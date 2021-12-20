Moody's affirms Bank of Montreal's ratings (deposits Aa2/Prime-1) and reviews Bank of the West's ratings (A3 issuer rating) for downgrade following acquisition announcement

Toronto, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed
the ratings and assessments of Bank of Montreal (BMO) and its affiliates
following its announcement that it has agreed to acquire Bank of the West
(BW), which is a subsidiary of the French bank, BNP Paribas
(BNPP, LT deposits and senior unsecured Aa3 stable, BCA baa1)
through unrated intermediate US holding companies. BMO has an a3
standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA), Aa2/Prime-1
deposit ratings, an A2 junior senior unsecured rating, as
well as Aa2/Prime-1 Counterparty Risk Ratings and Aa2(cr)/Prime-1(cr)
Counterparty Risk Assessments. Following the ratings affirmation,
BMO's outlook remains stable.
In the same action, Moody's has placed on review for downgrade the
ratings and assessments of Bank of the West, with the exception
of its Prime-1 short-term deposit rating and Prime-1(cr)
short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, which were affirmed.
BW has an A3 issuer rating, an a2 standalone BCA, deposit
ratings of Aa3/Prime-1, Counterparty Risk Ratings of A2/Prime-1,
and Counterparty Risk Assessments of A1(cr)/Prime-1(cr).
"With the BW acquisition, BMO will be gaining strong market positions
across much of the mid-west and western US, including a strong
base in the California market, allowing BMO to further its strategy
to grow south of the border" said Robert Colangelo, Vice President
Senior Credit Officer. "Although the acquisition carries integration
risk, Moody's has affirmed BMO's ratings based on the bank's
strong credit fundamentals and its proven acquisition track record,"
Mr. Colangelo added.
A complete list of affected ratings and entities within both banking groups
can be found at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating actions follow BMO's announcement that it will acquire
BW in a transaction valued at $16.3 billion. BMO
expects to issue up to approximately CAD2.7 billion in equity to
help finance the acquisition and will introduce a 2% discount on
shares issued under its dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Management
expects the proposed transaction to close in the first quarter of 2023,
subject to regulatory approvals. Following the closing of the transaction,
BMO intends to merge BW into BMO Harris Bank National Association (BMO
Harris, A1/Baa1 stable, BCA a3).
In affirming BMO's ratings, Moody's noted the company's
strong financial fundamentals, including strong asset quality and
stable, predictable earnings. BMO's a3 BCA, which was
affirmed, is supported by the recurring earnings power of its strong
domestic commercial and retail franchise, the geographic diversification
provided by its US regional presence, as well as its strong liquidity
and sound capitalization, which protect the bank against market
shocks and unexpected losses, respectively. While Moody's
views this acquisition as enhancing BMO's overall market position
in the competitive US market, the bank does not benefit in the US
from the same franchise strength and pricing power that it has in Canada.
BMO's US banking operations are held in its US holding company,
BMO Financial Corp. (BMO FC), which is the direct parent
of BMO Harris. Although BMO is acquiring a higher rated entity
in the Bank of the West, the improved funding and profitability
that will result from the acquisition are unlikely to result in a stronger
financial profile for BMO.
BMO FC has a strong US Midwest franchise focused on retail, small
business and commercial banking services, with the acquisition of
BW doubling BMO FC's branch network and providing it with the significant
growth opportunities in key MSAs. In addition, management
expects the acquisition to enhance BMO FC's profitability,
which has long been a comparative weakness in our rating assessment,
given the high quality, low-cost deposit base of BW that
will benefit from rising interest rates.
Overall, including the acquisition of BW, BMO will maintain
a higher concentration in North American commercial banking as a percentage
of revenue and total loans than most domestic peers. In addition,
its capital markets operations, which are split between Canada and
US, will remain a significant contributor to BMO's earnings (23%
over 2017 through 2021). These activities are prone to inherent
volatility as their performance depends on market conditions, investor
appetite and pose risk management challenges. Moody's notes
that post closing, the overall contribution from these activities
will decline to 21%.
BMO maintains sound capitalization with a common equity tier 1 (CET1)
ratio of 13.7% as of 31 October 2021, which Moody's
considers adequate given its business model. Although the acquisition
will weaken BMO's capitalization, the bank's regulatory capital
ratios will remain above regulatory minimums and Moody's believes that
BMO will strengthen its capitalization through strong internal capital
growth, as well as halting the repurchase of common shares under
its normal course issuer bid announced in November 2021, until after
closing. Management has also indicated that the sale of BMO's
EMEA Asset Management business will add approximately 30 basis points
to the bank's CET1 ratio in Q1 2022. In addition, BMO
has announced it will issue up to CAD4 billion in equity, including
the 2% discount on shares issued under the DRIP between announcement
and closing of this transaction, and will target a CET1 ratio of
greater than 11% post-closing.
BMO has also demonstrated an ability to successfully integrate acquisitions
and to use them as a platform to drive organic growth. Examples
include the 2011 acquisition of Marshall & Ilsley Corporation,
which strengthened BMO's US Midwest position, and its acquisitions
of General Electric Capital Corporation's Transportation Finance
Business in 2015, KGS-Alpha Capital Markets in 2018,
and Clearpool Group Inc. in 2020, which enhanced BMO's
market position and provided the bank with additional capabilities.
In addition, management has indicated that BW's core platforms
and core suppliers of business applications and services are similar to
BMO's, with the bank migrating BW to BMO's platforms
and processes post-closing.
Following the ratings affirmation, BMO's outlook remains stable
reflecting Moody's expectation that, following the closing
of the acquisition, the bank's financial profile will remain
unchanged and that the bank will rebuild its capital level through strong
internal capital generation and the issuance of common shares to fund
the transaction.
Moody's placed Bank of the West's ratings and assessments on review for
downgrade, with the exception of its Prime-1 short-term
deposit rating and Prime-1(cr) short-term Counterparty Risk
Assessment, which were affirmed. Moody's expects BW
to be merged into BMO Harris Bank National Association following the close
of the transaction and BW will comprise about one-third of the
combined assets and 38% of loans of the enlarged BMO Financial
Corp, which has a weaker standalone credit profile than Bank of
the West. The a2 BCA of BW is based on its good asset quality performance,
high capitalization and deposit funding, and the sound profitability
generated from its geographically diverse commercial and retail banking
franchise. The bank's pre-provision profitability has been
improving but has been historically weaker than those of similarly-rated
peers.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
BMO's ratings could be upgraded if the bank significantly reduced
its reliance upon capital markets earnings or reduced its exposure to
the Canadian consumer auto and credit debt as percentage of total Canadian
consumer loans.
Moody's could downgrade BMO's ratings if the bank encounters
unexpected challenges in the integration of Bank of the West or if the
bank significantly increased reliance upon capital markets operations
as measured by revenue contribution in excess of 25% or increased
market risk exposures as measured by VaR. BMO's ratings could
also be downgraded if the bank does not rebuild its capital to a CET1
ratio above 11% following the closing of the acquisition or if
it were to issue a lower amount of junior senior unsecured debt than planned,
which would reduce protection for its senior creditors.
For Bank of the West, Moody's review for downgrade will focus on
the completion of the acquisition and the credit profile of the combined
company. Given the direction of the ratings review, rating
upgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months. If the
acquisition does not close as expected, Bank of the West's
BCA and ratings could be affirmed if it maintains its current financial
profile.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
