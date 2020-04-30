Moody's affirms Bank CenterCredit's global scale ratings and changes the outlook to stable

National scale ratings downgraded

London, 30 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today changed the issuer outlook on Bank CenterCredit ("BCC") and the outlook on its long-term local and foreign-currency deposit ratings to stable from positive, affirming the bank's B2 long-term deposit ratings, its caa1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, B1(cr) long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) and B1 long-term local and foreign-currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs). The bank's Caa3 (hyb) junior subordinated foreign-currency debt rating, its Not Prime short-term deposit ratings and CRRs and its Not Prime(cr) short-term CR Assessment were affirmed.

Concurrently, Moody's downgraded BCC's long-term national scale bank deposit rating to Ba2.kz from Ba1.kz and its long-term national scale CRR to Baa3.kz from Baa2.kz.

The affirmation of BCC's global scale ratings reflects the balance between the positive credit implications of the asset quality review (AQR) results and subsequent capital replenishment plan, on the one hand, and the negative impact on the bank from the outbreak of coronavirus in Kazakhstan, the oil price shock and the tenge depreciation, on the other hand. Moody's expects these negative factors to offset the recent and previously anticipated positive developments in the bank's credit profile in the next 12 to 18 months, which drives the change of outlook on the global scale ratings to stable from positive and the downgrade of the national scale ratings.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 28 February, the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) announced the results of its asset quality review of the country's 14 largest banks and the sufficiency of their loan loss reserves. These results were credit positive for BCC: although the bank was identified among the four banks whose regulatory Tier 1 capital ratios as of 1 April 2019 would have been below the minimum regulatory requirement, if they had created adequate loan loss reserves as of that date, the AQR results also revealed that BCC substantially strengthened its loss absorption buffers in the second half of 2019 and will strengthen them even more. According to the capital replenishment plan agreed between the bank' shareholders and the regulator, the shareholders will make an additional capital injection by 1 June 2020, and the bank is obliged to create additional loan loss reserves for a total of KZT26.4 billion by year-end 2024. In addition, over the next five years, the bank will remain subject to restrictions (for instance, on bonus payments), prohibited from paying dividends and required to optimize its administrative expenses.

Furthermore, BCCs' creditors will benefit from the government's commitment to cover any remaining shortfall at the end of the five-year period. Not only the guarantee will have an immediate positive effect on the bank's capital adequacy ratios, but the NBK's action signals that Kazakhstan's authorities remain committed to assist BCC's owners in their recapitalization efforts.

However, the credit positive impact of the AQR and capital replenishment plan on BCC are offset by the outbreak of coronavirus and oil price shock, which Moody's expects to have a significant negative impact on Kazakhstan's economy and banking system. BCC's exposure to these risks is above the peer average, given its relatively thin capital cushion, which will come under pressure from the foreign currency assets revaluation effect and credit losses Moody's forecasts for the year 2020, as well as its substantial exposure to vulnerable segments. A substantial 25% of the bank's gross loans are denominated in foreign currencies, 23% of gross loans are allocated to small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and loans to individuals for business development, while unsecured consumer loans account for 15% of gross loans. Loans to small businesses and unsecured consumer loans will be among those most affected by the lockdown resulting from the coronavirus outbreak and the broader economic slowdown, while the government-imposed grace period will result in retail lenders losing or receiving late a substantial portion of interest income.

Moody's estimates that the bank's moderate recurring pre-provision profitability, at 3.0% of average assets in 2019, will not be sufficient to absorb the expected credit losses in 2020, although one-off gains booked in Q1 2020 will bring BCC's net income to approximately zero this year.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The banks have been one of the sectors affected by this shock given an expected deterioration in asset quality, profitability and capital adequacy.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action reflects the impact on BCC of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the pressure on the bank's credit profile it has triggered.

For BCC, Moody's does not apply any corporate behavior adjustments as part of today's rating action, and does not have any specific concerns about their corporate governance, which is, nevertheless, a key credit consideration, as for most banks.

HIGH GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

BCC's affirmed B2 long-term deposit ratings continue to benefit from: (1) two notches of uplift due to a high probability of government support, which reflects the bank's significant market share (5.5% in total banking assets and 5.9% in retail customer deposits as of 1 March 2020); and (2) the government's willingness to support the bank, as demonstrated by the National Bank of Kazakhstan including BCC in its capital recovery programmes in both 2020 and 2017.

STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on BCC's global scale ratings balances the positive credit implications of the AQR results and subsequent capital replenishment plan against the negative impact on the bank from the outbreak of coronavirus in Kazakhstan, the oil price shock and tenge depreciation.

NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS

The downgrade of BCC's long-term national scale bank deposit rating to Ba2.kz from Ba1.kz and its long-term national scale CRR to Baa3.kz from Baa2.kz is driven by Moody's less positive expectations with respect to the bank's credit profile over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings of BCC are unlikely to be upgraded in 2020, given the adverse operating environment. However, beyond this year, the ratings could be upgraded, if in the next 12-18 months the bank improves its asset quality, strengthens its capital buffer, restores profitable performance and maintains the stability of its deposit base.

The ratings of BCC could be downgraded, if in the next 12-18 months the bank's capital adequacy deteriorates beyond Moody's current expectations, as a result of negative pressures on asset quality and profitability. A further significant deposit outflow resulting in a liquidity shortage could also result in a downgrade to BCC's ratings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Bank CenterCredit

Affirmations:

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed B1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed NP

.... Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed B2, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed B1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed caa1

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed caa1

.... Junior Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Caa3(hyb)

Downgrades:

.... NSR Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, downgraded to Baa3.kz from Baa2.kz

.... NSR Long-term Bank Deposits, downgraded to Ba2.kz from Ba1.kz

Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

