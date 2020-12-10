Moody's affirms Bank Central Asia's Baa2 ratings; outlook stable

Singapore, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed Bank Central Asia Tbk (P.T.)'s Baa2 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings.

Moody's has also affirmed Bank Central Asia's baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

The outlook on Bank Central Asia's ratings, where applicable, remains stable.

The full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Bank Central Asia's Baa2 deposit ratings reflects the bank's superior risk management and transaction banking franchise, which result in a highly profitable bank when compared to the industry. The ratings also incorporate Bank Central Asia's robust capital and liquidity, which provide it with ample buffers to absorb the economic shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank Central Asia's baa2 BCA is at the same level as the bank's Baa2 deposit ratings. Moody's assumes a very high probability of support from the Government of Indonesia (Baa2 stable) in times of need, but this does not lead to any uplift because the BCA is already at the same level as the sovereign rating.

Bank Central Asia's standalone credit profile is the strongest among its rated peers in Indonesia. However, given that the bank's operations are largely within Indonesia and therefore subject to the same domestic conditions, Moody's has not assigned a BCA that is higher than the sovereign rating.

Bank Central Asia's asset quality and profitability were affected by the economic contraction caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The bank restructured 13.9% of its unconsolidated loans as of 30 September 2020 after the financial regulator relaxed its regulation on loan restructuring in March 2020. At the same time, its return on average assets fell to 2.8% in the nine months ended 30 September 2020 from 3.2% a year ago as a result of increases in loan-loss provisions.

Nevertheless, Bank Central Asia maintains ample capital and loan-loss reserves to absorb the economic shock caused by the coronavirus outbreak. As of 30 September 2020, its tangible common equity as a percentage of risk-weighted assets and unconsolidated loan-loss coverage were high at 22.4% and 243.5% respectively.

Moreover, Bank Central Asia's funding and liquidity will remain strong, underpinned by the bank's leading position in transaction banking. As of 30 September 2020, the bank's current and savings account ratio and liquidity coverage ratio were 76.4% and 359.6% respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Indonesia's sovereign rating could lead to an upgrade of Bank Central Asia's BCA and long-term deposit ratings.

A downgrade of Indonesia's sovereign rating could lead to a downgrade of Bank Central Asia's BCA and long-term deposit ratings.

Moody's could also downgrade Bank Central Asia's BCA if there is a material deterioration in the bank's asset quality or a loss of competitiveness in transaction banking.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Bank Central Asia Tbk (P.T.) is headquartered in Jakarta and reported a consolidated assets of IDR1,004 trillion as of 30 September 2020.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Bank Central Asia Tbk (P.T.)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Bank Central Asia Tbk (P.T.)

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-2

.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed Baa1

.... Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2 with a Stable Outlook

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-2

.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed Baa2 with a Stable Outlook

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Tengfu Li

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Graeme Knowd

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

