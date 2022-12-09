Moody's affirms Banco BV's Ba2 deposit and debt ratings; stable outlook

New York, December 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed all ratings and assessments assigned to Banco BV (BV), including its long- and short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Ba2 and Not Prime as well as its foreign currency senior unsecured debt and senior unsecured MTN Program ratings of Ba2 and (P)Ba2, respectively. Moody's also affirmed the bank's ba3 baseline credit assessment (BCA), its ba2 adjusted BCA and its long-term counterparty risk assessment (CR assessment) of Ba1(cr). The rating outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In affirming BV's ba3 BCA, Moody's acknowledges the bank's consistent reporting of good profitability metrics in the seven quarters up to September 2022, which reflects BV's efforts to reinforce its business strategy and increase earnings diversification. BV has expanded the origination of unsecured consumer finance products, in addition to its traditional portfolio of inherently riskier pre-owned auto loans, which has contributed to strengthen earnings generation in 2022. However, we expect this strategy will also likely rise asset risks in the next two to three quarters, particularly amid a scenario of high inflation and decelerating economic activity that will continue to pressure households' repayment capacity beyond 2022.

The BCA affirmation also incorporates BV's more conservative approach to underwrite loans since the end of last year, which resulted in a more contained asset quality deterioration, especially in auto loans. In September 2022, the non-performing loans over 90 days for auto loans was 4.6%, from 3.8% in September 2021, while the banking system's average loan delinquency for that product increased to 5.2% from 3.4%. In addition, the overall loan loss reserves remained above problem loans by 117%, representing 8.2% of gross loans in September 2022. This reserve coverage will likely provide some buffer amid a still challenging underlying environment in 2023.

BV's net income to tangible banking assets ratio increased to 1.45% in September 2022, from 1.32% one year before. Profitability benefited from growth of higher margin loans and lower credit costs in the last 12 months ended in September 2022, despite negative effects from a slowdown in the origination of its core product (auto loans, that accounted for 52% of total credit exposure) and elevated operating expenses. We expect the bank's bottom line results to improve in the short to mid-term from higher business diversification and efficiency gains stemming from investments in technology and new business initiatives. Despite that, profitability metrics remains challenged by macroeconomic headwinds that will likely result in lower business origination and higher provision costs in 2023. BV's digital bank and its bank-as-a-service platforms can serve as channels to attract retail depositors, adding more granular funding resources, which will continue to support business growth and its ample liquidity position.

BV's BCA of ba3 remains challenged by the banks low capitalization metrics, measured as Moody's ratio of tangible common equity to risk weighted assets (TCE/RWA), that remain well below that of its peers. This capital ratio, that stood at 6.94% in September 2022, reflects the large volume of deferred tax assets (DTAs) held by BV on its balance sheet. The TCE/RWA ratio steadily improved in the past two years supported by the relatively stable profitability that allowed the reduction of DTAs. On a regulatory basis, BV's common equity tier 1 was 12.9% in September 2022, in line with its peers.

BV's Ba2 global local currency deposit ratings reflect the bank's fundamental credit strength, as evidenced by its ba3 BCA, and incorporates a one-notch uplift from our assessment of high affiliate support from Banco do Brasil S.A. (BB, Ba2 stable, ba2).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

BV's BCA could be upgraded if the bank reports sustained strengthening of asset quality and capitalization metrics. Nevertheless, the upward pressure on BV's Ba2 deposit and debt ratings is limited because they are at the same level as the Government of Brazil's sovereign rating of Ba2.

Downward pressures to BV's BCA and ratings could be arise from sharp asset quality deterioration over the next outlook horizon, resulting in consistent weakening of its capital ratios (under Moody's metric), or a significant decline in liquid resources and funding quality.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

