Moody's affirms Banco Ford's Ba2 ratings and downgrades BCA to b1; outlook remains stable

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Banco Ford S.A.'s ("Banco Ford") long and short term local and foreign currency deposit ratings at Ba2 and Not Prime, as well as its long and short-term Brazilian national scale ratings of Aa3.br and BR-1, respectively. At the same time, Banco Ford's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) was downgraded to b1 from ba3. Moody's affirmed the adjusted BCA at ba2 which incorporates support from its parent Ford Motor Credit Company LLC (FMCC, Ba2 stable). The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

A full list of ratings and assessment is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Banco Ford's BCA to b1 from ba3, reflects the downsizing of the bank's lending activities in 2021 following the end of car manufacturing in Brazil by Ford Motor Company (Ford, Ba2 stable) announced in January 2021. A reduction in the bank's operations raises uncertainties about the bank's future profitability, capital and asset risk metrics until the conclusion of the adjustments to the captive lenders' business volumes.

Focused on financing only Ford car dealers, Banco Ford has had to contend with the number of Ford dealerships in Brazil falling to 200 in May 2021 from over 280 at the beginning of 2021, as a result of a change in strategy to sell vehicles imported primarily from Argentina and Uruguay. This has significantly affected Banco Ford's loan origination volumes in the first months of 2021 and will continue to slowdown the growth of the bank's portfolio. There may also be potential changes to portfolio concentration risk given fewer car dealers. Historically, the bank reported a low problem loan ratio that averaged 1.4% of gross loans over the past five years (0.2% in 2020), largely supported by secured loans to floor plans and adequate risk controls with strong reserves for credit losses.

As the bank's lending activities continue to shrink, future earnings generation will be affected requiring swift adjustments to its operating cost structure. In 2020, Banco Ford's cost to income ratio had already jumped to 59%, from a 33% average between 2016-2019, reflecting the slowdown in car sales due to the pandemic. Lower business volumes in the coming months will add further pressure on Banco Ford's efficiency profile with a potential hit to its bottom line results.

The bank has a long track record of a maintaining an adeuqate capital ratio, as measured by Moody's as tangible common equity (TCE) relative to risk weighted assets (RWA). For the last five years, the TCE ratio remained at about 14%. The resizing of the bank's balance sheet will likely require an adjustment to capitalization and liquidity needs, which have increased in the first months of 2021 due to loan book shrinkage, but new target levels are still uncertain. In December 2020, Banco Ford's liquid assets to tangible banking assets stood at 8%, slightly below peers' average of 8.5%, but not far off from the bank's 9.5% average over the past five years.

Banco Ford's ba2 adjusted BCA incorporates two notches of uplift from the b1 BCA, reflecting our assessment of a very high likelihood of support from its parent, FMCC, based on the bank's main business strategy that is shared between the parent and the bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Banco Ford's BCA would be considered if the bank maintains adequate profitability and efficiency ratios after the resizing of its businesses in Brazil, while also maintaining superior asset quality ratios and capitalization.

A material decline in asset quality and profitability that negatively affects the bank's capitalization could put further downward pressure on the bank's standalone ratings, potentially impacting supported deposit ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261354. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

Banco Ford is indirectly owned by Ford Motor Credit Company LLC (USA) (Ba2 stable), which, in turn, is 100% controlled by Ford Motor Company (Ba2 stable). Banco Ford has a mono-line operation with close ties to the volume of cars sold by Ford in Brazil. The bank's core business is to provide floor plan financing to authorized Ford car dealers for the acquisition of new vehicles from the automaker. Headquartered in São Paulo, the bank had total assets of BRL 671 million and equity of BRL 231.8 million, as of 31 March 2021.

