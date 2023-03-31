info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Banijay's B2 rating; outlook remains stable

31 Mar 2023

Madrid, March 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Banijay Group S.A.S. ("Banijay", "the company", or "the group"), the largest international independent TV content producer. Moody's has also affirmed the B1 ratings on the €575 million backed senior secured notes due March 2025 issued by Banijay Entertainment S.A.S., the $403 million backed senior secured notes due March 2025 issued by Banijay Entertainment S.A.S., and the Caa1 rating on the €400 million senior unsecured notes due March 2026 issued by Banijay Group S.A.S..

Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B1 rating to the proposed amend and extend (A&E) transaction which includes a €453 million senior secured term loan B1 due April 2028 borrowed by Banijay Entertainment S.A.S., a $449.7 million senior secured term loan B1 due April 2028 borrowed by Banijay Group US Holdings Inc., and the €170 million (equivalent) multicurrency senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due October 2027 borrowed by Banijay Entertainment S.A.S. and co-borrowed by Banijay Group US Holdings Inc.. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

"Banijay's operating performance in 2022 was strong and TV content spending for both scripted and non-scripted content will continue to grow in 2023 although at a much slower pace than in the past," says Víctor García Capdevila, a Moody's Vice President–Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Banijay.

"Although the A&E exercise will increase Banijay's debt maturity profile, the company has significant refinancing needs in March 2025 when the senior secured notes mature," adds Mr. García.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In 2022, proforma for acquisitions, Banijay's revenue grew by 19% year-on-year to €3,267 million (2021: €2,756 million) driven by strong growth in both production revenue (18%) and distribution revenue (17%). Moody's-adjusted EBITDA was broadly unchanged year-on-year at €384 million. This is mainly because of higher long term incentive plan (LTIP) expenses in 2022, which Moody's includes as part of EBITDA calculation. LTIP expenses amounted to €80 million in 2022 compared with €60 million in 2021. The increase in LTIP expenses was driven by a combination of factors, including (1) the reassessment of Banijay's phantom shares following the public listing of FL Entertainment; (2) 2022 acquisitions; and (3) a change in assumptions regarding what is considered earn-out and put options and what is employee remuneration.

Moody's base case scenario for 2023, excluding M&A activity, assumes revenue and EBITDA growth of 9% and 6% to around €3,500 million and €410 million, respectively.

The company's Moody's-adjusted gross debt increased by €119 million in 2022 to €2,681 million driven by a combination of higher earn-outs and put options, adverse foreign exchange effects and higher utilisation of domestic credit lines. Its Moody's-adjusted gross leverage ratio increased to 7.0x in 2022 from 6.7x in 2021, which should decline towards 6.3x in 2023, thanks to lower LTIP expenses. Moody's-adjusted EBITDA calculation includes the full LTIP expense even though the cash outflows take place over a period of 4-8 years. If Moody's EBITDA calculation was to consider only the cash outflow during the year, the company's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage ratio would be approximately 0.8x lower, at 6.2x in 2023.

Banijay's rating reflects the company's large scale of operations and global footprint; good geographic diversification; strategic focus on non-scripted content in highly profitable time slots; established and proven formats with high and recurring revenue and earnings visibility; strong free cash flow (FCF) generation; positive industry demand dynamics; good track record of operating performance and the management's commitment to reduce leverage over the next two years.

The rating also factors in the company's high leverage; relatively high client concentration, risks and costs related to talent acquisition and retention; and the challenge to continuously create, refresh and replace formats.

LIQUIDITY

Assuming the A&E is successful, Banijay's liquidity profile is adequate, with no significant debt maturities until March 2025, when the backed senior secured notes mature. Moody's expects the company will proactively address these funding requirements in a timely manner.

As of 31 December 2022, the company had a sizeable cash balance of €396 million and full availability under its €170 million committed senior secured revolving credit facility. The RCF is subject to a springing financial covenant of net debt/EBITDA of 6.5x tested when drawings exceed 40% of the total. Banijay continues to generate strong and consistent Moody's-adjusted free cash flow. In 2022, the company generated positive FCF of €157 million. Moody's estimates that in 2023, FCF generation will reduce to around €100 million as dividend payments increase.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2-PD PDR is in line with the B2 CFR, reflecting the 50% family recovery rate assumption, in line with Moody's standard approach for bond and loan capital structures. The ratings on the backed senior secured notes and the senior secured bank credit facilities are B1, one notch above the CFR, reflecting their priority ranking with respect to the senior unsecured notes, which are rated Caa1.

The security package for the senior secured instruments is limited to share pledges, intercompany receivables and bank accounts. All material subsidiaries (accounting for more than 5% of proforma EBITDA) are guarantors, except those located in excluded jurisdictions (Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Russia, South Korea and Thailand). The group is subject to a minimum EBITDA guarantor coverage test of 75%.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of organic revenue growth in high-single digits in 2023 and a Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin of around 12%. The stable outlook also reflects the assumption that the company will reduce Moody's-adjusted gross leverage ratio below 6.5x over the next 12-18 months. The outlook does not factor in any large debt-funded acquisition and assumes adequate liquidity at all times.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

To recognize qualitatively Moody's treatment of the LTIP along with the company's solid free cash profile and the strong improvement of the company's business risk profile over the last few years and particularly since the successful acquisition and integration of Endemol Shine group, the rating agency has changed Banijay's leverage thresholds for the B2 rating category to 5.5x – 6.5x from 5.0x – 6.0x previously.

Upward rating pressure could develop if Moody's-adjusted gross leverage declines below 5.5x and retained cash flow/net debt increases above 10%, both on a sustained basis.

Downward pressure could build up if operating performance deteriorates, Moody's-adjusted gross leverage remains above 6.5x on a sustained basis or free cash flow generation turns negative, leading to a deterioration in the company's liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Banijay Entertainment S.A.S.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1

..Issuer: Banijay Group US Holdings Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Banijay Group S.A.S.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1

..Issuer: Banijay Entertainment S.A.S.

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Banijay Group S.A.S.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Banijay Entertainment S.A.S.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Banijay Group US Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Banijay Group S.A.S. (Banijay), headquartered in Paris, France, is the world's largest independent content production group. It creates, develops, sells, produces and distributes television content worldwide across a well-diversified network of around 130 production companies in 21 different countries. The group has a strong position in both scripted and non-scripted content production and benefits from an extensive library of around 160,000 hours of content. In 2022, the group reported revenue and adjusted EBITDA of €3.2 billion and €472 million, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Victor Garcia, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid, 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid, 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

