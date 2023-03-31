Moody's affirms Banijay's B2 rating; outlook remains stable

Madrid, March 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Banijay Group S.A.S. ("Banijay", "the company", or "the group"), the largest international independent TV content producer. Moody's has also affirmed the B1 ratings on the €575 million backed senior secured notes due March 2025 issued by Banijay Entertainment S.A.S., the $403 million backed senior secured notes due March 2025 issued by Banijay Entertainment S.A.S., and the Caa1 rating on the €400 million senior unsecured notes due March 2026 issued by Banijay Group S.A.S..

Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B1 rating to the proposed amend and extend (A&E) transaction which includes a €453 million senior secured term loan B1 due April 2028 borrowed by Banijay Entertainment S.A.S., a $449.7 million senior secured term loan B1 due April 2028 borrowed by Banijay Group US Holdings Inc., and the €170 million (equivalent) multicurrency senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due October 2027 borrowed by Banijay Entertainment S.A.S. and co-borrowed by Banijay Group US Holdings Inc.. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

"Banijay's operating performance in 2022 was strong and TV content spending for both scripted and non-scripted content will continue to grow in 2023 although at a much slower pace than in the past," says Víctor García Capdevila, a Moody's Vice President–Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Banijay.

"Although the A&E exercise will increase Banijay's debt maturity profile, the company has significant refinancing needs in March 2025 when the senior secured notes mature," adds Mr. García.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In 2022, proforma for acquisitions, Banijay's revenue grew by 19% year-on-year to €3,267 million (2021: €2,756 million) driven by strong growth in both production revenue (18%) and distribution revenue (17%). Moody's-adjusted EBITDA was broadly unchanged year-on-year at €384 million. This is mainly because of higher long term incentive plan (LTIP) expenses in 2022, which Moody's includes as part of EBITDA calculation. LTIP expenses amounted to €80 million in 2022 compared with €60 million in 2021. The increase in LTIP expenses was driven by a combination of factors, including (1) the reassessment of Banijay's phantom shares following the public listing of FL Entertainment; (2) 2022 acquisitions; and (3) a change in assumptions regarding what is considered earn-out and put options and what is employee remuneration.

Moody's base case scenario for 2023, excluding M&A activity, assumes revenue and EBITDA growth of 9% and 6% to around €3,500 million and €410 million, respectively.

The company's Moody's-adjusted gross debt increased by €119 million in 2022 to €2,681 million driven by a combination of higher earn-outs and put options, adverse foreign exchange effects and higher utilisation of domestic credit lines. Its Moody's-adjusted gross leverage ratio increased to 7.0x in 2022 from 6.7x in 2021, which should decline towards 6.3x in 2023, thanks to lower LTIP expenses. Moody's-adjusted EBITDA calculation includes the full LTIP expense even though the cash outflows take place over a period of 4-8 years. If Moody's EBITDA calculation was to consider only the cash outflow during the year, the company's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage ratio would be approximately 0.8x lower, at 6.2x in 2023.

Banijay's rating reflects the company's large scale of operations and global footprint; good geographic diversification; strategic focus on non-scripted content in highly profitable time slots; established and proven formats with high and recurring revenue and earnings visibility; strong free cash flow (FCF) generation; positive industry demand dynamics; good track record of operating performance and the management's commitment to reduce leverage over the next two years.

The rating also factors in the company's high leverage; relatively high client concentration, risks and costs related to talent acquisition and retention; and the challenge to continuously create, refresh and replace formats.

LIQUIDITY

Assuming the A&E is successful, Banijay's liquidity profile is adequate, with no significant debt maturities until March 2025, when the backed senior secured notes mature. Moody's expects the company will proactively address these funding requirements in a timely manner.

As of 31 December 2022, the company had a sizeable cash balance of €396 million and full availability under its €170 million committed senior secured revolving credit facility. The RCF is subject to a springing financial covenant of net debt/EBITDA of 6.5x tested when drawings exceed 40% of the total. Banijay continues to generate strong and consistent Moody's-adjusted free cash flow. In 2022, the company generated positive FCF of €157 million. Moody's estimates that in 2023, FCF generation will reduce to around €100 million as dividend payments increase.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2-PD PDR is in line with the B2 CFR, reflecting the 50% family recovery rate assumption, in line with Moody's standard approach for bond and loan capital structures. The ratings on the backed senior secured notes and the senior secured bank credit facilities are B1, one notch above the CFR, reflecting their priority ranking with respect to the senior unsecured notes, which are rated Caa1.

The security package for the senior secured instruments is limited to share pledges, intercompany receivables and bank accounts. All material subsidiaries (accounting for more than 5% of proforma EBITDA) are guarantors, except those located in excluded jurisdictions (Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Russia, South Korea and Thailand). The group is subject to a minimum EBITDA guarantor coverage test of 75%.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of organic revenue growth in high-single digits in 2023 and a Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin of around 12%. The stable outlook also reflects the assumption that the company will reduce Moody's-adjusted gross leverage ratio below 6.5x over the next 12-18 months. The outlook does not factor in any large debt-funded acquisition and assumes adequate liquidity at all times.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

To recognize qualitatively Moody's treatment of the LTIP along with the company's solid free cash profile and the strong improvement of the company's business risk profile over the last few years and particularly since the successful acquisition and integration of Endemol Shine group, the rating agency has changed Banijay's leverage thresholds for the B2 rating category to 5.5x – 6.5x from 5.0x – 6.0x previously.

Upward rating pressure could develop if Moody's-adjusted gross leverage declines below 5.5x and retained cash flow/net debt increases above 10%, both on a sustained basis.

Downward pressure could build up if operating performance deteriorates, Moody's-adjusted gross leverage remains above 6.5x on a sustained basis or free cash flow generation turns negative, leading to a deterioration in the company's liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Banijay Entertainment S.A.S.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1

..Issuer: Banijay Group US Holdings Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Banijay Group S.A.S.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1

..Issuer: Banijay Entertainment S.A.S.

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Banijay Group S.A.S.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Banijay Entertainment S.A.S.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Banijay Group US Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Banijay Group S.A.S. (Banijay), headquartered in Paris, France, is the world's largest independent content production group. It creates, develops, sells, produces and distributes television content worldwide across a well-diversified network of around 130 production companies in 21 different countries. The group has a strong position in both scripted and non-scripted content production and benefits from an extensive library of around 160,000 hours of content. In 2022, the group reported revenue and adjusted EBITDA of €3.2 billion and €472 million, respectively.

