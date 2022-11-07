Moody's affirms Banco Sabadell's ratings and changes the outlook to positive

Madrid, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Banco Sabadell, S.A.'s (Banco Sabadell) deposits ratings at Baa2/Prime-2 and senior unsecured debt ratings at Baa3 and changed the outlook on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings to positive from stable. The rating agency has also affirmed (1) the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA at ba2; (2) the junior senior unsecured rating at Ba2; and (3) the subordinated debt rating at Ba3. Further, Banco Sabadell's Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) and Counterparty Risk Ratings have been affirmed at Baa1(cr)/Prime-2(cr) and Baa1/Prime-2 respectively.

The rating action reflects the gradual improvement of Banco Sabadell's credit profile, principally in terms of asset risk and profitability, and Moody's expectation that the improving profitability trend will continue over the next 12 to 18 months despite the deceleration in economic growth.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE RATINGS

The affirmation of Banco Sabadell's ratings reflects the gradual strengthening of the bank's credit profile, principally in terms of asset quality and profitability, balanced against its weak capital metrics, namely capital and leverage ratios.

Banco Sabadell has managed to materially improve its recurrent earnings (net interest income (NII) plus fee and commission (F&C) income) from the weak 2020 levels, comparing positively even with pre-pandemic earnings. NII has been boosted by loan growth and higher customer margins, which have been growing throughout 2022. The bank's reported customer margin stood at 2.34% at the end of Q3 2022 after growing by 8 bps in the quarter and 11 bps since the end of 2021, a trend likely to continue as the repricing of floating-rate loans, which typically reset annually, gradually takes place. Banco Sabadell profitability has also benefitted from lower operating costs, following the two restructuring plans that the bank implemented in 2020 and 2021 and which aimed to reduce annual costs by around €270 million. The efficiency plans led to a decline in the bank's recurrent costs of 3.8% in 9M 2022 year-over-year, driving down the banks' cost to income ratio to 55%.

The rating affirmation is also underpinned by the bank's improved asset quality metrics. Despite the challenges stemming from the pandemic, Banco Sabadell has been able to reduce the stock of non-performing loans (NPLs) over the past months, with the NPL ratio declining to 3.2% at end-June 2022 compared to 3.9% at year-end 2019 and below the Spanish system average of 3.6%. The bank's strong provisioning effort since early 2020 has improved the NPL coverage ratio (loan loss reserves as a proportion of NPLs), which stood at 57% at end-June 2022 from 49% at year-end 2019. Banco Sabadell's exposure to other problematic assets, namely foreclosed real estate assets, stands materially below domestic peers, representing 0.8% of total loans as of June 2022 compared to a system average of 1.9% (based on data as of December 2021, latest available).

Despite the mentioned improvements, Banco Sabadell's BCA remains constrained by the entity's weak capitalization, weighed down by a high exposure to deferred tax assets. Moody's key capital and leverage ratios, tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets and TCE/tangible assets, stood at 8.7% and 3.1% respectively at end-June 2022, among the lowest of its domestic peers. From a regulatory perspective, Banco Sabadell shows a more comfortable capital position, with a Common Equity Tier 1 (fully loaded) ratio of 12.5% as of end-September 2022.

-- RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on Banco Sabadell's long-term deposits and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's profitability will continue to improve over the next 12 to 18 months, on the back of stronger net interest income and contained operating costs and credit provisions.

Moody's anticipates a moderate increase in problem loans amid the gradual withdrawal of the public support measures put in place in response to the pandemic and inflationary pressures on households' purchasing power and corporate margins. However, under Moody's base case scenario, such deterioration is unlikely to materially weaken Banco Sabadell's credit profile, underpinning the positive outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Banco Sabadell's BCA could be upgraded principally as a result of stronger and sustainable profitability ratios. A strengthening of the bank's capital and leverage ratios could also trigger a BCA upgrade.

Because the bank's debt and deposit ratings are linked to its BCA, a positive change in its BCA could lead to a rating upgrade. The ratings could also be upgraded if the bank changes its current liability structure, indicating a lower loss given failure for these securities.

Given the positive outlook, Banco Sabadell's ratings face very limited downward pressure. However, downward pressure on the bank's BCA could result from an increase in problem loans materially above Moody's current expectations. A weakening in the bank's risk-absorption capacity as a result of lower capital ratios could also trigger a BCA downgrade.

Banco Sabadell's ratings could also be affected by changes in the liability structure that indicate a higher loss given failure to be faced by deposits or debt instruments.

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings.

