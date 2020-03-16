Moody's affirms Banco Santander (Brasil)'s ratings; outlook stable

New York, March 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed all ratings and
assessments assigned to Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (SANB),
including its long and short-term local currency deposit ratings
of Ba1 and Not Prime, the long and short-term foreign currency
deposit ratings of Ba3 and Not Prime, long and short-term
provisional foreign currency senior unsecured MTN ratings of (P)Ba1 and
(P)Not Prime, as well as the long and short-term national
scale deposit ratings of Aaa.br and BR-1. SANB's
ba2 baseline credit assessment (BCA), the ba1 adjusted BCA,
the global and national scale counterparty risk ratings, in local
and foreign currencies, and the counterparty risk assessments (CRAs)
were also affirmed. The outlook on the ratings is stable.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed all ratings and the
counterparty risk assessments assigned to Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
-Cayman Branch, including the long and short-term
provisional foreign currency senior unsecured MTN ratings of (P)Ba1 and
(P)Not Prime.
A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the
end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of SANB's ratings and assessments reflects the bank's
strong profitability that has been supported by steady growth of its customer
base, a focused strategy on higher-yielding consumer loans
and improving operating efficiency. SANB's recurring earnings
have consistently improved between 2017 and 2019, with net income
to tangible assets reaching 1.51% average in this period,
from below 1% before 2017, which is in line with its large-bank
peers'. However, we expect the bank's profitability
to soften in 2020 as a result of lower yields on assets due to competition,
low interest rates levels, and a moderation in loan origination
over the next quarters, due to the expected slowdown in economic
activities over the next quarters. We also anticipate SANB will
be able to offset these pressures with continuing cost discipline and
steady growth of fee-based activities. Different from its
main peers, SANB has not yet showed consistent reduction of its
traditional branch network as part of its dynamic digital transformation,
which gives it room to continue to lower operating costs over the next
quarters.
With regard to asset quality, SANB's aggressive expansion
into competitive consumer products and to loans to small and medium size
companies, although largely backed by collaterals, may still
expose the bank to higher credit risks in the event the pace of Brazil's
economic recovery weakens in 2020. This could be compounded by
a global deceleration and the downside risks of the coronavirus disruptions.
In 2019, total loans increased 15.3% in 12 months
ended December, roughly two times the system's average,
primarily on payroll loans and auto finance, as corporate loan growth
decelerated, reducing concentration risks. . In the
period, nonperforming loans stabilized at roughly 3.8%
of gross loans at the end of 2019, just below 3.9%
one year prior and 4% in 2017. The shift in portfolio mix
towards higher-yielding loans are compensated by the high reserve
buffer maintained by the bank, which remained at 6.1%
of total loans in 2019.SANB's capital position, measured
by Moody's as tangible common equity relative to risk weighted assets,
declined in 2019 to 7.4%, from the 8.1%
average over the past two years, which is below that of its main
peers. The decline in capitalization was due to a high 76%
dividend payout in 2019, above the average 60% distribution
in prior years, and the rapid loan growth. Nonetheless,
Moody's expects SANB's would reduce unusual dividend payouts to
around 50% in a more stressed economic environment, helping
capital to be rebuilt quickly.
SANB's strong and well-established retail deposit franchise
is a key strength and provides stable access to core deposit funding that
supports the bank's expansion strategy and its profitability.
The Ba1 local currency deposit and senior unsecured MTN ratings assigned
to SANB incorporate a moderate likelihood that the Brazilian subsidiary
would receive support from its parent, Banco Santander S.A.
(Spain), which has a BCA of baa1. Therefore, SANB's
ba2 BCA incorporates one notch of uplift to an adjusted BCA of ba1,
which anchors the local currency deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings
at Ba1. The bank's foreign currency deposit rating of Ba3
is constrained by Brazil's deposit ceiling for foreign currency
deposits.
Moody's believes SANB's exposure to environmental risks is low,
consistent with its general assessment for the global banking sector.
SANB's exposure to social risks is moderate, consistent with Moody's
general assessment for the global banking sector. As well,
governance risks are largely internal rather than externally driven.
Moody's does not have any particular concerns with SANB's governance.
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS -- UP/DOWN
SANB's ba2 BCA is aligned to Brazil's Ba2 sovereign rating, reflecting
the strong credit interlinks between the sovereign and banks' creditworthiness.
Its ratings would be upgraded if Brazil's sovereign rating were
to be upgraded, and if its asset quality and profitability support
continued strengthening of its capitalization. .Upward movement
on the BCA would depend on an upgrade at the parent Banco Santander S.A.
(Spain)'s baa1 BCA, currently aligned to Spain's Baa1
sovereign debt rating, which has a stable outlook.
For the same reasons, SANB's BCA could be downgraded if Brazil's
sovereign rating is downgrade or if the bank asset quality, capital
and profitability metrics deteriorated materially. Negative pressures
on the adjusted BCA as well as its deposits and debt ratings would arise
from a downgrade at the parent's BCA.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is based on São Paulo,
Brazil, with consolidated asset of BRL857.5 billion and total
shareholder's equity of BRL71.5 billion as of 31 December
2019.
