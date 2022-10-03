Moody's affirms Banco Alfa de Investimento's Ba2 deposit ratings; outlook stable

New York, October 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed all ratings assigned to Banco Alfa de Investimento S.A. (Alfa), including the bank`s long and short-term local and foreign-currency long-term deposit ratings of Ba2 and Not Prime, and the long and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of Ba1 and Not Prime. Moody's also affirmed Alfa's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of ba2, as well as the bank's long and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessment) of Ba1(cr) and Not Prime (cr). The ratings outlook remains stable.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Alfa's ba2 BCA and Ba2 deposit ratings acknowledges the bank's conservative risk management supporting its long-track record of superior asset quality indicators, as well as the consistently stable profitability and solid capital position reported by the bank through economic cycles, which counterbalances Alfa's institutional based funding structure, highly sensitive to a tightening interest rate cycle.

As of June 2022, Alfa's problem loans accounted for only 0.38% of gross loans, remaining below 1% between 2020 and 2021 and in line with the low 0.47% average reported in the past five years (2017-2021). Historically, the bank's problem loan ratio stood below industry's averages, reflecting its disciplined credit underwriting policies and highly secured loan book made 62% of loans to large multinational and domestic companies and 38% to high and middle income individuals. Moreover, Alfa maintained a prudent provisioning buffer of 1.5% of gross loans as of June 2022, which will continue to shield the bank from further asset risk pressures resulting from the high rate and inflationary environment in Brazil.

The bank's conservative growth strategy resulted in steady, though low, profitability ratios, particularly compared with other similar sized banks in Brazil. In June 2022, Alfa reported a consolidated net income of BRL78 million, 11% above the same period in 2021. In the first six months of 2022, performance was pressured by the fast rise in benchmark interest rates that increased the bank's funding costs, which are largely floating rate, and by the competitive margins on its core products. For next year, we expect new loan origination to be negatively impacted by a moderation in credit demand. Net income to tangible assets remained flat at 0.7% in June 2022, and net interest margins (NIM) stood at 3.7%, below Alfa's last five year average of 0.9% and 4.1%, respectively. The bank's consistent earnings generation and a relatively conservative dividend payout policy historically supported an adequate capital position. While capitalization, measured by tangible common equity as a percentage of risk weighted assets, declined to 11.2% in June 2022 in light of the 10% annual change in the loan book and a dividend payout ratio of 30%, the bank maintained an adequate regulatory capital ratio of 14%, fully comprised by common equity.

Alfa has a track record of maintaining strong liquidity buffers, which helps to mitigate funding risks related to its exposure to wholesale funds. In June 2022, Alfa's market-based funding represented 60.4% of tangible assets, which was above the 44% average ratio at similar sized banks rated Ba2 in Brazil. The bank has centered efforts on improving its funding mix by increasing retail deposits also through third-party brokers, which has been attracting more granular and lower-cost resources, and has centered efforts on lengthening the maturity profile of funds by increasing lines with multilateral banks and issuance of long-term domestic debt instruments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ba2 BCA and Ba2 deposit rating assigned to Banco Alfa de Investimento S.A. is currently at the same level as the Government of Brazil's Ba2 sovereign bond rating, and therefore, there is limited upward pressure to the bank's ratings at this point.

However, negative pressure on the bank's standalone credit profile could arise from increased tolerance for credit, market or operational risks, which could lead to higher earnings volatility and, ultimately, negative pressure on Alfa's capital base. A prolonged lackluster macroeconomic environment, with a potential impact on Alfa's funding dynamics, could also reduce the bank's recurring earnings and asset quality, hurting its financial profile.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Banco Alfa de Investimento S.A.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Ba1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Ba1

.... ST Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba2, Stable

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed Ba2. Stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Banco Alfa de Investimento S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniel Reis Girola

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ceres Lisboa

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

