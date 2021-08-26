Moody's affirms Banco Santander Mexico's Baa1 ratings; outlook change to stable

Mexico, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's de México (Moody's) has today affirmed all ratings and assessments assigned to Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander Mexico), including the bank's Baa1 deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings, its baa2 baseline credit assessment (BCA), and its baa1 adjusted BCA. The rating agency also affirmed the bank's Mexican National Scale long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings at Aaa.mx. The Prime-2 and MX-1 short-term deposit ratings, in global and national scale respectively, as well as the A3(cr) and Prime-2(cr), long and short-term, counterparty risk assessments were also affirmed.

At the same time, Moody's affirmed Casa de Bolsa Santander, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Santander México's (Casa de Bolsa Santander) issuer ratings at Baa1 and Prime-2, for long and short-term in the global scale, as well as the Aa1.mx and MX-1 long and short-term Mexican national scale ratings.

The ratings outlook on the Banco Santander Mexico and Casa de Bolsa Santander was changed to stable, from negative.

The junior subordinated debt ratings of Ba1 (hyb) in the global scale and A1.mx (hyb) in the Mexican National Scale assigned to a debt originally issued by Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A.B. de C.V. (BSMX17) and assumed by Banco Santander México, were also affirmed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Banco Santander Mexico's Baa1 ratings acknowledges the bank's disciplined underwriting standards that supported a manageable asset-quality deterioration over the past 18 months as a result of the negative pandemic dynamics over asset risks. During the economic recovery, Moody's expects the bank to maintain ample loan loss absorption in the form of reserves and capitalization, which will continue to benefit from the bank's ample and recurring earnings generation. During the next 12 to 18 months, profitability will continue to recover thanks to the consistent growth in business volumes and efforts to maintain the efficient operating structure. A gradual decline in provisioning expenses will also help profitability metrics in the next quarters, taking into account the high loan loss reserves maintained by the bank that covered 118.4% of non-performing loans (NPLs) as of June 2021.

The bank's NPLs increased to 2.9% as of June 2021, up 60 basis points from the 2.3% reported as of December 2019, reflecting primarily the strong 8.2% contraction in GDP growth in Mexico 2020 and the limited government support for individuals and small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) during the height of the pandemic, which affected borrowers' repayment capacity. Nevertheless, Moody's expects that the more favorable second half of 2021 will help to reduce asset risk pressures, a trend that will be helped by the bank's relatively low exposure to unsecured consumer lending (16% of total loans in June 2021). The bank's focus on loyalty and customer acquisition strategies, coupled with its well-diversified commercial lending book with low single borrower concentrations are positive risk factors to contain asset risk tensions. In addition, the exposure to SMEs, which represented about 8% of loans in June 2021, was mostly covered by government guarantees.

In June 2021, Banco Santander Mexico's capitalization reached a record high 13.1%, when measured by tangible common equity (TCE) to adjusted risk-weighted assets (RWAs). Over the past five years, capital has been supported by (1) portfolio shift towards less risky commercial loans, which require lower capital consumption, (2) the absence of dividend payments in 2020 and (3) more moderate loan growth over the past three years, when compared to other large banks in Mexico. Though Moody's expects the bank's capitalization to fall in the coming years as uncertainties wane and current dividend distribution limitations are fully lifted, the bank's TCE to RWAs ratio will remain adequate. Moreover, capitalization will continue to benefit from strong core earnings generation.

In June 2021, net interest margin (NIM) remained ample at 3.8%, as measured by Moody's, while performance was supported by a low cost-to-asset ratio of 2.6% versus the system's 3.8%, and a high share of fee income, equivalent to 22% of the bank's revenues. Moody's expects a gradual fall in provisioning expenses as the economic recovery takes hold. In June 2021, provision expenses stood at 54.2% of preprovision income, down about 80 basis points from their peak in 2020, though still above 2019 levels. Moreover, as loan origination grows in the coming two quarters, the bank's net interest income will likely benefit from the higher interest rates in Mexico, with fee income increasing by growing transactionality and credit card usage, both of which had fallen in 2020 by the contained consumption.

Banco Santander Mexico's Baa1 long-term senior unsecured and deposit ratings benefit from one notch of uplift from the bank's BCA of baa2, in line with moderate affiliate support from Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) (Santander Spain, A2 stable, baa1).

Moody's assessment of moderate affiliate support for Banco Santander Mexico is consistent with our assessment of support for most of Santander Spain's other subsidiaries in developing markets. Banco Santander Mexico is an important subsidiary for Santander Spain with 13% of the group's customers and creates synergies with Santander's US exposure.

AFFIRMATION OF CASA DE BOLSA SANTANDER RATINGS

Moody's assesses Casa de Bolsa Santander as highly integrated entity with Banco Santander México. Consequently, the creditworthiness of this entity is best reflected by the baa1 adjusted BCA of Banco Santander México, from which Moody's expects full support. This approach reflects the moderate probability that the bank itself will be supported by its Spanish parent, but does not incorporate any support from the Mexican government given the brokerage house's very small size and lack of systemic importance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings pressure is more limited because Banco Santander Mexico's ratings already benefit from one notch of uplift resulting from Moody's assessment of moderate affiliate support from Santander Spain, whose BCA is only one notch above that of Banco Santander Mexico. Upward pressure on the bank's BCA would increase in line with a higher profitability and lower NPLs, coupled with stability in the bank's capitalization.

Conversely, Banco Santander Mexico's BCA, could be downgraded if asset quality deteriorates substantially in line with a more protracted economic recovery, with negative impacts to profitability, which could also suffer in case the bank is not able to implement its multiyear strategy aimed at lowering its relatively higher funding costs. Capital is also a key rating driver and a fall before economic recovery takes hold would also pressure the BCA downwards.

A downgrade of Santander Spain's ratings would also strain Banco Santander Mexico's ratings, although it would not affect the bank's deposit and senior debt ratings necessarily.

The principal methodology used in rating Banco Santander México, S.A. and Grupo Financiero Santander México SAB de CV was Banks Methodology published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261354. The principal methodology used in rating Casa de Bolsa Santander, S.A. de C.V. was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of these methodologies.

The Spanish language version of the Banks Methodology of March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261357 is the current version registered at the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores ("CNBV") and, therefore, is the document to be used in ratings assigned by Moody's de México, S.A. de C.V. Institución Calificadora de Valores ("MDM"). The corresponding English language version of such methodology, however, is already outdated for other jurisdictions and therefore cannot be employed by MDM's affiliates for the assignment of ratings of similar securities or entities in such other jurisdictions.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Banco Santander México, S.A.'s rating is between 01 January 2016 and 30 June 2021 (source: Moody's, as well as issuer's annual audited and quarterly unaudited financial statements).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

