Moody's affirms Banco Internacional de Costa Rica's B1 rating, changes outlook to positive

New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed all of Banco Internacional de Costa Rica, S.A.'s (BICSA) ratings and assessments, including its b1 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and B1 and Not Prime long- and short-term deposit ratings. The bank's counterparty risk ratings of Ba3 and Not Prime as well as the counterparty risk assessments of Ba3(cr) and Not Prime(cr) for long and short-term, respectively, were also affirmed. The outlook was changed to positive, from stable.

The following ratings and assessments assigned to Banco Internacional de Costa Rica, S.A. were affirmed:

- Long-term foreign currency deposit rating of B1, outlook changed to positive, from stable

- Short-term foreign currency deposit rating of Not Prime

- Long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Ba3

- Short-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Not Prime

- Long-term counterparty risk assessment of Ba3(cr)

- Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Not Prime(cr)

- Baseline Credit Assessment of b1

- Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment of b1

Outlook Action:

Banco Internacional de Costa Rica, S.A.:

- Outlook, changed to positive, from stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation for a gradual improvement in asset quality and profitability in the next 12-18 months benefitting from the ongoing economic recovery in Central America that will support business growth and contained credit impairment in the next quarters. In addition, the rating action incorporates Moody's expectation that the bank will be able to maintain capitalization at solid levels even as its resumes loan growth, supported by earnings retention. The affirmation of BICSA's ratings also acknowledges the proven support and commitment from BICSA's shareholders, Banco de Costa Rica (BCR, B2 stable, b2) and Banco Nacional de Costa Rica (BNCR, B2 stable, b2), to the bank's long-term business strategy, which mitigates potential governance issues.

Similar to its peers, BICSA's asset quality worsened due to economic contraction in 2020 in Central America, with stage-3 loans reaching 4% gross loans as of September 2021, compared with 3.1% as of December 2019. Moody's expects that the bank's focus on corporate lending, and the relatively low level of loans under relief programs compared to other banks in Panama, as well as a continued economic recovery in the countries where the bank operates will support the improvements in asset quality in 2022. BICSA's collateral coverage of its loan book mitigates the relatively low reserve coverage of its portfolio. The b1 BCA continues to reflect the bank's highly concentrated loan book, a characteristic of its business model focused on corporate lending activities.

In 2020 and 2021, profitability was impacted by the loan book contraction, lower margins and higher provisioning expenses, with net income averaging 0.2% tangible assets in the period, down from a historical average of 0.6% between 2017 and 2019. Over the next 12-18 months, we expect the bank's earnings to recover, benefiting from more favorable operating conditions and growing business volumes. Improved earnings generation will support the bank's capitalization, which represents BICSA's main credit strength. As of September 2021, Moody's preferred ratio of tangible common equity to adjusted risk weighted assets reached a solid 16.5%, from 14.2% by year-end 2019, supported by full earnings retention and accumulation of regulatory reserves. As the bank resumes loan growth, capital will benefit from the expected recovery of earnings.

On the other hand, BICSA's high reliance on confidence-sensitive and mainly short-term market funding continues to be a credit challenge. However, the bank's loan book is mainly focused on short-term trade financing in Central America, which helps to contain refinancing and liquidity risks. Moreover, the bank maintains access to a diversified base of credit lines from large US and European banks. Costa Rica and Panama are BICSA's core markets, with about 35% and 30% of total loans granted in these countries respectively, as of September 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In line with the positive outlook, BICSA's long-term deposit rating could be upgraded if its profitability and asset quality improve, while the bank's capitalization remains solid. Funding profile improvements such as maturity extension coupled with increased deposit diversification also would be positive for the bank's ratings.

Given the positive outlook, the rating downgrade is unlikely. However, the outlook could be stabilized if asset quality remains under pressure, limiting earnings recovery and internal capital generation. Moreover, shareholders disagreement with respect of BICSA's management or any other development that would cause uncertainty regarding the bank's business strategy, earnings generation and funding access, would trigger downward ratings pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

