Moody's affirms Banco BTG Pactual Chile's Baa2 ratings with stable outlook

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed all ratings and assessments assigned to Banco BTG Pactual Chile (BTG Chile), including the bank's Baa2 long-term deposit ratings, the Baa1 long-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, as well as the baa2 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA. In addition, Moody's also affirmed BTG Chile's long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) of Baa1(cr). All short-term ratings and its short-term CRA were affirmed. The rating outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of BTG Chile's Baa2 ratings reflects the bank's high capitalization and its well-diversified earnings profile stemming from its corporate and investment banking services, where the bank is positioned as one of the largest investment banks per transactions and volume traded in Chile, and a leading asset and wealth manager in the country. The bank's accelerated franchise expansion in Chile and ongoing expansion in Colombia benefits from strong managerial and capital support by its parent bank Banco BTG Pactual S.A. (Ba2 stable, ba2), one of the leading investment banks in Brazil and Latin America. These strengths are counterbalanced against BTG Chile's highly concentrated loan book and rapid expansion, which exposes the bank to asset quality volatility, and reliance on less stable, highly concentrated wholesale funding.

Capitalization is a strong driver of the baa2 BCA. Moody's-adjusted capitalization ratio for BTG Chile, measured as tangible common equity to adjusted risk-weighted assets (RWA), remained at a high 17.0% as of September 2022, above the 16.3% reported at the end of 2021. The bank maintains high levels of capitalization given the full retention of earnings and capital injections paid in 2020 and January 2022 to support its expansion plans in Chile and, most recently, in Colombia.

BTG Chile's profitability is mainly derived from fee-based activities related to the services provided to corporate, institutional, and high-net-worth customers, with an increasing share of net interest income related to a business focused on large and midmarket companies. As of September 2022, BTG Chile's net income to tangible assets ratio was at 1.8%, below the 2.3% in the same period a year earlier because of a fall in fee income activities amid the weakened economic activity in Chile in 2022, preceded by a strong recovery in 2021. For 2023, weak economic growth will likely continue to challenge the expansion of fee-based products. At the same time, BTG Chile continues to support the expansion of its affiliate in Colombia, which will add to profitability in the coming quarters. So far, the bank's efficiency ratio has fallen related to the expansion of its operations in Colombia, started in January 2022. In September 2022, operating costs increased to 41.8% of net revenues, up from 34.6% a year earlier.

BTG Chile is primarily focused on lending to high quality large and middle market companies, maintaining a conservative level of reserve coverage (2.5% of gross loans in September 2022), and a portfolio collateralization of 61% of gross loans. However, single name concentrations and rapid growth, both in Chile and Colombia will continue to add volatility to BTG Chile's portfolio. After reaching 3.97% of problem loans to gross loans in 2021, up from 0% in 2020, the bank managed to reduce the problem loan ratio to 1.25% in September 2022, improving its portfolio diversification by economic segment and single borrowers.

Largely reliant on wholesale market funding, with a high concentration of time deposits by single customers, the bank's deposits are more expensive and more exposed to volatility than those of its peers in Chile, with top 20 deposits representing high 60% of total deposits in September 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

BTG Chile's ratings could face upward pressure if the bank continues to enhance profitability from less volatile segments, which will allow it to continue to maintain a high capital position to support its growing franchises in Chile and Colombia. Sustained fall in in single-borrower and deposit concentrations, showing consistent efforts to diversify funding mix would be credit positive, and would help to reduce vulnerability in times of heightened global volatility.

Negative downward pressures to the ratings would arise from significant asset quality stress that could hit profitability and capitalization.

