Moody´s affirms Banco Regional de Desenvolvimento do Extremo Sul's ratings, outlook stable

Sao Paulo, October 21, 2020 -- Moody´s América Latina Ltda., ("Moody´s") has today affirmed Banco Regional de Desenvolvimento do Extremo Sul's (BRDE) Ba3 and Not Prime long- and short-term global local currency issuer rating, as well as its A2.br and BR-1 long- and short-term Brazilian national scale issuer ratings. Moody's also affirmed BRDE's standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA at ba3, as well as all other ratings and assessments. The outlook on BRDE's ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of BRDE's ratings and assessments reflects the bank's established role in fostering development in the relatively prosperous southern states of Brazil, the position as one of the largest on-lenders of Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social's (BNDES) (BNDES, Ba2/Ba2 stable, ba2) funds to the agricultural sector, and sound capitalization levels. BRDE' stable, but highly concentrated, funding structure, composed of funds predominantly sourced from BNDES, is a key factor supporting its ratings. The rating action also takes into account Moody's expectation that the bank's asset quality and profitability will likely decline over the next twelve to eighteen months.

BRDE's loan portfolio has traditionally been sector and borrower concentrated owing to its footprint in the southern states whose economies have relevant contribution from agriculture. As a result, the agricultural sector accounted for around 60% of loans as of June 2020, and large companies, mainly cooperatives made up around 55% of borrowers also. This could expose the bank to asset quality and earnings volatility. BRDE had some specific non-agriculture related legacy problem loans from 2017-2018 that affected asset quality metrics. In addition, BRDE's loan deferrals accounted for 22.8% of its loan book triggered by the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on various non-agricultural sectors.

Due to the strong performance of the agricultural sector, problem loans have remained low at 0.7% of gross loans as of June 2020. However, Moody`s expects problem loans to increase as deferred loans become due after stand-still periods, resulting in rising loan loss provisions. BRDE`s asset risk is somewhat offset by its high reserve coverage, which was 414.5% of problem loans in June 2020. However, as asset risks crystallize, this buffer will decline. A greater than expected deterioration in asset quality will likely result in additional loan loss provisions, which in turn could reduce profitability over the coming twelve months. However, as a development bank, BRDE's focus is not on maximizing its profitability, which has also been traditionally lower than the Brazilian banking system as a whole.

The bank has a very strong capitalization ratio, measured by Moody's as tangible common equity (TCE) relative to adjusted risk weighted assets (RWA). In June 2020, BRDE's TCE/RWA stood at 19.6%, well above the Brazilian rated banks' aggregate ratio of 8.4% in the same period. BRDE's bylaws prohibit the payment of dividends to shareholders; combined with modest loan growth and moderate profitability, these developments will help BRDE sustain capitalization at sound levels. On a regulatory basis, BDRE reported a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 18.6% as of June 2020, well above the temporary minimum regulatory level of 5.75% required until the end of 2020 and 7% from 2021 onwards.

As a non-deposit taking development bank, BRDE is almost entirely dependent on wholesale funding, which has been predominantly sourced from BNDES. Owing to management's recent efforts to diversify its funding sources, resources borrowed by BRDE from BNDES represented 51.9% of new loans in H1 2020, compared with 94.0% in 2017, but they should continue to be the bank's most relevant liability. Notwithstanding its high levels of concentration, funding from BNDES is relatively long-term, and hence more stable than market funding alternatives, providing BRDE competitive advantage to finance regional projects, including term loans to the agribusiness and energy sectors.

BRDE is owned by the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Parana (Ba2, stable), however its issuer rating does not incorporate any uplift from the probability of shareholder support.

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that BRDE's financial profile will remain consistent with a ba3 BCA over the next 12-18 months, despite the still weak economic environment that could affect its asset quality and profitability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

BRDE's ratings could face upward pressure if the bank's asset risk and profitability recovers. Significant diversification of the bank's funding sources would also be positive, particularly if this funding is of low cost and stable, ensuring BRDE maintains its competitive advantage.

A significant weakening of BRDE's financial fundamentals, resulting from a larger-than-expected deterioration in the quality of the loan book and an ensuing reduction in capitalization levels, could have a negative effect on the bank's ratings.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br for a copy of this methodology.

BRDE is headquartered in Porto Alegre, Brazil. The bank had total assets of BRL16..6 billion and shareholders' equity of BRL3.0 billion as of 30 June 2020.

LISTED OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

The following ratings and assessments of BRDE were affirmed:

.. Long-term local currency issuer rating affirmed at Ba3, outlook stable

.. Short-term local currency issuer rating affirmed at Not Prime

.. Brazilian long-term local currency issuer rating affirmed at A2.br

.. Brazilian short-term local currency issuer rating affirmed at BR-1

.. Long-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Ba2

.. Short-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Not Prime

.. Long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Ba2

.. Short-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Not Prime

.. Brazilian long-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Aa2.br

.. Brazilian short-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at BR-1

.. Long-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at Ba2(cr)

.. Short-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at Not Prime(cr)

.. Baseline Credit Assessment affirmed at ba3

.. Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment affirmed at ba3

- Outlook stable

