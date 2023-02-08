Moody's affirms Bandesal's Caa3 rating; changes outlook to stable

New York, February 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed all ratings and assessments assigned to Banco de Desarrollo de la República de El Salvador (Bandesal), including the bank's foreign currency issuer rating at Caa3, and its baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA, both at caa3. The bank's long-term and short-term counterparty risk ratings of Caa2/NP and counterparty risk assessments (CRAs) of Caa2(cr)/NP(cr) were also affirmed. The outlook on all ratings was changed to stable, from negative.

The rating action follows the affirmation of Government of El Salvador's Caa3 bond rating and the change in outlook to stable from negative. For additional information, please refer to the related press release: "Moody's affirms El Salvador's Caa3 ratings; outlook changed to stable (https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/398427) announced on 3 February 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bandesal's Caa3 issuer rating is constrained by El Salvador's sovereign rating, reflecting Moody's view that as a state-owned bank, its creditworthiness is intrinsically interlinked with that of the government. These interlinkages are mainly related to the impact of the sovereign credit profile on the bank's operating environment and potential funding pressures that could arise from El Salvador's higher reliance on the domestic financial system, as well as from its ownership structure as a government-owned bank. The outlook change to stable is also in line with the stabilization on the sovereign rating that reflected Moody's view of a decreased risk of credit event in the near term, following the distressed exchange in 2022 and the recent repayment of the 2023 international bond.

By affirming Bandesal's caa3 BCA, Moody's acknowledges the bank's strong asset quality position, which benefits from its focus on indirect lending through other financial institutions and its preferred creditor status. Since 2021, the bank has significantly expanded its direct lending to small and medium sized companies (SMEs) from 5% in 2019 to 30% of gross loans in 2022. While this expansion into a higher-yield corporate lending will be positive for profitability, it also increases asset risk pressures.

Bandesal's capitalization remained high relative to historical averages, with tangible common equity (TCE) to risk weighted assets (RWA) ratio at 43% in September 2022, despite the strong growth of direct loan portfolio. This level of capitalization is continues to represent a key strength that provides a sizable buffer to absorb losses. Capital will continue to be supported by the bank's adequate earnings generation capacity and contained dividend payout policy, that stood at 20% of net income between 2019-2021.

The Caa3 issuer rating also incorporates the bank's moderate profitability reflecting Bandesal's developmental role and focus on low-yielding lending, as well as its full reliance on wholesale market funding from multilateral institutions. Since 2020, net income to tangible banking assets ratio improved, benefitting from higher margins related to riskier assets related to the expansion of the direct lending operation. However, Moody's expects that rising funding cost and the need to create additional provisions will pressure profitability closer to historical levels. In September 2022, net income to tangible banking assets was 1.5%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The Caa3 issuer rating of Bandesal is positioned at the same level of the sovereign bond rating. The bank's BCA and rating could be upgraded if El Salvador's sovereign bond rating was upgraded, provided that the bank's financial profile remained sound.

Downward pressure on the bank's ratings would arise following a downgrade of the sovereign rating or if asset quality, capital and profitability deteriorate materially.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

