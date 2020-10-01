info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Banco BV's ratings, outlook stable

01 Oct 2020

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed all of Banco BV's (BV) ratings, following the affirmation of the bank's ba3 baseline credit assessment (BCA). BV is rated Ba2 and Not Prime for long- and short-term local currency deposits, Ba3 and Not Prime for long- and short-term foreign currency deposits. Banco Votorantim S.A. (Nassau Branch)'s long-term senior unsecured foreign currency program rating is affirmed at (P) Ba2. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's unchanged view of the bank's standalone credit profile against the backdrop of the economic downturn in Brazil during 2020, caused by the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In affirming BV's BCA and all its ratings, Moody's acknowledges the benefit to the bank's profitability of the increasing share of high-margined consumer and commercial loans that has added revenue diversification and reduced credit risk concentrations that had caused volatility to BV's earnings in the past. BV's key credit challenge remains its lower-than peers' tangible capitalization ratio, although a capital raise planned for the near future could boost capital quality and capitalization levels.

BV's asset quality and profitability, like peers, have been pressured in the first half of 2020, reflecting the sudden contraction in consumer loan origination at the outset of the pandemic. To support its borrowers, BV offered interest waivers and 60-day deferrals on its performing loans, also helping smooth out future delinquencies. These actions resulted in about one-third of gross loans being renegotiated as of June 2020, of which only a small share has become past due. Positively, consumer loan origination has returned to pre-pandemic levels, following a less severe economic deceleration than initially expected, which evidenced the resilience of the bank's key target market of light pre-owned vehicle financing. Nevertheless, Moody's expects BV's asset quality to remain elevated and higher than peers, reflecting its inherently riskier loan book, predominantly composed of consumer loans.

BV's net income as a percentage of tangible assets declined by almost half to 0.73% in June 2020, from 1.42% in December 2019, a result of the deceleration in business volume and particularly the waiver on interests extended to about 39% of its higher-yielding loans. In addition, BV built sizable loan loss provisions to face the weakening credit conditions, equivalent to 25.5% of its pre-provision income, and loan loss reserves are now about 9% of gross loans. Despite the ongoing challenges associated with the pandemic, we expect BV's profitability to partially recover in the second half of 2020 as loan origination picks up, in line with the recovery in demand for vehicle financing, benefiting net interest income and fee generation. A sustainable strengthening in profitability, however, will likely hinge on further improvements in asset quality and lower provisions, at the same time that low interest rates and high market liquidity benefits its cost of funding. BV has maintained stable liquidity, in line with peers, and its predominantly market funded liabilities have been supported by access to longer term debt and deposits.

BV's ba3 BCA, however, is still limited by the bank's lower-than-peers' Moody's capital ratio, measured as tangible common equity as a percentage of risk weighted assets, at 4.93% in June 2020. The large stock of deferred tax assets (DTAs) on BV's balance sheet and which Moody's deduct from its calculation of the capitalization ratio to reflect loss absorption capacity, is the main constraint to the ratings. BV's Common equity Tier 1, at 11%, is however, in line with its peers. Sustainable profitability would allow for a credit positive gradual realization of deferred tax assets over time. In addition, a successful capital raise may offer BV the opportunity to strengthen its balance sheet by adding to provisions and accelerating the consumption of DTAs.

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that BV's financial profile will remain consistent with a ba3 BCA over the next 12-18 months, despite the still weak economic environment.

BV's Ba2 global local currency deposit rating reflects the bank's fundamental credit strength, as evidenced by its ba3 BCA, and incorporates a one-notch uplift to reflect our assessment of the probability of high affiliate support from its shareholder Banco do Brasil S.A. (BB, Ba2 stable, ba2). BB owns 50% of BV and as per a shareholder agreement, it purchases consumer loan portfolios from time to time at market conditions. Moody's expects that the capital raise will maintain the current shareholding relationship between BB and BV, therefore, supporting the current rating uplift.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook is in line with the stable outlook on Brazil's sovereign rating and indicates there is limited upward pressure on BV's ratings. BV's BCA could be upgraded if the bank's asset quality and profitability improve in a consistent and robust pace, allowing for a reduction in its DTAs and resulting in credit positive capital replenishment.

BV's ratings could be downgraded if the bank's asset quality weakens over the next quarters leading to sizable provisions build and much lower profitability. BV's inability to improve profitability in the medium term or a permanent challenge to its capitalization could lead to a downgrade of its BCA.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

Banco BV is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, and reported BRL121.6 billion ($22.1 billion) in assets and BRL10.2 billion ($1.8 billion) in shareholders' equity as of 30 June 2020.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

The following ratings and assessments of Banco BV were affirmed:

- Long-term global local currency deposit rating of Ba2, stable outlook

- Short-term global local currency deposit rating of Not Prime

- Long-term global foreign currency deposit rating of Ba3, stable outlook

- Short-term global foreign currency deposit rating of Not Prime

- Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program of (P)Ba2

- Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture of Ba2, stable outlook

- Pref. Stock Non-cumulative of B2(hyb)

- Other Short Term of (P)Not Prime

- Long-term global local currency counterparty risk rating of Ba1

- Short-term global local currency counterparty risk rating of Not Prime

- Long-term global foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Ba1

- Short-term global foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Not Prime

- Long-term Brazilian national scale deposit rating of Aa3.br

- Short-term Brazilian national scale deposit rating of BR-1

- Long-term Brazilian national scale counterparty risk rating of Aaa.br

- Short-term Brazilian national scale counterparty risk rating of BR-1

- Baseline credit assessment of ba3

- Adjusted baseline credit assessment of ba2

- Long-term counterparty risk assessment of Ba1(cr)

- Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Not Prime(cr)

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Stable

The following ratings and assessments of Banco Votorantim S.A. (Nassau Branch) were affirmed:

- Long-term global local currency counterparty risk rating of Ba1

- Short-term global local currency counterparty risk rating of Not Prime

- Long-term global foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Ba1

- Short-term global foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Not Prime

- Long-term counterparty risk assessment of Ba1(cr)

- Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Not Prime(cr)

- Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program of (P)Ba2

- Other Short Term of (P)Not Prime

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alexandre Albuquerque
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

