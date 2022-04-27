Moody's affirms Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited's Aa3/P-1 deposit ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited's (BOC Hong Kong) deposit ratings at Aa3/P-1.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA at a2, Commercial Paper rating at P-1, Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) at Aa3/P-1, Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) at Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr), senior unsecured debt and MTN program at Aa3/(P)Aa3, subordinated MTN program at (P)A3, and preferred stock non-cumulative at Baa2(hyb).

The outlook on BOC Hong Kong remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of BOC Hong Kong's a2 BCA and Aa3 long-term deposit and senior unsecured ratings with stable outlook takes into account the expected maintenance of the bank's good asset quality and strong capitalization amid challenging economic conditions in Hong Kong SAR, China (Aa3 stable). It also takes into account Moody's expectation of an improvement in the bank's profitability amid rising market interest rates. Although BOC Hong Kong has a strong deposit-taking franchise in Hong Kong, its market funds nevertheless rose modestly in 2021, although this partly reflects the bank's role as the Renminbi (RMB) settlement bank in Hong Kong.

BOC Hong Kong maintained exceptionally strong capitalization from 2018 through 2021. The bank will likely retain strong capitalization amid moderate credit demand in 2022. Moody's expects the bank to report a widening in its net interest margins and improvement in overall profitability in 2022 amid rising market interest rates. The bank will also continue to report low credit costs due to its good loan underwriting.

Moody's expects the bank to maintain its low impaired loan ratio despite challenging economic conditions in Hong Kong and mainland China. BOC Hong Kong's loans to mainland property developers amounted to close to 7% of its overall loans. Mainland developers are experiencing severe liquidity crunch due to difficulty in raising funds from capital markets and weakened residential property sales. Nevertheless, BOC Hong Kong primarily lends to state-owned developers with high credit ratings, and is unlikely to experience material credit losses on its exposures to the sector.

BOC Hong Kong has good funding and strong liquidity. The bank's conservative loan-to-deposit ratio bolsters its ability to withstand potential liquidity stress scenarios. Nevertheless, the bank's wholesale funding ratio rose at the end of 2021 as interbank liabilities increased.

BOC Hong Kong is strategically important to its ultimate parent Bank of China Limited (A1 stable, baa1). Moody's considers the probability of support from the parent bank to be very high given the bank's strategic importance to the group. Nevertheless, Moody's does not incorporate any affiliate support uplift in the bank's Adjusted BCA as the parent has a weaker standalone credit profile compared with BOC Hong Kong.

BOC Hong Kong is subject to Hong Kong's Financial Institutions (Resolution) Ordinance and Moody's considers Hong Kong an operational resolution regime. The bank's ratings have incorporated future Loss Absorption Capacity (LAC) instruments issuance as required by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Under Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, the bank's AT1 securities, subordinated notes, and future issuance of internal LAC instruments are likely to absorb losses before the bank's junior depositors and senior unsecured creditors, leading to low loss given failure for depositors and senior unsecured creditors in the event of resolution. The low loss given failure for depositors and senior unsecured creditors lead to a one notch uplift in the ratings of these liabilities. The bank's long-term CR Assessment is Aa2(cr), three notches above its Adjusted BCA under Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, as the bank's junior deposits, senior unsecured debt, and junior instruments are likely to first bear losses in the event of failure before obligations represented by CR Assessments are subject to losses. The bank's long-term CRRs are Aa3, two notches above its Adjusted BCA, reflecting Moody's view of very low loss-given-failure.

BOC Hong Kong's deposit and senior unsecured ratings also take into consideration a moderate level of support from the Hong Kong government, leading to one notch of rating uplift. The support assumption takes into account BOC Hong Kong's systemic importance, despite the government's intention to bail-in creditors and refrain from using public funds in the event of the bank's failure.

The (P)A3 subordinated MTN program rating reflects: (1) BOC Hong Kong's Adjusted BCA of a2; (2) Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, resulting in a rating one notch below the bank's Adjusted BCA.

The Baa2 (hyb) AT1 securities rating reflects: (1) BOC Hong Kong's Adjusted BCA of a2; (2) Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, and (3) the probability of impairment associated with non-cumulative coupon suspension, resulting in a rating three notches below the bank's Adjusted BCA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

BOC Hong Kong's long-term deposit ratings are on par with the Hong Kong government's issuer rating and an upgrade of the deposit ratings is unlikely unless the Hong Kong government's rating is upgraded.

An upgrade of the bank's BCA is also unlikely without an upgrade of its parent Bank of China Limited's BCA, given the financial and reputational linkages between the two entities. A widening of the gap between the two banks' BCAs is unlikely, given the close links between the two entities and potential contagion risks from the parent.

BOC Hong Kong's deposit ratings could be downgraded if government support for the bank diminishes.

The bank's BCA could be downgraded if rapid growth in its overseas operations weakens its capitalization and liquidity. A significant weakening in BOC Hong Kong's asset quality and profitability metrics because of sustained weakness in economic growth, especially in Hong Kong, the bank's key market, could lead to a downgrade of the bank's BCA.

A lower-than-expected issuance of LAC instruments may lead to higher expected losses for the bank's depositors and senior unsecured creditors in the event of a resolution, and may lead to a downgrade of such liabilities.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong and reported total assets of HKD3.4 trillion at the end of 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed Aa3

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Deposit Ratings, Affirmed Aa3, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Foreign Currency Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Aa3

.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa3, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Foreign Currency Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Foreign Currency Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

.... Long-term Foreign Currency Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Affirmed Baa2 (hyb)

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

