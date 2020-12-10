Moody's affirms Bank Central Asia's Baa2 ratings; outlook stable

Singapore, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed Bank Central Asia Tbk
(P.T.)'s Baa2 long-term local and foreign currency
deposit ratings.
Moody's has also affirmed Bank Central Asia's baa2 Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA).
The outlook on Bank Central Asia's ratings, where applicable,
remains stable.
The full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Bank Central Asia's Baa2 deposit ratings reflects
the bank's superior risk management and transaction banking franchise,
which result in a highly profitable bank when compared to the industry.
The ratings also incorporate Bank Central Asia's robust capital
and liquidity, which provide it with ample buffers to absorb the
economic shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Bank Central Asia's baa2 BCA is at the same level as the bank's
Baa2 deposit ratings. Moody's assumes a very high probability
of support from the Government of Indonesia (Baa2 stable) in times of
need, but this does not lead to any uplift because the BCA is already
at the same level as the sovereign rating.
Bank Central Asia's standalone credit profile is the strongest among
its rated peers in Indonesia. However, given that the bank's
operations are largely within Indonesia and therefore subject to the same
domestic conditions, Moody's has not assigned a BCA that is
higher than the sovereign rating.
Bank Central Asia's asset quality and profitability were affected
by the economic contraction caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
The bank restructured 13.9% of its unconsolidated loans
as of 30 September 2020 after the financial regulator relaxed its regulation
on loan restructuring in March 2020. At the same time, its
return on average assets fell to 2.8% in the nine months
ended 30 September 2020 from 3.2% a year ago as a result
of increases in loan-loss provisions.
Nevertheless, Bank Central Asia maintains ample capital and loan-loss
reserves to absorb the economic shock caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
As of 30 September 2020, its tangible common equity as a percentage
of risk-weighted assets and unconsolidated loan-loss coverage
were high at 22.4% and 243.5% respectively.
Moreover, Bank Central Asia's funding and liquidity will remain
strong, underpinned by the bank's leading position in transaction
banking. As of 30 September 2020, the bank's current
and savings account ratio and liquidity coverage ratio were 76.4%
and 359.6% respectively.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of Indonesia's sovereign rating could lead to an upgrade
of Bank Central Asia's BCA and long-term deposit ratings.
A downgrade of Indonesia's sovereign rating could lead to a downgrade
of Bank Central Asia's BCA and long-term deposit ratings.
Moody's could also downgrade Bank Central Asia's BCA if there is a material
deterioration in the bank's asset quality or a loss of competitiveness
in transaction banking.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Bank Central Asia Tbk (P.T.) is headquartered in Jakarta
and reported a consolidated assets of IDR1,004 trillion as of 30
September 2020.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Outlook Action:
..Issuer: Bank Central Asia Tbk (P.T.)
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Bank Central Asia Tbk (P.T.)
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed baa2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa2
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Baa1(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-2(cr)
.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency
Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-2
.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency
Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed Baa1
.... Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer
Rating, Affirmed Baa2 with a Stable Outlook
.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency
Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-2
.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency
Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed Baa2 with a Stable Outlook
