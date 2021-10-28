Moody's affirms Bank Avangard's B2 deposit rating, stable outlook

London, 28 October 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings
of Joint Stock Commercial Bank Avangard (Bank Avangard) at B2, the
outlook on these ratings remains stable. Concurrently, Moody's
affirmed Bank Avangard's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted
BCA of b2, the bank's long-term local and foreign currency
Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of B1 and its long-term Counterparty
Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) of B1(cr). The bank's Not Prime
short-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings,
Not Prime short-term local and foreign currency CRRs and Not Prime(cr)
short-term CR Assessment were also affirmed.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
AFFIRMATION OF THE BCA AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
The affirmation of Bank Avangard's BCA and deposit ratings reflects
the bank's strong capital and liquidity buffers, as well as
solid profitability, that are counterbalanced by its high level
of problem loans and weak corporate governance reflected in the substantial
exposures to related parties.
As of 30 June 2021, Bank Avangard's tangible common equity/risk-weighted
assets (TCE/RWA) was 21.3%. Moody's forecasts
the bank will sustain its strong reported capital adequacy ratios over
the next 12-18 months, despite the expected large dividend
payouts, which in 2021 amounted to 48% of 2020 IFRS net profit.
At the same time, Moody's assessment of Bank Avangard's capital
adequacy is weighed down by the bank's historically high exposures to
related parties, which has been close to 50% of the bank's
TCE over 2018-21.
Bank Avangard's earning generation is strong, thanks to the
robust fee-and-commission income which contributes around
half of the bank's revenue and, in the first six months of
2021, covered more than 70% of its operating costs.
Some pressure to profitability may stem from the potentially elevated
credit losses, as the bank's problem loans surged to 26.3%
of total gross loans from the already high level of 18.8%
as of year-end 2020 and 8.8% as of year-end
2019. The mitigating factors, however, are the low
share of loans in the bank's total assets (20% as of 30 June
2021) and the good coverage of problem loans by loan loss reserves which
consistently exceeds 100%.
Bank Avangard's customer funding base accounts for 95% of
its liabilities as of 30 June 2021. As of the same date,
82% of the bank's customer deposits had a maturity of less than
one month, and another 10% had a maturity of one to three
months. However, Bank Avangard's buffer of highly liquid
assets, which, as of 30 June 2021, accounted for around
70% of its total assets and 100% of total customer funding,
offsets the risks associated with the potential volatility in the bank's
funding base.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
Governance is highly relevant for Bank Avangard, as it is to all
entities in the banking industry. Mr. Kirill Minovalov owns
close to 100% of the bank's shares and acts as the bank's
president and ultimate decision-maker. Bank Avangard's highly
concentrated private ownership and its overlap with top management functions
create conditions for conflicts of interest. The concerns related
to corporate governance are amplified by Bank Avangard's historically
high related-party exposures to Mr. Kirill Minovalov's other
businesses. As of 30 June 2021, the bank's total related-party
balance-sheet exposures reported under IFRS equaled 45%
of its TCE.
RATINGS OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on Bank Avangard's long-term deposit ratings
reflects Moody's view that the bank's solid capital and liquidity
buffers partially offset the risks stemming from its vulnerable asset
quality and weak corporate governance profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Bank Avangard's ratings could be upgraded if the bank significantly
reduces its historically high exposure to related parties, diversifies
its loan book and improves its loan-book quality while maintaining
good profitability, capital adequacy and liquidity on a sustained
basis. Bank Avangard's ratings could be downgraded as a result
of a significant deterioration in its solvency metrics or a deposit outflow
and shortage of liquidity. In a long-term perspective,
Bank Avangard's inability to defend its market franchise and retain
its customer base amidst fierce competition from larger and more technologically
advanced peers, might also lead to an erosion of the bank's
profits generation which, in turn, will exert a downward pressure
on the bank's deposit ratings.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Joint Stock Commercial Bank Avangard
Affirmations:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed b2
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
b2
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed B1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed B1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed NP
....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed B2, Outlook Remains Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed NP
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Olga Ulyanova
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Yaroslav Sovgyra, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454