Moody's affirms Banco de Crédito del Perú's ratings, changes outlook to stable from positive

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa1 long-term global local and foreign currency deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP) and Banco de Crédito del Perú, Panama Branch, following the affirmation of BCP's baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA.

The outlooks on both BCP and its Panamanian branch were changed to stable from positive, reflecting Moody's assessment that the Peruvian economy will decelerate in 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak, which will likely have a direct negative impact on BCP's and other Peruvian banks' asset quality and profitability. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's affirmed the following ratings and assessments:

Banco de Crédito del Perú

. Baseline credit assessment and adjusted baseline credit assessment of baa2

. Long-term global local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Baa1, outlook changed to stable, from positive

. Short-term global local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Prime-2

. Long-term global foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating of Baa1, outlook changed to stable, from positive

. Long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr)

. Long- and short-term global local and foreign currency counterparty risk ratings of A3/Prime-2

. Outlook, changed to stable from positive

Banco de Crédito del Perú, Panama Branch

. Long-term global foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating of Baa1, outlook changed to stable, from positive

. Long-term global foreign currency subordinated debt ratings of Baa3

. Long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr)

. Long- and short-term global foreign currency Counterparty Risk Rating of A3/Prime-2

. Outlook, changed to stable from positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the BCA and ratings of both BCP and its Panama branch incorporates the bank's sustained high profitability that derives from leading market positions and pricing power in various banking segments, contributing to solid internal earnings generation and sound capitalization. BCP's asset risk benefits from a diversified loan portfolio and prudent risk management and underwriting, despite a larger-than-peers exposure to the riskier midsize and small companies (SME) lending sector, which accounts for nearly a third of its loans.

BCP's asset-risk profile has remained relatively stable despite the economic slowdown over the past years in Peru, reporting a non-performing loan ratio of about 2.5% over the past four years, supported by a robust loan loss reserve coverage of 141% as of September 2019. However, asset quality is a relative weakness compared to BCP's other rating factors and could weaken further as the coronavirus outbreak weigh on borrowers' repayment capacity.

Consistently strong profitability buoys BCP's Moody's capitalization ratio, measured as tangible common equity relative to risk weighted assets, which has remained fairly stable at 12.5% for the past three years since December 2017.

BCP's track record of sustained strong profitability reflects its large customer base, diversified earning sources and proactive management of funding, credit and operating costs, which have ensured high and reasonably stable net interest margins (NIM). In a scenario of much lower interest rates and declining lending and business volumes in the wake of the pandemic, BCP's profitability will fall. At the same time, Moody's expects the Peruvian authorities' comprehensive and well-coordinated measures to provide relief to vulnerable households and SMEs, while banks are offered liquidity and regulatory support to help limit asset quality deterioration.

In changing the rating outlook to stable, from positive, Moody's cited the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines that are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. BCP and other Peruvian banks have been affected by the pandemic as operating conditions for banks in Peru deteriorate, potentially weakening BCP's asset quality and profitability. BCP's sizable exposure to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) could be particularly vulnerable to the economic deceleration triggered by strict containment measures that affect consumption and investments. Although Moody's expects Peru to be less affected than other countries in Latin America, the degree of the negative impact will depend on the length of the disruption, which is uncertain at this point. Nevertheless, Moody's said the stable outlook reflects BCP's solid earnings profile, sound capitalization and strong liquidity.

The Baa1 deposit rating benefits from one notch of uplift from BCP's adjusted BCA of baa2 and captures Moody's assessment of the high probability that the government of Peru would provide support in case of stress. Our assessment derives from BCP's importance as the largest deposit taker in the system and the material systemic consequences of an unsupported failure.

The exposure of BCP to environmental and social risks is low and moderate, respectively, consistent with our general assessment for the global banking sector. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Moody's does not have any particular concerns with the governance of BCP. The bank exhibits an appropriate risk management framework commensurate with its risk appetite.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

BCP's rating outlook could be upgraded if the banks' asset quality improves following the stabilization of operating conditions in Peru, and if profitability increases with recovering business volumes and gains of efficiency.

Downward pressure on BCP's ratings could accumulate if asset quality deteriorates significantly. Weaker capitalization, declining profitability, or a further tightening of liquidity conditions would also pressure the BCA and ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

