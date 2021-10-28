Moody's affirms Bank Avangard's B2 deposit rating, stable outlook

London, 28 October 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings of Joint Stock Commercial Bank Avangard (Bank Avangard) at B2, the outlook on these ratings remains stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Bank Avangard's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of b2, the bank's long-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of B1 and its long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) of B1(cr). The bank's Not Prime short-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings, Not Prime short-term local and foreign currency CRRs and Not Prime(cr) short-term CR Assessment were also affirmed.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

AFFIRMATION OF THE BCA AND DEPOSIT RATINGS

The affirmation of Bank Avangard's BCA and deposit ratings reflects the bank's strong capital and liquidity buffers, as well as solid profitability, that are counterbalanced by its high level of problem loans and weak corporate governance reflected in the substantial exposures to related parties.

As of 30 June 2021, Bank Avangard's tangible common equity/risk-weighted assets (TCE/RWA) was 21.3%. Moody's forecasts the bank will sustain its strong reported capital adequacy ratios over the next 12-18 months, despite the expected large dividend payouts, which in 2021 amounted to 48% of 2020 IFRS net profit. At the same time, Moody's assessment of Bank Avangard's capital adequacy is weighed down by the bank's historically high exposures to related parties, which has been close to 50% of the bank's TCE over 2018-21.

Bank Avangard's earning generation is strong, thanks to the robust fee-and-commission income which contributes around half of the bank's revenue and, in the first six months of 2021, covered more than 70% of its operating costs. Some pressure to profitability may stem from the potentially elevated credit losses, as the bank's problem loans surged to 26.3% of total gross loans from the already high level of 18.8% as of year-end 2020 and 8.8% as of year-end 2019. The mitigating factors, however, are the low share of loans in the bank's total assets (20% as of 30 June 2021) and the good coverage of problem loans by loan loss reserves which consistently exceeds 100%.

Bank Avangard's customer funding base accounts for 95% of its liabilities as of 30 June 2021. As of the same date, 82% of the bank's customer deposits had a maturity of less than one month, and another 10% had a maturity of one to three months. However, Bank Avangard's buffer of highly liquid assets, which, as of 30 June 2021, accounted for around 70% of its total assets and 100% of total customer funding, offsets the risks associated with the potential volatility in the bank's funding base.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Governance is highly relevant for Bank Avangard, as it is to all entities in the banking industry. Mr. Kirill Minovalov owns close to 100% of the bank's shares and acts as the bank's president and ultimate decision-maker. Bank Avangard's highly concentrated private ownership and its overlap with top management functions create conditions for conflicts of interest. The concerns related to corporate governance are amplified by Bank Avangard's historically high related-party exposures to Mr. Kirill Minovalov's other businesses. As of 30 June 2021, the bank's total related-party balance-sheet exposures reported under IFRS equaled 45% of its TCE.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Bank Avangard's long-term deposit ratings reflects Moody's view that the bank's solid capital and liquidity buffers partially offset the risks stemming from its vulnerable asset quality and weak corporate governance profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Bank Avangard's ratings could be upgraded if the bank significantly reduces its historically high exposure to related parties, diversifies its loan book and improves its loan-book quality while maintaining good profitability, capital adequacy and liquidity on a sustained basis. Bank Avangard's ratings could be downgraded as a result of a significant deterioration in its solvency metrics or a deposit outflow and shortage of liquidity. In a long-term perspective, Bank Avangard's inability to defend its market franchise and retain its customer base amidst fierce competition from larger and more technologically advanced peers, might also lead to an erosion of the bank's profits generation which, in turn, will exert a downward pressure on the bank's deposit ratings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Joint Stock Commercial Bank Avangard

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b2

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed B1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed B1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed B2, Outlook Remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

