Moody's affirms Banco Nacional de Panama's ratings; changes outlook to negative

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed Banco Nacional de Panama's (Banconal) Baa1/Prime-2 long- and short-term deposit ratings, following the affirmation of its baa2 standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). In addition, the rating agency affirmed Banconal's long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments of Baa1(cr)/Prime-2(cr) and long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa1/P-2. The bank's Baa1 long-term senior unsecured debt rating was also affirmed.

In the same rating action, Moody's changed Banconal's ratings outlook to negative, from stable, in line with the recent outlook change to negative, from stable, of the Panamanian government sovereign rating, announced by the rating agency. Banconal's Baa1 rating benefits from one-notch rating uplift from the baa2 BCA to reflect the probability of support to the bank's obligations by the Government of Panama.

The following ratings of Banco Nacional de Panama were affirmed:

.Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment of baa2

.Baseline Credit Assessment of baa2

.Long- and short-term counterparty risk assessments of Baa1(cr) and Prime-2(cr)

.Long- and short-term foreign currency counterparty risk ratings of Baa1 and Prime-2

.Long-term foreign currency deposit rating of Baa1, outlook changed to negative, from stable

.Short-term foreign currency deposit rating of Prime-2

.Long-term foreign currency debt rating of senior unsecured 144A/Reg S notes affirmed at Baa1, outlook changed to negative, from stable

Outlook, changed to negative from stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

In affirming Banconal's ratings and assessments, Moody's noted the bank's stable and relatively inexpensive funding base, as well as its strong and high-quality liquidity and capitalization, factors which reflect the bank's role as the financial agent of the Government of Panama. In addition, the ratings incorporate Banconal's relatively good asset quality and its solid profitability metrics, which, however, could weaken as a result of the current operating environment and decelerating economic activity. Furthermore, Banconal's ratings benefit from the Government of Panama's explicit guarantee to all its obligations.

Recently, amid the economic contraction, the bank's asset quality has deteriorated. As of June 2020, non-performing loans (NPL) increased to 1.7% of total loans, from 0.9% as of December 2019. The Panamanian regulatory relief programs allowing borrowers affected by the COVID-19 crisis to defer payments until the end of 2020, has led to deferrals and modifications also in Banconal's loan book. However, because a large share of its loans are low risk mortgage and payroll loans to civil servants, Banconal's deferrals have been more limited than the system's average. Nevertheless, the bank's asset quality resilience will be tested by the expected significant decline in Panama's GDP in 2020, which Moody's estimates could contract by 10%, followed by a mild recovery of 4.5% in 2021. Therefore, we anticipate further deterioration in Banconal's asset quality, although at lower levels than local and regional peers.

Banconal maintains a solid capital position. As of June 2020, Moody's capitalization ratio, measured as tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, was 14.9%, reflecting the bank's conservative dividend policy and sound profitability. However, unexpected changes in Banconal's dividend payout policy or a more accelerated credit expansion could result in additional pressure on the bank's capital position, although this is not our base case scenario.

Because of the economic contraction, we expect the bank's profitability to decline as a result of further provisioning against loan losses, lower margins as well as lower business volumes than prior years. Banconal's net income to tangible assets (NI/TA) ratio over the past three-years at 1.7%, is higher than local and regional peers, reflecting the benefits from its relatively low funding costs and high operating efficiency. As a government owned bank, Banconal does not pay taxes, which supports its overall profitability.

Banconal's funding structure is solid and stable, and it is a positive credit consideration for the rating. Acting as the financial arm of the government, Banconal receives deposits and acts as the cash manager for public entities, which are required to maintain funds at the bank. These deposits represent about 87% of total customer deposits. Because of Banconal's recent bond issuance, the market funds increased to 21% of tangible banking assets from 12% as of June 2020, still a moderate level; the maturity profile of the bank's funding, however, has improved. Banconal has strong liquidity and a significant portion of assets is invested in high quality investment securities, basically in foreign banks' deposits and government bonds.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. To reflect the growing strain of coronavirus-related disruptions, in April 2020, we changed the outlook on the Panama banking system to negative from stable to incorporate the economic disruption from the coronavirus outbreak, and its effects on banks' asset quality and profitability. Banconal's exposure to environmental and social risks is low and moderate, respectively, consistent with our general assessment for the global banking sector. We do not have any particular concerns with Banconal's governance. The bank shows an appropriate risk management framework commensurate with its risk appetite.

Moody's Baa1 ratings on Banconal's deposit and debt incorporate one notch of uplift from its baa2 BCA to reflect the support of the Government of Panama to Banconal's obligations. The change in the bank's rating outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's recent outlook change on the Panamanian government sovereign rating to negative, from stable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

As a consequence of the change in outlook, an upgrade at this time is unlikely. However, the bank's rating outlook could be stabilized if the government outlook returns to stable. Also, Banconal's BCA of baa2 could be upgraded if the bank's asset quality and profitability improves materially, along with its capitalization. Conversely, downward pressure on the ratings and assessments could derive from a downgrade of Panama's sovereign ratings, as well as from material deterioration in Banconal's asset quality and capital metrics, or much weakened profitability.

Established in 1904, Banco Nacional de Panama (Banconal) is a general licensed, government-owned bank. As of June 2020, the bank had $12.9 billion in assets and shareholders' equity of USD 971 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

