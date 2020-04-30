Moody's affirms Bank CenterCredit's global scale ratings and changes the outlook to stable

National scale ratings downgraded
London, 30 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
changed the issuer outlook on Bank CenterCredit ("BCC") and the outlook
on its long-term local and foreign-currency deposit ratings
to stable from positive, affirming the bank's B2 long-term
deposit ratings, its caa1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted
BCA, B1(cr) long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment)
and B1 long-term local and foreign-currency Counterparty
Risk Ratings (CRRs). The bank's Caa3 (hyb) junior subordinated
foreign-currency debt rating, its Not Prime short-term
deposit ratings and CRRs and its Not Prime(cr) short-term CR Assessment
were affirmed.
Concurrently, Moody's downgraded BCC's long-term
national scale bank deposit rating to Ba2.kz from Ba1.kz
and its long-term national scale CRR to Baa3.kz from Baa2.kz.
The affirmation of BCC's global scale ratings reflects the balance
between the positive credit implications of the asset quality review (AQR)
results and subsequent capital replenishment plan, on the one hand,
and the negative impact on the bank from the outbreak of coronavirus in
Kazakhstan, the oil price shock and the tenge depreciation,
on the other hand. Moody's expects these negative factors
to offset the recent and previously anticipated positive developments
in the bank's credit profile in the next 12 to 18 months,
which drives the change of outlook on the global scale ratings to stable
from positive and the downgrade of the national scale ratings.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
On 28 February, the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) announced
the results of its asset quality review of the country's 14 largest
banks and the sufficiency of their loan loss reserves. These results
were credit positive for BCC: although the bank was identified among
the four banks whose regulatory Tier 1 capital ratios as of 1 April 2019
would have been below the minimum regulatory requirement, if they
had created adequate loan loss reserves as of that date, the AQR
results also revealed that BCC substantially strengthened its loss absorption
buffers in the second half of 2019 and will strengthen them even more.
According to the capital replenishment plan agreed between the bank'
shareholders and the regulator, the shareholders will make an additional
capital injection by 1 June 2020, and the bank is obliged to create
additional loan loss reserves for a total of KZT26.4 billion by
year-end 2024. In addition, over the next five years,
the bank will remain subject to restrictions (for instance, on bonus
payments), prohibited from paying dividends and required to optimize
its administrative expenses.
Furthermore, BCCs' creditors will benefit from the government's
commitment to cover any remaining shortfall at the end of the five-year
period. Not only the guarantee will have an immediate positive
effect on the bank's capital adequacy ratios, but the NBK's
action signals that Kazakhstan's authorities remain committed to
assist BCC's owners in their recapitalization efforts.
However, the credit positive impact of the AQR and capital replenishment
plan on BCC are offset by the outbreak of coronavirus and oil price shock,
which Moody's expects to have a significant negative impact on Kazakhstan's
economy and banking system. BCC's exposure to these risks
is above the peer average, given its relatively thin capital cushion,
which will come under pressure from the foreign currency assets revaluation
effect and credit losses Moody's forecasts for the year 2020,
as well as its substantial exposure to vulnerable segments. A substantial
25% of the bank's gross loans are denominated in foreign
currencies, 23% of gross loans are allocated to small &
medium enterprises (SMEs) and loans to individuals for business development,
while unsecured consumer loans account for 15% of gross loans.
Loans to small businesses and unsecured consumer loans will be among those
most affected by the lockdown resulting from the coronavirus outbreak
and the broader economic slowdown, while the government-imposed
grace period will result in retail lenders losing or receiving late a
substantial portion of interest income.
Moody's estimates that the bank's moderate recurring pre-provision
profitability, at 3.0% of average assets in 2019,
will not be sufficient to absorb the expected credit losses in 2020,
although one-off gains booked in Q1 2020 will bring BCC's
net income to approximately zero this year.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The banks have been one of
the sectors affected by this shock given an expected deterioration in
asset quality, profitability and capital adequacy.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's rating action reflects the impact on BCC of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the pressure on the bank's credit profile
it has triggered.
For BCC, Moody's does not apply any corporate behavior adjustments
as part of today's rating action, and does not have any specific
concerns about their corporate governance, which is, nevertheless,
a key credit consideration, as for most banks.
HIGH GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
BCC's affirmed B2 long-term deposit ratings continue to benefit
from: (1) two notches of uplift due to a high probability of government
support, which reflects the bank's significant market share (5.5%
in total banking assets and 5.9% in retail customer deposits
as of 1 March 2020); and (2) the government's willingness to support
the bank, as demonstrated by the National Bank of Kazakhstan including
BCC in its capital recovery programmes in both 2020 and 2017.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on BCC's global scale ratings balances the positive
credit implications of the AQR results and subsequent capital replenishment
plan against the negative impact on the bank from the outbreak of coronavirus
in Kazakhstan, the oil price shock and tenge depreciation.
NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS
The downgrade of BCC's long-term national scale bank deposit
rating to Ba2.kz from Ba1.kz and its long-term national
scale CRR to Baa3.kz from Baa2.kz is driven by Moody's
less positive expectations with respect to the bank's credit profile
over the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings of BCC are unlikely to be upgraded in 2020, given the
adverse operating environment. However, beyond this year,
the ratings could be upgraded, if in the next 12-18 months
the bank improves its asset quality, strengthens its capital buffer,
restores profitable performance and maintains the stability of its deposit
base.
The ratings of BCC could be downgraded, if in the next 12-18
months the bank's capital adequacy deteriorates beyond Moody's current
expectations, as a result of negative pressures on asset quality
and profitability. A further significant deposit outflow resulting
in a liquidity shortage could also result in a downgrade to BCC's
ratings.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Bank CenterCredit
Affirmations:
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed B1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed NP
.... Long-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed B2, outlook changed to Stable from Positive
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed NP
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed B1(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed NP(cr)
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed
caa1
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
affirmed caa1
.... Junior Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Caa3(hyb)
Downgrades:
.... NSR Long-term Counterparty Risk
Rating, downgraded to Baa3.kz from Baa2.kz
.... NSR Long-term Bank Deposits,
downgraded to Ba2.kz from Ba1.kz
Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published
in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Svetlana Pavlova, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Interfax Rating Agency
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Nicholas Hill
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454