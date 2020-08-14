Moody's affirms Banco Bradesco's Ba2 deposit and debt ratings; stable outlook

New York, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's) has today affirmed all ratings assigned to Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), including the long-term local currency deposit rating at Ba2, the long-term foreign currency deposit rating at Ba3, and the Brazilian national scale deposit rating at Aa1.br, following the affirmation of the bank's ba2 standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA). Moody's also affirmed all of Bradesco's short-term ratings, its counterparty risk ratings and counterparty risk assessments. The (P)Ba2 senior unsecured MTN program rating assigned to Bradesco and to its Cayman branch, Banco Bradesco S.A., Grand Cayman Branch, was also affirmed. The outlook on Bradesco's ratings remains stable.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments of Banco Bradesco S.A. and of Banco Bradesco S.A., Grand Cayman Branch is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Bradesco's ratings and assessments reflects Moody's overall unchanged view of the bank's fundamental credit strengths. These include Bradesco's well diversified businesses and nationwide geographical coverage, which have supported healthy core profitability over the long-term, high reserves for loan losses and conservative risk appetite, as well as favorable funding and ample liquidity. The rating action also takes into account Moody's expectation of a strain on the bank's asset quality and profitability due to the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak, and Bradesco's weaker capitalization relative to other bank peers, though the rating agency expects its capital position will improve in the next quarters.

Bradesco's profitability benefits from its significant presence in several fee-based businesses beyond its core branch-based retail and commercial banking operations, including insurance, credit cards, payment services and asset management. The bank's well-established franchise has supported adequate through-the-cycle asset quality and earnings performance, but these credit strengths are being tested by strengthening competition in some of its core businesses and more challenging operating conditions. Record low interest rates, reduced business activity and higher credit provisions, as recorded in first and second quarters, will challenge the bank's historical profitability levels.

Asset quality metrics have held up in the first part of the year relative to year end 2019, but the metric is masked partially by the payment deferrals the bank has granted as well as government support programs. As of June 2020, about 12.8% of all Bradesco's loans are under some form of repayment moratorium until year end 2020. In line with the trend for other peers, Moody's expects the quality of Bradesco's retail and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) loans, which together account for 40% of its loans, to deteriorate once the loan deferment period ends. Bradesco's loan loss reserves are comfortable at 9% of gross loans as of Q2 2020, although the uncertainty around the length and depth of the economic slowdown make it difficult to judge if loan loss provisions taken to date will be sufficient to absorb the coming credit losses. Additional substantial provisions would hurt profitability and result in reduced internal capital generation capacity.

The rating agency views Bradesco's capitalization ratio, measured by Moody's as tangible common equity (TCE) relative to adjusted risk weighted assets (RWA), as low compared to bank peers. In Q2 2020, Bradesco's TCE/RWA dropped to a low 5.7%, from a multi-year median of 8.2%, largely reflecting the effect of deferred tax assets created by the foreign exchange variation on derivatives hedging of investments abroad, fully eliminated from its tangible capital calculation. However, as the currency appreciates and loan growth remains subdued for the remainder of 2020, capital will gradually recover, also helped by low dividend payout and by Bradesco's earnings recurrence.

The stable outlook incorporates Bradesco's capacity to manage risks in an uncertain operating environment, and its solid track record of generating pre-provision earnings, despite the challenges to Bradesco's asset quality and profitability brought about by the pandemic.

Bradesco's Ba2 ratings take into account Moody's expectation of a very high level of government support based on the bank's dominant market share of 12.9% of system deposits as of March 2020, as well as the bank's importance to the country's banking system. However, this support assumption does not result in any rating uplift because Bradesco's BCA is already at the same level as Brazil's Ba2 sovereign rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Bradesco's ba2 BCA and ratings are at the same level as Brazil's Ba2 bond rating, and therefore, upward movement on the ratings is unlikely in the absence of a sovereign rating upgrade.

Moody's could downgrade Bradesco's BCA if there is a material decline in capital because of a strain on asset quality and profitability beyond our current expectations. Pressure on the bank's BCA could develop if there is an increase in its stock of nonperforming loans (NPLs) or other problematic exposures; a weakening in the bank's internal capital generation and risk absorption capacities as a result of subdued profitability levels; or a deterioration in the bank's liquidity. As the bank's debt and deposit ratings are at the same level of Brazil's government bond rating Ba2, a downgrade of the sovereign rating could lead to a downgrade of Bradesco's standalone BCA, as well as its deposits and debt ratings.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil. The bank had total consolidated assets of BRL1,571.4 billion and shareholders' equity of BRL135.1 billion as of 30 June 2020.

LISTED OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

The following ratings and assessments of Banco Bradesco S.A. were affirmed:

.. Long-term local currency bank deposit rating affirmed Ba2, outlook stable

.. Short-term local currency bank deposit rating affirmed at Not Prime

.. Long-term foreign currency bank deposit rating affirmed at Ba3, outlook stable

.. Short-term foreign currency bank deposit rating affirmed at Not Prime

.. Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating affirmed (P)Ba2

.. Brazilian long-term local currency bank deposit rating affirmed at Aa1.br

.. Brazilian short-term local currency bank deposit rating affirmed at BR-1

.. Long-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Ba1

.. Short-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Not Prime

.. Long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Ba1

.. Short-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Not Prime

.. Brazilian long-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Aaa.br

.. Brazilian short-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at BR-1

.. Long-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at Ba1(cr)

.. Short-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at Not Prime(cr)

.. Baseline Credit Assessment affirmed at ba2

.. Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment affirmed at ba2

- Outlook, remains stable

The following ratings and assessments of Banco Bradesco S.A., Grand Cayman Branch were affirmed:

.. Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating affirmed (P)Ba2

.. Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating affirmed Ba2, outlook stable

.. Foreign currency subordinated debt rating affirmed Ba3

.. Long-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Ba1

.. Short-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Not Prime

.. Long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Ba1

.. Short-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Not Prime

.. Long-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at Ba1(cr)

.. Short-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at Not Prime(cr)

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

