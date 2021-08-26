Moody's affirms Banco Santander Mexico's Baa1 ratings; outlook change to stable

Mexico, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's de México (Moody's) has today affirmed all ratings
and assessments assigned to Banco Santander México, S.A.,
Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander
México (Banco Santander Mexico), including the bank's
Baa1 deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings, its baa2 baseline
credit assessment (BCA), and its baa1 adjusted BCA. The rating
agency also affirmed the bank's Mexican National Scale long-term
deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings at Aaa.mx. The
Prime-2 and MX-1 short-term deposit ratings,
in global and national scale respectively, as well as the A3(cr)
and Prime-2(cr), long and short-term, counterparty
risk assessments were also affirmed.
At the same time, Moody's affirmed Casa de Bolsa Santander,
S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Santander
México's (Casa de Bolsa Santander) issuer ratings at Baa1
and Prime-2, for long and short-term in the global
scale, as well as the Aa1.mx and MX-1 long and short-term
Mexican national scale ratings.
The ratings outlook on the Banco Santander Mexico and Casa de Bolsa Santander
was changed to stable, from negative.
The junior subordinated debt ratings of Ba1 (hyb) in the global scale
and A1.mx (hyb) in the Mexican National Scale assigned to a debt
originally issued by Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A.B.
de C.V. (BSMX17) and assumed by Banco Santander México,
were also affirmed.
List of affected ratings
The following ratings and assessments were affirmed:
Banco Santander México, S.A. (600011987)
. Baseline credit assessment of baa2
. Adjusted baseline credit assessment of baa1
. Long-term global local and foreign currency deposit ratings
of Baa1, outlook changed to stable, from negative
. Short-term global local and foreign currency deposit ratings
of Prime-2
. Long- and short-term Mexican National Scale deposit
ratings of Aaa.mx/MX-1
. Long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt
ratings of Baa1, outlook changed to stable, from negative
(BSMX 16-3, BSMX 18, BSMX 19, BSMX 19-2)
. Long-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt
ratings of Aaa.mx (BSMX 16-3, BSMX 18, BSMX
19, BSMX 19-2)
. Long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments
of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr)
Casa de Bolsa Santander, S.A. de C.V.
(821609725)
. Long-term global local currency issuer rating of Baa1
. Short-term global local currency issuer rating of Prime-2
. Long- and short-term Mexican National Scale issuer
ratings of Aa1.mx/MX-1
Grupo Financiero Santander México, SAB de CV (600013749)
(the below issuance was assumed by Santander México)
. Long-term global local currency junior subordinated debt
rating of Ba1 (hyb) (BSMX17)
. Long-term Mexican National local currency junior subordinated
debt rating of A1.mx (hyb) (BSMX17)
Outlook actions
Banco Santander México, S.A. (600011987)
. Outlook changed to stable, from negative
Casa de Bolsa Santander, S.A. de C.V.
(821609725)
. Outlook changed to stable, from negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Banco Santander Mexico's Baa1 ratings acknowledges
the bank's disciplined underwriting standards that supported a manageable
asset-quality deterioration over the past 18 months as a result
of the negative pandemic dynamics over asset risks. During the
economic recovery, Moody's expects the bank to maintain ample
loan loss absorption in the form of reserves and capitalization,
which will continue to benefit from the bank's ample and recurring
earnings generation. During the next 12 to 18 months, profitability
will continue to recover thanks to the consistent growth in business volumes
and efforts to maintain the efficient operating structure. A gradual
decline in provisioning expenses will also help profitability metrics
in the next quarters, taking into account the high loan loss reserves
maintained by the bank that covered 118.4% of non-performing
loans (NPLs) as of June 2021.
The bank's NPLs increased to 2.9% as of June 2021,
up 60 basis points from the 2.3% reported as of December
2019, reflecting primarily the strong 8.2% contraction
in GDP growth in Mexico 2020 and the limited government support for individuals
and small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) during the height of the pandemic,
which affected borrowers' repayment capacity. Nevertheless,
Moody's expects that the more favorable second half of 2021 will
help to reduce asset risk pressures, a trend that will be helped
by the bank's relatively low exposure to unsecured consumer lending
(16% of total loans in June 2021). The bank's focus
on loyalty and customer acquisition strategies, coupled with its
well-diversified commercial lending book with low single borrower
concentrations are positive risk factors to contain asset risk tensions.
In addition, the exposure to SMEs, which represented about
8% of loans in June 2021, was mostly covered by government
guarantees.
In June 2021, Banco Santander Mexico's capitalization reached
a record high 13.1%, when measured by tangible common
equity (TCE) to adjusted risk-weighted assets (RWAs). Over
the past five years, capital has been supported by (1) portfolio
shift towards less risky commercial loans, which require lower capital
consumption, (2) the absence of dividend payments in 2020 and (3)
more moderate loan growth over the past three years, when compared
to other large banks in Mexico. Though Moody's expects the
bank's capitalization to fall in the coming years as uncertainties
wane and current dividend distribution limitations are fully lifted,
the bank's TCE to RWAs ratio will remain adequate. Moreover,
capitalization will continue to benefit from strong core earnings generation.
In June 2021, net interest margin (NIM) remained ample at 3.8%,
as measured by Moody's, while performance was supported by
a low cost-to-asset ratio of 2.6% versus the
system's 3.8%, and a high share of fee income,
equivalent to 22% of the bank's revenues. Moody's
expects a gradual fall in provisioning expenses as the economic recovery
takes hold. In June 2021, provision expenses stood at 54.2%
of preprovision income, down about 80 basis points from their peak
in 2020, though still above 2019 levels. Moreover,
as loan origination grows in the coming two quarters, the bank's
net interest income will likely benefit from the higher interest rates
in Mexico, with fee income increasing by growing transactionality
and credit card usage, both of which had fallen in 2020 by the contained
consumption.
Banco Santander Mexico's Baa1 long-term senior unsecured and deposit
ratings benefit from one notch of uplift from the bank's BCA of
baa2, in line with moderate affiliate support from Banco Santander
S.A. (Spain) (Santander Spain, A2 stable, baa1).
Moody's assessment of moderate affiliate support for Banco Santander
Mexico is consistent with our assessment of support for most of Santander
Spain's other subsidiaries in developing markets. Banco Santander
Mexico is an important subsidiary for Santander Spain with 13%
of the group's customers and creates synergies with Santander's
US exposure.
AFFIRMATION OF CASA DE BOLSA SANTANDER RATINGS
Moody's assesses Casa de Bolsa Santander as highly integrated entity with
Banco Santander México. Consequently, the creditworthiness
of this entity is best reflected by the baa1 adjusted BCA of Banco Santander
México, from which Moody's expects full support. This
approach reflects the moderate probability that the bank itself will be
supported by its Spanish parent, but does not incorporate any support
from the Mexican government given the brokerage house's very small size
and lack of systemic importance.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward ratings pressure is more limited because Banco Santander Mexico's
ratings already benefit from one notch of uplift resulting from Moody's
assessment of moderate affiliate support from Santander Spain, whose
BCA is only one notch above that of Banco Santander Mexico. Upward
pressure on the bank's BCA would increase in line with a higher
profitability and lower NPLs, coupled with stability in the bank's
capitalization.
Conversely, Banco Santander Mexico's BCA, could be downgraded
if asset quality deteriorates substantially in line with a more protracted
economic recovery, with negative impacts to profitability,
which could also suffer in case the bank is not able to implement its
multiyear strategy aimed at lowering its relatively higher funding costs.
Capital is also a key rating driver and a fall before economic recovery
takes hold would also pressure the BCA downwards.
A downgrade of Santander Spain's ratings would also strain Banco Santander
Mexico's ratings, although it would not affect the bank's deposit
and senior debt ratings necessarily.
The principal methodology used in rating Banco Santander México,
S.A. and Grupo Financiero Santander México SAB de
CV was Banks Methodology published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261354.
The principal methodology used in rating Casa de Bolsa Santander,
S.A. de C.V. was Securities Industry Market
Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of these methodologies.
for a copy of these methodologies.
The Spanish language version of the Banks Methodology of March 2021 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261357
is the current version registered at the Comisión Nacional Bancaria
y de Valores ("CNBV") and, therefore, is the document
to be used in ratings assigned by Moody's de México, S.A.
de C.V. Institución Calificadora de Valores ("MDM").
The corresponding English language version of such methodology,
however, is already outdated for other jurisdictions and therefore
cannot be employed by MDM's affiliates for the assignment of ratings
of similar securities or entities in such other jurisdictions.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
Banco Santander México, S.A.'s rating is between
01 January 2016 and 30 June 2021 (source: Moody's, as well
as issuer's annual audited and quarterly unaudited financial statements).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities prior to public dissemination.
dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action for Banco Santander México, S.A. was 13/06/2021.
S.A. was 13/06/2021.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action for Casa de Bolsa Santander, S.A. de C.V. was 22/04/2020
S.A. de C.V. was 22/04/2020
The date of the last Credit Rating Action for Grupo Financiero Santander México, SAB de CV was 22/04/2020.
México, SAB de CV was 22/04/2020.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
