensify as peer banks will increase lending at BAB's lower risk core target markets.

BAB's problem loans ratio has averaged around 0.8% over different credit cycles within the last seven years, attesting to the bank's well-established risk guidelines and disciplined credit risk standards. In 2023, the combination of high interest rates with slower business activity will likely constrain loan repayment capacity of SMEs, a segment BAB started operations in 2019 and has been growing loan origination at a strong pace, although these loans still accounted for 9% of the bank's total credit exposure as of September 2022. This portfolio also has shorter tenors, lower tickets, higher yields and stronger collateralization structures than the bank's traditional portfolio of corporate loans, hence improving asset risk management. In addition, BAB has historically maintained conservative provisioning buffers, with loan loss reserves representing 2.3% of gross loans and 9.6x problem loans as of September 2022.

BAB's net income to tangible assets ratio improved to 1.5%, compared to the 1.2% five-year average ratio as of December 2021. Profitability has been supported by the strong origination of higher margin loans to SMEs while asset quality has been consistently well-controlled, increasing contribution from more value-added products (i.e. derivatives and cash management), and non-interest income, up by 19% in the last 12 months ended in September 2022, that resulted from the customer base expansion, the recently added insurance broker and strong results from its investment banking division amid favorable conditions in the local debt market. The increase in earnings in the period compensated a 58% rise in operating expenses, mainly due to new hirings and investments related to its business expansion, ongoing digital transformation and diversification strategy.

The bank's capital position has benefited from consistent internal capital generation. Moody's ratio of common tangible equity to risk-weighted assets was 9.6% in September 2022, up from 9.2% one year prior. On a regulatory basis, the bank had a common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.9% in September 2022. Our assessment of BAB's capital also incorporates the bank's higher leverage than similarly rated peers stemming from its sizable off-balance sheet portfolio of issued guarantees.

The ba2 BCA also reflects BAB's reliance on confidence-sensitive wholesale funding, as illustrated by a ratio of market funds to tangible banking assets of 49.2% in September 2022. Refinancing risk is counterbalanced by the bank's good access to local and international investors, which supports a relatively diversified funding mix, and conservative liquidity management. The bank has also centered efforts on increasing funding granularity by expanding retail deposits sourced through both third-party and its own digital platforms, and the share of funding invested by individuals increased to 16% from 13% in the 12 months ended in September 2022.

The bank's Ba2 deposit rating takes into account its adjusted BCA of ba2 and does not incorporate any affiliate support from its majority shareholder, Arab Banking Corporation (unrated). However, we acknowledge the strong shareholder commitment demonstrated by a conservative dividend policy in the Brazilian subsidiary and the relevant contribution of BAB to its shareholder's results.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

At the moment there is no upward pressure on BAB's ratings because they are constrained by Government of Brazil's sovereign bonds rating of Ba2, with stable outlook.

Downward pressure on BAB's BCA, and ratings, could emerge from a sudden deterioration in the bank's asset quality, leading to a contraction in bank's loss buffers, such as capital and reserves, which would significantly weaken the bank's profitability.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Banco ABC Brasil S.A.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Ba1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Ba1

.... ST Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba2, STA

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed Ba2, STA

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Banco ABC Brasil S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

