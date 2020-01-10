Moody's affirms Bank Tabungan Negara's ratings, assigns Ba3 (hyb) to Tier 2 capital securities

Singapore, January 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed the Baa2 long-term
local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Bank Tabungan Negara (P.T.)
(BTN).
Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) and Adjusted BCA of ba1.
At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Ba3 (hyb) subordinate
rating to the bank's proposed USD-denominated Tier 2 capital
securities, with the rating subject to Moody's review of the
final documents.
The outlook on the ratings, where applicable, is maintained
at stable.
A full list of the ratings is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATING AFFRIMATION
BTN's Baa2 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings
are two notches higher than the bank's ba1 BCA, because Moody's
incorporates two notches of uplift reflecting Moody's assessment
of a very high probability of support from the Government of Indonesia
(Baa2 stable), in times of need.
The support assumption is predicated on: (1) the government's
60% ownership of BTN; (2) the bank's policy role in
supporting the government's home ownership program; and (3)
the bank's systemic importance as one of the largest banks in Indonesia
by deposits.
The affirmation of BTN's BCA reflects the bank's market position
as the largest housing lender with a market share of 40% as of
30 September 2019, with a near monopoly in the subsidized mortgage
market. The bank also receives funding support from government-related
entities, in addition to the Government of Indonesia.
The BCA also incorporates Moody's expectation that BTN's asset
quality will remain under pressure, while its profitability and
capitalization will modestly recover over the next 12-18 months.
BTN's nonperforming loan ratio increased to 3.5% at
30 September 2019 from 3.2% a year ago. An elevated
level of restructured loans further increases the bank's asset risk.
Moody's expects BTN's asset quality to remain under pressure
over the next 12-18 months, as a result of its aggressive
loan expansion activities since 2015 per the government's housing
program.
In addition, the slowing domestic economy will weigh on the debt
servicing ability of the bank's borrowers, especially given its
concentration in low and middle-income segments and exposure to
small and mid-sized developers.
Nevertheless, Moody's expects BTN's profitability will
modestly improve over the next 12-18 months, as its credit
costs will normalize when the bank's loan-loss buffer increases
as a result of the implementation of Pernyataan Standar Akuntansi Keuangan
(PSAK) 71 in January 2020 - the equivalent of International Financial
Reporting Standards 9. The bank's funding costs will also
decline following the central bank's cuts in reserve requirements
and policy rate, as well as following easing liquidity conditions.
Moody's also anticipates a steady recovery in BTN's capitalization
and a modest loan growth rate of around 6% for 2020. Nevertheless,
the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio will be reduced by more than
300 basis points when PSAK 71 is implemented, according to the bank's
management.
Moody's does not have any particular governance concerns for BTN,
and therefore does not apply any corporate behavior adjustment to its
BCA. Moody's views the bank's risk management commensurate
with its risk appetite.
PROPOSED TIER 2 CAPITAL SECURITIES
The Ba3 (hyb) rating assigned to BTN's proposed Tier 2 capital securities
is two notches below BTN's ba1 Adjusted BCA, in line with Moody's
notching guidance for contractual non-viability subordinated debt.
The Ba3 (hyb) rating reflects: (1) the subordination of these securities
in liquidation; and (2) the potential uncertainty regarding the timing
of the write down, as these securities may be forced to absorb losses
near (but before) the point of non-viability, as a way to
avoid a bank-wide resolution.
Moody's does not include any additional notching for the coupon-skip
mechanism embedded in these securities. This is because the bank
will likely be close to the point of non-viability when the mechanism
is triggered, with low incremental losses due to skipped coupons.
As these Tier 2 capital securities are intended to provide loss absorption,
the Ba3 (hyb) rating does not benefit from any uplift due to government
support.
Under the draft terms of the bank's Tier 2 capital securities,
these securities constitute direct, unsecured and subordinated obligations
of the bank, and rank pari passu with all other subordinated debt
classified as Tier 2 capital.
In addition, the principal and interest - including arrears
of interest - of these securities will be partially or fully written
down in the event that: (1) the bank's Common Equity Tier
1 ratio breaches 5.125%; (2) the government plans to
rescue the bank by injecting capital; or (3) the regulator exercises
discretion based on other circumstances.
Interest payments are also required to be deferred on a cumulative basis
if the bank is unlikely to meet the regulatory capital requirements.
The deferral of interest payment does not constitute an event of default.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
BTN's long-term deposit ratings are at the same level as
Indonesia's sovereign rating. Given the stable outlook on
the sovereign rating, an upgrade of the bank's deposit ratings
is unlikely.
Nevertheless, Moody's could upgrade the bank's BCA and
subordinate rating if there is a sustained improvement in the bank's
asset quality, particularly in its non-subsidized mortgages
and construction loans. Higher profitability supported by stronger
access to low-cost deposits could also exert upward pressure on
the bank's BCA and subordinate rating.
A downgrade of the sovereign rating would lead to a downgrade of BTN's
long-term deposit ratings.
In addition, Moody's could downgrade the bank's BCA and subordinate
rating if the bank's asset quality deteriorates further, particularly
in its non-subsidized mortgages and construction loans.
A further decline in its capitalization could also exert downward pressure
on the BCA and subordinate rating.
LIST OF RATINGS
- Long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings affirmed
at Baa2; outlook maintained at stable
- Long-term foreign currency subordinate rating assigned
Ba3 (hyb)
- Long-term local and foreign counterparty risk ratings
affirmed at Baa2
- Long-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at Baa2(cr)
- Short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings
affirmed at P-2
- Short-term local and foreign currency counterparty risk
ratings affirmed at P-2
- Short-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at P-2(cr)
- BCA and Adjusted BCA affirmed at ba1
- Outlook maintained at stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Jakarta, Bank Tabungan Negara (P.T.)
reported total assets of IDR316.2 trillion ($22.3
billion) at 30 September 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Tengfu Li
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Graeme Knowd
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077