Moody's affirms Bank Millennium's Baa1 deposit ratings and baa3 standalone BCA, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, January 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed Bank Millennium S.A.'s (BM) long and short-term
bank deposit ratings at Baa1/Prime-2, both the Baseline Credit
Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA at baa3, the Counterparty Risk
Assessment (CRA) at A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr) and the Counterparty Risk
Ratings (CRR) at A3/Prime-2. Concurrently, Moody's
maintains a stable outlook on BM's long-term deposit ratings.
The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that the bank will be
able to absorb adverse impacts from its legacy Swiss franc mortgages exposure
over the next 12 to 18 months, based on the bank's strong
financial flexibility, a result of above-peer efficiency
and revenue generation.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE RATINGS
Today's ratings affirmation reflects Moody's assessment that BM will be
able to absorb additional high litigation costs arising from its legacy
Swiss franc mortgage loan book, and expenses related to the conversion
of parts of these loans. In 2020, BM started offering borrowers
to convert on a voluntary basis their Swiss franc mortgages into Polish
zloty. With those out-of-court settlements the bank
aims to reach a reduction of Swiss franc loans to below 10% of
total loans by 2023, which will also lower regulatory capital requirements,
and to 7% by end-2024. Up to now, BM has made
considerable progress, bringing these legacy mortgages down by 17%
year-on-year, to 13.6% of total loans
as of September 2021, from more than 25% two and half years
ago, still above the system's average of 6.8%
though.
The rating action also takes into account BM's strong earnings generation
capacity and efficiency, providing the bank strong financial flexibility
to absorb additional legal costs and are likely to support the recovery
of capital buffers starting from 2023.
The bank's net profitability is likely to remain strained by additional
legal provisions in 2022 and 2023, although gradually declining
from the 2021 level as the bank continues to accelerate the reduction
of its legacy Swiss franc mortgages via voluntary settlements.
At the same time, rapidly rising policy rates in Poland could meaningfully
support the bank's net interest income partly offsetting legal provisioning
expenses. As of September 2021, BM reported an interim net
loss of PLN823 million, compared to a net profit of PLN132 million
a year earlier. The bank set aside PLN1.6 billion of legal
provisions because of the rising number of lawsuits of Swiss franc borrowers,
and reported another PLN218 million conversion costs related to the out-of-court
settlements; altogether 1.3 times the bank's interim pre-tax
profit.
Moody's expects a decline of BM's capital ratios in 2022 as
costs related to Swiss franc mortgages, foremost litigation costs,
may still exceed operational profits, unless being offset by favourable
policy interest rate developments. However, the rating agency
considers the weakening of capital would be limited to a level that will
still be commensurate with the bank's baa3 financial profile.
BM reported a capital ratio of 18.2% as of September 2021,
comprising PLN2.3 billion of capital in excess over its 13.54%
regulatory required minimum, available to cover potential losses.
The affirmation of BM's ratings further reflects the bank's
overall good asset quality with non-performing loans below the
sector average and sound loss reserve coverage, balancing unseasoned
credit risks due to rapid mortgage loan growth.
The bank's funding and liquidity profile has improved as settlements
of Swiss franc mortgages have accelerated, limiting the bank's
exposure to wholesale derivative markets. Furthermore, the
bank's newly established mortgage subsidiary provides access to
inexpensive long-term funding supporting BM's maturity profile
and its 2024 strategy which considers low-risk mortgages as one
of the key core products.
The affirmation of BM's deposit ratings reflects: (1) the bank's
BCA of baa3; (2) Moody's assumption of a "moderate" probability of
affiliate support from its parent Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.
(BCP, Baa2/Ba1 stable, ba2) which results in no uplift for
BM; (3) maintaining two notches of uplift for deposit ratings from
the rating agency's Advanced Loss-Given-Failure (LGF) analysis,
and (4) no additional rating uplift based on our assumption of a low likelihood
of government support from the Government of Poland (A2 stable).
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on BM's long-term deposit ratings reflects
Moody's view that the bank's credit profile will remain broadly
unchanged over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook
is also in line with that of its parent.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the bank's ratings over the next 12-18 months
could develop from an improvement in BM's BCA, subject to continued
limited operational and financial interlinks with the parent, following
(1) a significant reduction in the bank's Swiss franc mortgage exposure
and a favourable outcome of the foreign currency mortgage legal disputes,
and (2) strongly improving net profitability leading to a recovery of
capital buffers after losses incurred in the course of the legacy work-out.
Any additional volume of subordinated instruments, implying higher
protection for senior creditors and a lower loss given failure in resolution,
could lead to an additional uplift of up to one notch for the bank's deposit
ratings.
BM's ratings could be downgraded because of a downgrade of its BCA following
a downgrade of the parent's ba2 BCA. BM's baa3 BCA could
be downgraded because of (1) a significant weakening of the bank's capitalisation
beyond our expectations, and (2) a material increase in asset risk.
Furthermore, a decrease in BM's volume of junior deposits and debt
instruments relative to its total banking assets could reduce the two
notches of rating uplift that BM's deposit ratings currently have in accordance
with our Advanced LGF analysis.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Bank Millennium S.A.
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed A3
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-2
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed Baa1, outlook remains Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-2
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed A3(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-2(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed
baa3
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
affirmed baa3
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Katja Reise
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Maria Jose Mori
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454