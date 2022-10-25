Moody's affirms Bank of East Asia, Limited's ratings, changes outlook to stable from positive

Hong Kong, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Bank of East Asia, Limited's A3 deposit ratings.

Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA at baa2, the bank's Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) at A1/P-1 and Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment at A1(cr)/P-1(cr), the bank's senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program rating at (P)A3, the bank's junior senior unsecured MTN program rating and subordinated MTN program at (P)Baa2, junior senior unsecured debt at Baa2, subordinated debt ratings at Baa2(hyb) and pref.stock non-cumulative rating at Ba2(hyb).

In addition, Moody's has affirmed the (P)A3 senior unsecured MTN program rating of Bank of East Asia Ltd, Singapore Branch.

At the same time, Moody's has revised the outlook on Bank of East Asia's deposit ratings to stable from positive, to reflect the uncertainty on the timeline associated with the bank's potential issuance of loss-absorbing capacity (LAC) instruments to meet regulatory requirements.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in Bank of East Asia's deposit ratings outlook to stable from positive considers the bank's current liability structure which Moody's expects to remain stable in the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's expects the issuance timeline of the bank's non-preferred loss absorbing notes to be longer than the rating agency's previous assessment. As a result, it will take a much longer time than expected for Bank of East Asia to build up the loss-absorption capacity which would lower the likelihood of loss for the bank's deposit and senior unsecured debt in the event of its failure. The bank is required to issue non-preferred loss absorbing notes to meet LAC regulatory requirements in Hong Kong SAR, China. It completed its first-time issuance of US$250 million in July 2022. The bank's non-preferred loss absorbing notes, commonly referred to as senior non-preferred notes, is classified as junior senior liabilities under Moody's Banks methodology.

In addition, the change in outlook to stable from positive considers the fact that Moody's may re-assess the level of support from the Hong Kong government for Bank of East Asia to low from moderate given the bank's full build-up of its loss absorption capacity when a significant amount of LAC instruments has been issued.

The affirmation of the bank's baa2 BCA reflects the bank's strong capitalization, and adequate funding and liquidity. Offsetting these credit strengths are the bank's modest asset quality and weak profitability from its sizable loans exposure to mainland China including the property sector. The bank's A3 deposit ratings and senior unsecured MTN program rating incorporate a moderate level of government support for the bank, given the bank's sizable market share in Hong Kong, leading to one notch of uplift in the bank's deposit rating, senior unsecured MTN program rating, CRR and CR Assessment. Moody's does not incorporate government support for the bank's junior instruments.

Bank of East Asia faces heightened asset risk under the challenging economic environment in Hong Kong and mainland China. While the bank has been reducing its mainland-related exposure in recent years by exiting higher credit risk borrowers, the bank's loans to mainland China are still sizable and accounted for 35.7% of its total loans as of the end of June 2022. The bank also has sizable exposure to mainland real estate developers, which accounted for 12% of the bank's total loans and debt investments as of the end of June 2022.

Having said that, Moody's expects Bank of East Asia's capitalization to remain strong and provide sufficient buffer against asset quality deterioration over the next 12-18 months. Its capitalization is supported by modest loan growth since 2015. The bank reported a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 15.7% as of the end of June 2022.

Moody's expects the bank's profitability to remain weak from elevated credit costs over the next 12 months because of the provision charges related to its loans to mainland China real estate sector. The bank's lower-than-peers profitability is also affected by its weak operating efficiency. On the other hand, we expect the bank's net interest margin to widen under the rising interest rate environment.

Bank of East Asia maintains adequate funding and liquidity. The bank has a solid deposit franchise in Hong Kong and is mainly funded by customer deposits. That said, the proportion of the bank's current and savings account deposits is relatively low compared with other large Hong Kong bank peers'. Bank of East Asia has ample cash, interbank placements and highly liquid securities to meet potential liquidity needs, with a liquidity coverage ratio of 187.5% for the second quarter of 2022.

Moody's does not incorporate affiliate support for Bank of East Asia, and the bank's Adjusted BCA is at the same level as its baa2 BCA.

Moody's applies an advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) framework to analyze Bank of East Asia's liabilities because the bank is incorporated in Hong Kong, which the agency considers to be an operational resolution regime. Moody's advanced LGF analysis indicates a low loss given failure for the bank's deposits and senior unsecured debt, resulting in a one-notch uplift from the bank's Adjusted BCA. For the bank's other junior securities, Moody's advanced LGF analysis shows a moderate loss given failure for junior unsecured debt and subordinated debt and a high loss given failure for non-cumulative preference shares, given the volume of these junior securities and the limited protection from more subordinated instruments and residual equity. This results in no uplift from the bank's baa2 Adjusted BCA for the bank's junior senior unsecured debt and subordinated debt, and a three-notch downward adjustment from the bank's baa2 Adjusted BCA for the bank's non-cumulative preference shares.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Bank of East Asia's ratings if the bank's standalone financial strength improves with the raising of the bank's BCA; and there are no material changes to its liability structure and Moody's assessment of government support.

Bank of East Asia's BCA could be raised if operating conditions in Hong Kong and mainland China improve; the bank maintains good asset quality and effective risk control, with consistently sound underwriting in its mainland lending; its capitalization remains strong, with a CET1 ratio of more than 15% and it improves its profitability, with net income/tangible assets sustaining at above 0.75%.

Moody's could downgrade Bank of East Asia's ratings if the bank's BCA is lowered. Moody's could also downgrade the bank's ratings if the subordination of the bank's preferred shares, subordinated debt and junior senior unsecured debt decreases, leading to a higher loss given failure for the bank's deposits and senior unsecured bank debts. In addition, Moody's could downgrade the bank's ratings if Moody's assesses the likelihood of the government support decreases.

The bank's BCA could be lowered if strong loan and asset growth outpaces its capital generation, leading to a CET1 ratio of less than 13%; and there is a significant economic slowdown in Hong Kong and mainland China, leading to a substantial deterioration in the bank's asset-quality metrics with impaired loans above 3% of gross loans.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China, Bank of East Asia, Limited, reported total assets of HKD908.2 billion as of the end of June 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

..Issuer: Bank of East Asia Ltd, Singapore Branch

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Bank of East Asia, Limited

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A3, Outlook Changed To Stable From Positive

.... Short-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2

.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

.... Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

.... Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

.... Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Preferred Stock (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba2 (hyb)

.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2 (hyb)

.... Short-term Deposit Note/CD Program (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

