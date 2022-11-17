Moody's affirms Banco Economico, S.A.'s ratings; changes outlook to developing

London, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Banco Economico, S.A.'s (Banco Economico) Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of ca, the bank's long-term bank deposit ratings of Caa3 as well as its long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of Caa2.

The outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings was changed to developing from negative.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of outlook to developing from negative reflects the recent progress made by the management to recapitalize the bank following a series of recapitalization attempts that were not successful since 2019. The recent steps undertaken by the management include the conversion of some of the large deposits into equity, which is already captured in current ratings, as well the issuance of perpetual securities to depositors. At the same time the developing outlook also reflects the still significant execution risks associated to the additional plans to bring the bank's capital adequacy above the minimum regulatory requirements as well as to address its very weak asset quality.

At the end of October, following the appointment of a new CEO, the bank announced various steps that increased the pro-forma regulatory capital adequacy ratio (CAR) to 11% as at September 2022, which remains weak and includes some capital items which are yet to be raised. These steps included the raise of AOA566 billion (USD 1 billion) via: (1) the conversion of some of the largest USD deposits into equity (AOA272 billion); (2) the issuance of perpetual securities (AOA121 billion); (3) a further expected conversion of additional deposits into equity (AOA123 billion), which is currently undergoing legal proceedings but it is considered as capital from a regulatory point of view; and (4) the expected issuance of convertible bonds (AOA50 billion) to largest depositors whose deposits are currently frozen.

AFFIRMATION OF THE ca BCA

The affirmation of Banco Economico's BCA at ca captures the bank's speculative credit metrics, including (i) the very weak capital adequacy position, (ii) the very high asset risks and (iii) the bank's very weak profitability metrics.

As concerns the bank's capitalisation, Moody's measure of capital adequacy (tangible common equity over risk-weighted assets, excluding hybrid instruments) remains in negative territory even following the aforementioned recapitalization steps given the negative tangible common equity balance of AOA463 billion as at December 2021. Moody's expects the bank to continue improving its capital position but there are clear execution risks related to the additional recapitalization plan, which includes the issuance of further subordinated debt to depositors and the sale of a part of its real estate assets portfolio.

As concerns the very high asset risk, the bank plans reducing its very high problem loans ratio (December 2021: 87.3%) via recoveries and write-offs in the coming periods. Furthermore, with respect to the bank's very weak profitability, the planned conversion of the real estate assets portfolio into interest-earning assets is expected improve the bank's margins.

AFFIRMATION OF THE DEPOSIT RATINGS REFLECTS UNCHANGED GOVERNMENT SUPPORT ASSUMPTION

The affirmation of the long-term deposit ratings of Caa3 reflects Moody's unchanged government support assumption of "moderate" reflecting the rating agency's expectation of continued regulatory forbearance and liquidity support when needed, reflecting the bank's importance in the system. Banco Economico remains the fourth largest bank by deposits in Angola.

The speculative grade deposit ratings of Caa3 also capture the risk of potential further losses on depositors in the absence of successful execution of the additional restructuring plan to improve profitability and bring the bank's current very weak capital buffers to a level commensurate with its risk profile and stabilize its solvency profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A positive rating action is possible in the next 12-18 months if Banco Economico improves materially its capital adequacy, strengthens profitability in a sustainable manner and reduces the very high problem loans ratio.

At the same time, Moody's could change the outlook to negative or downgrade the bank's BCA and ratings in case the bank fails to complete the expected capital raising transactions, which are currently included in the regulatory capital adequacy ratio but are subject to execution risks.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Banco Economico, S.A.

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Caa2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Caa3, outlook changed to Developing from Negative

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Caa2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed ca

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed ca

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Developing from Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

