Moody's affirms Banco Nacional de Panama's ratings; changes outlook to negative

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed Banco Nacional
de Panama's (Banconal) Baa1/Prime-2 long- and short-term
deposit ratings, following the affirmation of its baa2 standalone
Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). In addition, the rating
agency affirmed Banconal's long- and short-term Counterparty
Risk Assessments of Baa1(cr)/Prime-2(cr) and long- and short-term
Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa1/P-2. The bank's
Baa1 long-term senior unsecured debt rating was also affirmed.
In the same rating action, Moody's changed Banconal's
ratings outlook to negative, from stable, in line with the
recent outlook change to negative, from stable, of the Panamanian
government sovereign rating, announced by the rating agency.
Banconal's Baa1 rating benefits from one-notch rating uplift
from the baa2 BCA to reflect the probability of support to the bank's
obligations by the Government of Panama.
The following ratings of Banco Nacional de Panama were affirmed:
.Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment of baa2
.Baseline Credit Assessment of baa2
.Long- and short-term counterparty risk assessments
of Baa1(cr) and Prime-2(cr)
.Long- and short-term foreign currency counterparty
risk ratings of Baa1 and Prime-2
.Long-term foreign currency deposit rating of Baa1,
outlook changed to negative, from stable
.Short-term foreign currency deposit rating of Prime-2
.Long-term foreign currency debt rating of senior unsecured
144A/Reg S notes affirmed at Baa1, outlook changed to negative,
from stable
Outlook, changed to negative from stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
In affirming Banconal's ratings and assessments, Moody's
noted the bank's stable and relatively inexpensive funding base,
as well as its strong and high-quality liquidity and capitalization,
factors which reflect the bank's role as the financial agent of
the Government of Panama. In addition, the ratings incorporate
Banconal's relatively good asset quality and its solid profitability
metrics, which, however, could weaken as a result of
the current operating environment and decelerating economic activity.
Furthermore, Banconal's ratings benefit from the Government
of Panama's explicit guarantee to all its obligations.
Recently, amid the economic contraction, the bank's
asset quality has deteriorated. As of June 2020, non-performing
loans (NPL) increased to 1.7% of total loans, from
0.9% as of December 2019. The Panamanian regulatory
relief programs allowing borrowers affected by the COVID-19 crisis
to defer payments until the end of 2020, has led to deferrals and
modifications also in Banconal's loan book. However,
because a large share of its loans are low risk mortgage and payroll loans
to civil servants, Banconal's deferrals have been more limited
than the system's average. Nevertheless, the bank's
asset quality resilience will be tested by the expected significant decline
in Panama's GDP in 2020, which Moody's estimates could
contract by 10%, followed by a mild recovery of 4.5%
in 2021. Therefore, we anticipate further deterioration in
Banconal's asset quality, although at lower levels than local
and regional peers.
Banconal maintains a solid capital position. As of June 2020,
Moody's capitalization ratio, measured as tangible common
equity to risk-weighted assets, was 14.9%,
reflecting the bank's conservative dividend policy and sound profitability.
However, unexpected changes in Banconal's dividend payout
policy or a more accelerated credit expansion could result in additional
pressure on the bank's capital position, although this is
not our base case scenario.
Because of the economic contraction, we expect the bank's
profitability to decline as a result of further provisioning against loan
losses, lower margins as well as lower business volumes than prior
years. Banconal's net income to tangible assets (NI/TA) ratio
over the past three-years at 1.7%, is higher
than local and regional peers, reflecting the benefits from its
relatively low funding costs and high operating efficiency. As
a government owned bank, Banconal does not pay taxes, which
supports its overall profitability.
Banconal's funding structure is solid and stable, and it is
a positive credit consideration for the rating. Acting as the financial
arm of the government, Banconal receives deposits and acts as the
cash manager for public entities, which are required to maintain
funds at the bank. These deposits represent about 87% of
total customer deposits. Because of Banconal's recent bond
issuance, the market funds increased to 21% of tangible banking
assets from 12% as of June 2020, still a moderate level;
the maturity profile of the bank's funding, however,
has improved. Banconal has strong liquidity and a significant portion
of assets is invested in high quality investment securities, basically
in foreign banks' deposits and government bonds.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. To reflect the growing strain of
coronavirus-related disruptions, in April 2020, we
changed the outlook on the Panama banking system to negative from stable
to incorporate the economic disruption from the coronavirus outbreak,
and its effects on banks' asset quality and profitability. Banconal's
exposure to environmental and social risks is low and moderate,
respectively, consistent with our general assessment for the global
banking sector. We do not have any particular concerns with Banconal's
governance. The bank shows an appropriate risk management framework
commensurate with its risk appetite.
Moody's Baa1 ratings on Banconal's deposit and debt incorporate one notch
of uplift from its baa2 BCA to reflect the support of the Government of
Panama to Banconal's obligations. The change in the bank's
rating outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's recent outlook
change on the Panamanian government sovereign rating to negative,
from stable.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
As a consequence of the change in outlook, an upgrade at this time
is unlikely. However, the bank's rating outlook could
be stabilized if the government outlook returns to stable. Also,
Banconal's BCA of baa2 could be upgraded if the bank's asset quality
and profitability improves materially, along with its capitalization.
Conversely, downward pressure on the ratings and assessments could
derive from a downgrade of Panama's sovereign ratings, as well as
from material deterioration in Banconal's asset quality and capital metrics,
or much weakened profitability.
Established in 1904, Banco Nacional de Panama (Banconal) is a general
licensed, government-owned bank. As of June 2020,
the bank had $12.9 billion in assets and shareholders' equity
of USD 971 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
