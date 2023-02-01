Moody's affirms Banco Bradesco's Ba2 deposit ratings; stable outlook

New York, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Banco Bradesco S.A.'s (Bradesco) long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings at Ba2, following the affirmation of the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA at ba2. The rating agency has also affirmed the bank's short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings at Not Prime, the foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating at (P)Ba2, the long-term and short-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings at Ba1 and Not Prime, respectively, and long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments at Ba1(cr) and Not Prime(cr), respectively. The outlook on Bradesco's ratings remains stable.

As part of today's rating action Moody's has also taken the following actions: (1) affirmed the Ba2 and (P)Ba2 foreign currency senior unsecured rating and MTN program rating of Banco Bradesco S.A., Grand Cayman Branch; and (2) affirmed the Ba1/Not-Prime long-term and short-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings and Ba1(cr)/Not-Prime(cr) long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments assigned to the bank's Cayman branch. The outlook on the senior unsecured rating remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In affirming Bradesco's ratings and assessments, Moody's acknowledges the consistent strength of the bank's financial profile through different economic cycles, supported by a long-track record of high earnings diversification, well-established participation in the credit and insurance segments and wide distribution capability of the bank in Brazil. The bank's profitability fundamentals benefit from its strong lending market share in Brazil (10.9% in September 2022), with a credit portfolio broadly diversified among individuals and companies, which has supported steady recurring earnings generation through economic cycles. The bank's large share of deposits in the system (13.0% in September 2022) also provides Bradesco with stable access to core funding, another credit strength.

The affirmation of the Ba2 deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings also incorporates Moody's view that the bank's asset quality metrics will continue to weaken gradually in the next two to three quarters, in line with an overall increase of loan delinquency in the financial system. This trend reflects the high level of interest rates and high inflation that will continue to pressure borrowers' repayment capacity going forward.

Bradesco's problem loan ratios, measured as 90-day past due, stood at 4.33% of gross loans in September 2022, up from 2.91% in the same period last year and 3.79% in December 2019. However, the bank's high levels of reserves for loan losses and prudent risk appetite will likely mitigate rising credit losses, protecting the bank's capital position. In September 2022, loan loss reserves covered 7.80% of gross loans and 180.16% of problem loans.

While the bank's profitability will also likely suffer from weaker economic activity in 2023, compared to other global banks, Bradesco will continue to report strong earnings benefiting from higher lending rates, strong fee income generation and robust trading income, which will allow the bank to absorb higher credit costs.

The bank's low capital position, as measured by tangible common equity (TCE) as a percentage of risk weighted assets (RWA), has improved consistently over the past two years to 7.82% in September 2022, from 6.13% in Q3 2020, benefiting from low dividend payout in 2020 and a steady earnings retention driven by a rebound of economic activity in 2021. Despite the recent improvement, the TCE/RWA ratio for Bradesco remains below that of large global banks, although it is aligned with the ratios of privately-owned peers in Brazil. In 2023, Bradesco's capital ratio will likely remain stable as slow business activity will have a negative impact on both loan origination and revenue growth.

The stable outlook acknowledges Bradesco's capacity to manage risks under a challenging operating environment, and its solid track record of generating pre-provision earnings, despite the expected pressure on asset quality and profitability metrics in 2023 because of a weaker macroeconomic scenario.

Bradesco's Ba2 ratings take into account Moody's expectation of a high level of government support based on the bank's dominant system deposit market share of 13.0% as of 30 September 2022, as well as the bank's importance to the country's overall banking system. However, this support assumption does not result in any ratings uplift because Bradesco's BCA is already at the same level as the Government of Brazil's Ba2 sovereign rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Bradesco's ba2 BCA and Ba2 deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings are at the same level as Brazil's Ba2 bond rating, and therefore, an upward movement on the ratings is unlikely in the absence of a sovereign rating upgrade.

Moody's could downgrade Bradesco's BCA if there is a sizable and consistent increase in the volume of problem loans. The BCA could also be lowered in the event of a weakening in the bank's internal capital generation and capacity to absorb heightened credit risk as a result of a material decline in profitability and/or liquidity level. A downgrade of the Ba2 sovereign rating could lead to a downgrade of Bradesco's standalone BCA of ba2, as well as the deposit and debt ratings.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alexandre Albuquerque

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ceres Lisboa

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

