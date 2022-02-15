Moody's affirms Banco Internacional de Costa Rica's B1 rating, changes outlook to positive

New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed all of Banco Internacional de Costa Rica, S.A.'s
(BICSA) ratings and assessments, including its b1 baseline credit
assessment (BCA) and B1 and Not Prime long- and short-term
deposit ratings. The bank's counterparty risk ratings of
Ba3 and Not Prime as well as the counterparty risk assessments of Ba3(cr)
and Not Prime(cr) for long and short-term, respectively,
were also affirmed. The outlook was changed to positive,
from stable.
The following ratings and assessments assigned to Banco Internacional
de Costa Rica, S.A. were affirmed:
- Long-term foreign currency deposit rating of B1,
outlook changed to positive, from stable
- Short-term foreign currency deposit rating of Not Prime
- Long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating of
Ba3
- Short-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating of
Not Prime
- Long-term counterparty risk assessment of Ba3(cr)
- Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Not Prime(cr)
- Baseline Credit Assessment of b1
- Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment of b1
Outlook Action:
Banco Internacional de Costa Rica, S.A.:
- Outlook, changed to positive, from stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation for a gradual
improvement in asset quality and profitability in the next 12-18
months benefitting from the ongoing economic recovery in Central America
that will support business growth and contained credit impairment in the
next quarters. In addition, the rating action incorporates
Moody's expectation that the bank will be able to maintain capitalization
at solid levels even as its resumes loan growth, supported by earnings
retention. The affirmation of BICSA's ratings also acknowledges
the proven support and commitment from BICSA's shareholders,
Banco de Costa Rica (BCR, B2 stable, b2) and Banco Nacional
de Costa Rica (BNCR, B2 stable, b2), to the bank's
long-term business strategy, which mitigates potential governance
issues.
Similar to its peers, BICSA's asset quality worsened due to
economic contraction in 2020 in Central America, with stage-3
loans reaching 4% gross loans as of September 2021, compared
with 3.1% as of December 2019. Moody's expects
that the bank's focus on corporate lending, and the relatively
low level of loans under relief programs compared to other banks in Panama,
as well as a continued economic recovery in the countries where the bank
operates will support the improvements in asset quality in 2022.
BICSA's collateral coverage of its loan book mitigates the relatively
low reserve coverage of its portfolio. The b1 BCA continues to
reflect the bank's highly concentrated loan book, a characteristic
of its business model focused on corporate lending activities.
In 2020 and 2021, profitability was impacted by the loan book contraction,
lower margins and higher provisioning expenses, with net income
averaging 0.2% tangible assets in the period, down
from a historical average of 0.6% between 2017 and 2019.
Over the next 12-18 months, we expect the bank's earnings
to recover, benefiting from more favorable operating conditions
and growing business volumes. Improved earnings generation will
support the bank's capitalization, which represents BICSA's
main credit strength. As of September 2021, Moody's preferred
ratio of tangible common equity to adjusted risk weighted assets reached
a solid 16.5%, from 14.2% by year-end
2019, supported by full earnings retention and accumulation of regulatory
reserves. As the bank resumes loan growth, capital will benefit
from the expected recovery of earnings.
On the other hand, BICSA's high reliance on confidence-sensitive
and mainly short-term market funding continues to be a credit challenge.
However, the bank's loan book is mainly focused on short-term
trade financing in Central America, which helps to contain refinancing
and liquidity risks. Moreover, the bank maintains access
to a diversified base of credit lines from large US and European banks.
Costa Rica and Panama are BICSA's core markets, with about 35%
and 30% of total loans granted in these countries respectively,
as of September 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
In line with the positive outlook, BICSA's long-term deposit
rating could be upgraded if its profitability and asset quality improve,
while the bank's capitalization remains solid. Funding profile
improvements such as maturity extension coupled with increased deposit
diversification also would be positive for the bank's ratings.
Given the positive outlook, the rating downgrade is unlikely.
However, the outlook could be stabilized if asset quality remains
under pressure, limiting earnings recovery and internal capital
generation. Moreover, shareholders disagreement with respect
of BICSA's management or any other development that would cause
uncertainty regarding the bank's business strategy, earnings
generation and funding access, would trigger downward ratings pressure.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Anna Chabanenko
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ceres Lisboa
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653