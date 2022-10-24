Moody's affirms Bank of Communications' A2 deposit ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 long-term deposit ratings of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.'s (BoCom). Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa3.

The rating outlook remains stable.

A full list of attached ratings and assessments is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of BoCom's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's financial profile will remain roughly stable over the next 12-18 months and the willingness and capacity of the Government of China (A1 stable) to support the bank will remain broadly unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

BoCom faces cyclical pressure on its asset quality, profitability and capitalization from China's slower economic growth, correction in the property market and business disruption from the lingering coronavirus pandemic. However, the risks are partially tempered by the bank's focus on clients in economically advanced regions with good credit profiles and its sound risk management . BoCom's baa3 BCA reflects the bank's stable asset quality, strained profitability and capitalization, moderately improved funding structure and adequate liquidity.

Bocom's expanding loan portfolio poses unseasoned asset risk. However, Moody's does not expect a significant deterioration in BoCom's asset quality over the next 12-18 months because of the bank's stringent client selection and high nonperforming loan (NPL) coverage ratio by international standards. As of 30 June 2022, 56.1% of the bank's total loans were extended to Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta and Bohai Rim Economic Zone, which are more economically advanced regions . BoCom's reported NPL ratio declined slightly to 1.46% as of 30 June 2022 from 1.48% six months ago, and its NPL coverage ratio increased to 173.1% from 166.5% over the same period.

Lower asset yields over the next 12-18 months will pressure BoCom's profitability. Still, Moody's does not expect the bank's net income/tangible assets to decline significantly from the current level of 0.65% for the first half of 2022, partly because of (1) the bank's lower funding costs, (2) a slight increase in loans as a percentage of total assets, and (3) a recovery of its fees and commissions from its wealth management and credit card businesses. That said, BoCom's profitability will remain weaker than other state-owned banks' because of its weaker funding profile leading to higher funding costs despite similar asset yields .

Moody's expects the bank's capital ratio, as measured by tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWA), to decline but remain above 9.0%. Its TCE/RWA ratio dropped by 52 basis points in the first half of 2022 to 9.8% because of dividend payments and fast RWA growth, partly due to slower retail loan growth induced by pandemic lockdowns in Shanghai and the surrounding areas, as well as the fast growth of off-balance sheet bankers' acceptances. Moody's expects the bank to balance its growth in corporate and retail loan portfolios as well as its off-balance-sheet businesses, which will make its asset portfolio somewhat less capital intensive.

BoCom's funding structure has improved moderately over the past three years with reduced reliance on market funding and a relatively stable percentage of current accounts and saving accounts deposits. Moody's expects the bank's reliance on market funding to moderate slightly further over the next 12-18 months to around 20% of tangible banking assets amid strict regulation on the interbank business and its growing deposit base. The bank has adequate liquid resources, which Moody's expects to be around 40% of tangible banking assets, to cover its market funds.

BoCom's rating is based on China's Moderate+ Banking System Macro Profile. BoCom's baa3 Adjusted BCA does not incorporate any affiliate support. China does not have an operational resolution regime. Therefore, Moody's applies its basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating BoCom's debt securities.

Moody's assumes a very high level of support from the Chinese government for BoCom in times of need given (1) the bank's systemic importance; (2) the government's stake in the bank, including a 23.9% share held by the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China and 16.4% held by the National Council for Social Security Fund; and (3) the significant market impact and reputational damage to the government should BoCom fail. As a result, BoCom's deposit ratings, counterparty risk rating and Counterparty Risk Assessment are uplifted by four notches to A2 and A2(cr), respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on BoCom's deposit ratings could arise if the Chinese government's capability or willingness to support the bank strengthens or if the bank's BCA is upgraded.

BoCom's BCA could experience upward pressure if credit conditions in China improve with sustainable economic growth, supported by less intensive credit growth. Moody's could also upgrade BoCom's BCA if the bank's (1) reliance on market funding, as measured by market funds/tangible banking assets, decreases; (2) capitalization strengthens, with its Core Tier 1 capital ratio consistently above 11.0%; and (3) profitability improves, with its net incomes/tangible assets ratio consistently above 1.0%.

Downward pressure on BoCom's deposit ratings could arise if the Chinese government's capability or willingness to support the bank weakens or if its BCA is downgraded.

BoCom's BCA could experience downward pressure if the bank's operating environment weakens significantly, for example, if China's economic growth moderates further or macro leverage rises, and thus, exerting pressure on the bank's asset quality. Moody's could also downgrade BoCom's BCA if the bank's (1) capitalization weakens, with its Core Tier 1 capital ratio consistently below 9.0%; (2) profitability, as measured by net income/tangible assets, drops below 0.50%, which could arise from a significant decline in asset quality; (3) asset risk increases, with its impaired loan ratio above 2%; and/or (4) reliance on market funding increases, with its market funds/tangible banking assets consistently above 30%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. is a state-owned commercial bank in China. Headquartered in Shanghai, the bank reported total assets of RMB11.7 trillion as of 30 June 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

..Issuer: Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

.... Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, Affirmed baa3

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2; Outlook remains stable

.... Outlook remains Stable

..Issuer: Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. HK Branch

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A2

.... Other Short-Term Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2; Outlook remains stable

.... Outlook remains Stable

..Issuer: Azure Orbit International Finance Limited

.... Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A2; Outlook remains stable

.... Outlook remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

