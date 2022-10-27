Moody's affirms Banistmo's Baa3 ratings, changes outlook to negative

New York, October 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed all ratings and assessments assigned to Banistmo, S.A. (Banistmo), including its Baa3 long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt, baa3 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA, Baa3/Prime-3 long- and short-term foreign currency deposit ratings and Baa2/Prime-2 long- and short-term foreign currency counterparty risk ratings. The outlook on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured ratings was changed to negative from stable.

The following ratings and assessments of Banistmo were affirmed:

Issuer: Banistmo, S.A.

..Affirmations:

....Adjusted baseline credit assessment, affirmed baa3

....Baseline credit assessment, affirmed baa3

....Long and short-term counterparty risk assessment, affirmed Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr)

....Long and short-term foreign currency counterparty risk ratings, affirmed Baa2/P-2

....Long-term foreign currency deposit rating, affirmed Baa3, outlook changed to negative from stable

....Short-term foreign currency deposit rating, affirmed P-3

....Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating, affirmed Baa3, outlook changed to negative from stable

..Outlook action:

....Outlook, changed to negative from stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Banistmo's baa3 BCA, as well as its deposit and debt ratings, reflects the bank's solid capitalization supported by consistent earnings retention, and a favorable funding structure based on a stable and granular deposit base, that helps to mitigate the rising pressures from recent global liquidity tightening. Banistmo's credit profile remains constrained by a relatively weak asset quality, compared to other large retail banks in Panama, which will continue to pressure future profitability, as provisioning needs remain high amid challenging economic activity in 2023. Banistmo's credit profile also benefits from its integration with its ultimate parent Bancolombia S.A. (Baa2 stable, ba1), including management expertise, risk discipline and compliance practices, although this does not currently translate into a ratings uplift.

Banistmo's capital position continues to be a key credit strength, supporting the bank's baa3 BCA. As of June 2022, the bank's capitalization ratio, measured as tangible common equity (TCE) to Moody's risk-weighted assets (RWA), was 13.7%, broadly in line with pre-pandemic levels. Continued earnings retention, reflecting the commitment of shareholders to the bank's financial flexibility and franchise, and a slowdown in loan origination, have supported the stability of its capital position, a trend we expect will continue in the next 12 to 18 months.

The bank's profitability has historically been moderate and below peers due to higher provision costs. However, this pressure has been compensated by the bank's core deposit base leading to relatively inexpensive funding costs, which in turn have supported the bank's ample net interest margins, at an annualized 3.3% in June 2022. The bank's stable fee income that accounted for nearly 15% of net revenues in June 2022, has been an important earnings contributor in recent years.

The main negative driver on Banistmo's BCA is its asset risk relative to other large banks' performance in Panama. In June 2022, Banistmo's problem loans, measured by stage 3 loans under IFRS 9, accounted for 9.1% of gross loans, which, despite falling from a 10.1% peak at the end of 2021, remained well above the average of rated banks in Panama (5.1%), also exceeding global average of banks with baa3 BCA for the same period (2.5%). The bank's high problem loans are a result of large loan impairments in the first half of 2022, following the recent unwinding of relief measures implemented in Panama in 2020. Measuring by 90 days past due loans, delinquencies stood at 4.4%, also above industry's average of 2.7% in June 2022.

However, the affirmation of the baa3 BCA acknowledges the bank's relatively high loan loss reserves of 6.2% of gross loans and 68% of stage 3 loans in June 2022, and the share of collateralized loans in the portfolio, which will help mitigate the rising asset risk conditions in 2023. Banistmo had provided pandemic-related loan reliefs to close to 50% of its portfolio in 2020, and as of June 2022, this portfolio still accounted for 14% of total loans. The strong economic recovery in Panama in 2021 and first half of 2022 helped the bank orderly manage the unwinding of those relief measures, although higher interest rates and inflation coupled with more subdued economic growth expectations in 2023 may slowdown the recovery on the bank's asset quality.

NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on Banistmo's ratings reflects Moody's view of the risks to the bank's credit profile arising primarily from its weak asset quality, which if not improved could lead to the bank's overall credit profile to be consistent with a lower BCA. Despite the reduction in loan loss provisions driving a recovery in the bank's profitability in the first half of 2022, the significant size of impaired loans still poses risks to the stability of the bank's earnings, which are in turn key to the maintenance of its solid capital buffers.

In addition, the recent change in the Government of Panama's Baa2 ratings outlook to negative, which largely reflects rising fiscal pressures at the sovereign level, also supports the negative outlook for Banistmo, given the high credit linkages between the bank's credit profiles and that of the sovereign, mainly through the bank's direct exposure to government debt, and also indirectly through further tightening liquidity conditions with the deteriorating of the overall operating environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downward pressure on the bank's BCA and ratings could arise from asset quality metrics failing to recover from already weak levels. In addition, larger than expected pressure on the bank's funding stemming from currently tightening market liquidity conditions could also lead to negative BCA and ratings pressure.

Banistmo's ratings are unlikely to face upward pressure given the negative outlook, although the outlook could be stabilized if the bank's asset quality metrics consistently recovered to levels that are more in line with peers at similar rating levels, provided that capital buffers remained stable, and the bank continued to have access to diversified and granular sources of funding.

