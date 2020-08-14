Moody's affirms Banco Bradesco's Ba2 deposit and debt ratings; stable outlook

New York, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's) has today affirmed all ratings
assigned to Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), including
the long-term local currency deposit rating at Ba2, the long-term
foreign currency deposit rating at Ba3, and the Brazilian national
scale deposit rating at Aa1.br, following the affirmation
of the bank's ba2 standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA).
Moody's also affirmed all of Bradesco's short-term
ratings, its counterparty risk ratings and counterparty risk assessments.
The (P)Ba2 senior unsecured MTN program rating assigned to Bradesco and
to its Cayman branch, Banco Bradesco S.A., Grand
Cayman Branch, was also affirmed. The outlook on Bradesco's
ratings remains stable.
A full list of the affected ratings and assessments of Banco Bradesco
S.A. and of Banco Bradesco S.A., Grand
Cayman Branch is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Bradesco's ratings and assessments reflects Moody's
overall unchanged view of the bank's fundamental credit strengths.
These include Bradesco's well diversified businesses and nationwide
geographical coverage, which have supported healthy core profitability
over the long-term, high reserves for loan losses and conservative
risk appetite, as well as favorable funding and ample liquidity.
The rating action also takes into account Moody's expectation of a strain
on the bank's asset quality and profitability due to the economic disruption
caused by the coronavirus outbreak, and Bradesco's weaker
capitalization relative to other bank peers, though the rating agency
expects its capital position will improve in the next quarters.
Bradesco's profitability benefits from its significant presence
in several fee-based businesses beyond its core branch-based
retail and commercial banking operations, including insurance,
credit cards, payment services and asset management. The
bank's well-established franchise has supported adequate
through-the-cycle asset quality and earnings performance,
but these credit strengths are being tested by strengthening competition
in some of its core businesses and more challenging operating conditions.
Record low interest rates, reduced business activity and higher
credit provisions, as recorded in first and second quarters,
will challenge the bank's historical profitability levels.
Asset quality metrics have held up in the first part of the year relative
to year end 2019, but the metric is masked partially by the payment
deferrals the bank has granted as well as government support programs.
As of June 2020, about 12.8% of all Bradesco's
loans are under some form of repayment moratorium until year end 2020.
In line with the trend for other peers, Moody's expects the quality
of Bradesco's retail and small and medium-sized enterprise
(SME) loans, which together account for 40% of its loans,
to deteriorate once the loan deferment period ends. Bradesco's
loan loss reserves are comfortable at 9% of gross loans as of Q2
2020, although the uncertainty around the length and depth of the
economic slowdown make it difficult to judge if loan loss provisions taken
to date will be sufficient to absorb the coming credit losses.
Additional substantial provisions would hurt profitability and result
in reduced internal capital generation capacity.
The rating agency views Bradesco's capitalization ratio, measured
by Moody's as tangible common equity (TCE) relative to adjusted
risk weighted assets (RWA), as low compared to bank peers.
In Q2 2020, Bradesco's TCE/RWA dropped to a low 5.7%,
from a multi-year median of 8.2%, largely reflecting
the effect of deferred tax assets created by the foreign exchange variation
on derivatives hedging of investments abroad, fully eliminated from
its tangible capital calculation. However, as the currency
appreciates and loan growth remains subdued for the remainder of 2020,
capital will gradually recover, also helped by low dividend payout
and by Bradesco's earnings recurrence.
The stable outlook incorporates Bradesco's capacity to manage risks
in an uncertain operating environment, and its solid track record
of generating pre-provision earnings, despite the challenges
to Bradesco's asset quality and profitability brought about by the
pandemic.
Bradesco's Ba2 ratings take into account Moody's expectation of a very
high level of government support based on the bank's dominant market share
of 12.9% of system deposits as of March 2020, as well
as the bank's importance to the country's banking system. However,
this support assumption does not result in any rating uplift because Bradesco's
BCA is already at the same level as Brazil's Ba2 sovereign rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Bradesco's ba2 BCA and ratings are at the same level as Brazil's
Ba2 bond rating, and therefore, upward movement on the ratings
is unlikely in the absence of a sovereign rating upgrade.
Moody's could downgrade Bradesco's BCA if there is a material decline
in capital because of a strain on asset quality and profitability beyond
our current expectations. Pressure on the bank's BCA could
develop if there is an increase in its stock of nonperforming loans (NPLs)
or other problematic exposures; a weakening in the bank's internal
capital generation and risk absorption capacities as a result of subdued
profitability levels; or a deterioration in the bank's liquidity.
As the bank's debt and deposit ratings are at the same level of Brazil's
government bond rating Ba2, a downgrade of the sovereign rating
could lead to a downgrade of Bradesco's standalone BCA, as well
as its deposits and debt ratings.
METHODOLOGY USED
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Banco Bradesco S.A. is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.
The bank had total consolidated assets of BRL1,571.4 billion
and shareholders' equity of BRL135.1 billion as of 30 June 2020.
LISTED OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS
The following ratings and assessments of Banco Bradesco S.A.
were affirmed:
.. Long-term local currency bank deposit rating affirmed
Ba2, outlook stable
.. Short-term local currency bank deposit rating
affirmed at Not Prime
.. Long-term foreign currency bank deposit rating
affirmed at Ba3, outlook stable
.. Short-term foreign currency bank deposit rating
affirmed at Not Prime
.. Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN
program rating affirmed (P)Ba2
.. Brazilian long-term local currency bank deposit
rating affirmed at Aa1.br
.. Brazilian short-term local currency bank deposit
rating affirmed at BR-1
.. Long-term local currency counterparty risk rating
affirmed at Ba1
.. Short-term local currency counterparty risk rating
affirmed at Not Prime
.. Long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating
affirmed at Ba1
.. Short-term foreign currency counterparty risk
rating affirmed at Not Prime
.. Brazilian long-term local currency counterparty
risk rating affirmed at Aaa.br
.. Brazilian short-term local currency counterparty
risk rating affirmed at BR-1
.. Long-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed
at Ba1(cr)
.. Short-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed
at Not Prime(cr)
.. Baseline Credit Assessment affirmed at ba2
.. Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment affirmed at ba2
- Outlook, remains stable
The following ratings and assessments of Banco Bradesco S.A.,
Grand Cayman Branch were affirmed:
.. Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN
program rating affirmed (P)Ba2
.. Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt
rating affirmed Ba2, outlook stable
.. Foreign currency subordinated debt rating affirmed Ba3
.. Long-term local currency counterparty risk rating
affirmed at Ba1
.. Short-term local currency counterparty risk rating
affirmed at Not Prime
.. Long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating
affirmed at Ba1
.. Short-term foreign currency counterparty risk
rating affirmed at Not Prime
.. Long-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed
at Ba1(cr)
.. Short-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed
at Not Prime(cr)
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
