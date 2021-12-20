Moody's affirms Bank of Montreal's ratings (deposits Aa2/Prime-1) and reviews Bank of the West's ratings (A3 issuer rating) for downgrade following acquisition announcement

Toronto, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings and assessments of Bank of Montreal (BMO) and its affiliates following its announcement that it has agreed to acquire Bank of the West (BW), which is a subsidiary of the French bank, BNP Paribas (BNPP, LT deposits and senior unsecured Aa3 stable, BCA baa1) through unrated intermediate US holding companies. BMO has an a3 standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA), Aa2/Prime-1 deposit ratings, an A2 junior senior unsecured rating, as well as Aa2/Prime-1 Counterparty Risk Ratings and Aa2(cr)/Prime-1(cr) Counterparty Risk Assessments. Following the ratings affirmation, BMO's outlook remains stable.

In the same action, Moody's has placed on review for downgrade the ratings and assessments of Bank of the West, with the exception of its Prime-1 short-term deposit rating and Prime-1(cr) short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, which were affirmed. BW has an A3 issuer rating, an a2 standalone BCA, deposit ratings of Aa3/Prime-1, Counterparty Risk Ratings of A2/Prime-1, and Counterparty Risk Assessments of A1(cr)/Prime-1(cr).

"With the BW acquisition, BMO will be gaining strong market positions across much of the mid-west and western US, including a strong base in the California market, allowing BMO to further its strategy to grow south of the border" said Robert Colangelo, Vice President Senior Credit Officer. "Although the acquisition carries integration risk, Moody's has affirmed BMO's ratings based on the bank's strong credit fundamentals and its proven acquisition track record," Mr. Colangelo added.

A complete list of affected ratings and entities within both banking groups can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions follow BMO's announcement that it will acquire BW in a transaction valued at $16.3 billion. BMO expects to issue up to approximately CAD2.7 billion in equity to help finance the acquisition and will introduce a 2% discount on shares issued under its dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Management expects the proposed transaction to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals. Following the closing of the transaction, BMO intends to merge BW into BMO Harris Bank National Association (BMO Harris, A1/Baa1 stable, BCA a3).

In affirming BMO's ratings, Moody's noted the company's strong financial fundamentals, including strong asset quality and stable, predictable earnings. BMO's a3 BCA, which was affirmed, is supported by the recurring earnings power of its strong domestic commercial and retail franchise, the geographic diversification provided by its US regional presence, as well as its strong liquidity and sound capitalization, which protect the bank against market shocks and unexpected losses, respectively. While Moody's views this acquisition as enhancing BMO's overall market position in the competitive US market, the bank does not benefit in the US from the same franchise strength and pricing power that it has in Canada. BMO's US banking operations are held in its US holding company, BMO Financial Corp. (BMO FC), which is the direct parent of BMO Harris. Although BMO is acquiring a higher rated entity in the Bank of the West, the improved funding and profitability that will result from the acquisition are unlikely to result in a stronger financial profile for BMO.

BMO FC has a strong US Midwest franchise focused on retail, small business and commercial banking services, with the acquisition of BW doubling BMO FC's branch network and providing it with the significant growth opportunities in key MSAs. In addition, management expects the acquisition to enhance BMO FC's profitability, which has long been a comparative weakness in our rating assessment, given the high quality, low-cost deposit base of BW that will benefit from rising interest rates.

Overall, including the acquisition of BW, BMO will maintain a higher concentration in North American commercial banking as a percentage of revenue and total loans than most domestic peers. In addition, its capital markets operations, which are split between Canada and US, will remain a significant contributor to BMO's earnings (23% over 2017 through 2021). These activities are prone to inherent volatility as their performance depends on market conditions, investor appetite and pose risk management challenges. Moody's notes that post closing, the overall contribution from these activities will decline to 21%.

BMO maintains sound capitalization with a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.7% as of 31 October 2021, which Moody's considers adequate given its business model. Although the acquisition will weaken BMO's capitalization, the bank's regulatory capital ratios will remain above regulatory minimums and Moody's believes that BMO will strengthen its capitalization through strong internal capital growth, as well as halting the repurchase of common shares under its normal course issuer bid announced in November 2021, until after closing. Management has also indicated that the sale of BMO's EMEA Asset Management business will add approximately 30 basis points to the bank's CET1 ratio in Q1 2022. In addition, BMO has announced it will issue up to CAD4 billion in equity, including the 2% discount on shares issued under the DRIP between announcement and closing of this transaction, and will target a CET1 ratio of greater than 11% post-closing.

BMO has also demonstrated an ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and to use them as a platform to drive organic growth. Examples include the 2011 acquisition of Marshall & Ilsley Corporation, which strengthened BMO's US Midwest position, and its acquisitions of General Electric Capital Corporation's Transportation Finance Business in 2015, KGS-Alpha Capital Markets in 2018, and Clearpool Group Inc. in 2020, which enhanced BMO's market position and provided the bank with additional capabilities. In addition, management has indicated that BW's core platforms and core suppliers of business applications and services are similar to BMO's, with the bank migrating BW to BMO's platforms and processes post-closing.

Following the ratings affirmation, BMO's outlook remains stable reflecting Moody's expectation that, following the closing of the acquisition, the bank's financial profile will remain unchanged and that the bank will rebuild its capital level through strong internal capital generation and the issuance of common shares to fund the transaction.

Moody's placed Bank of the West's ratings and assessments on review for downgrade, with the exception of its Prime-1 short-term deposit rating and Prime-1(cr) short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, which were affirmed. Moody's expects BW to be merged into BMO Harris Bank National Association following the close of the transaction and BW will comprise about one-third of the combined assets and 38% of loans of the enlarged BMO Financial Corp, which has a weaker standalone credit profile than Bank of the West. The a2 BCA of BW is based on its good asset quality performance, high capitalization and deposit funding, and the sound profitability generated from its geographically diverse commercial and retail banking franchise. The bank's pre-provision profitability has been improving but has been historically weaker than those of similarly-rated peers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

BMO's ratings could be upgraded if the bank significantly reduced its reliance upon capital markets earnings or reduced its exposure to the Canadian consumer auto and credit debt as percentage of total Canadian consumer loans.

Moody's could downgrade BMO's ratings if the bank encounters unexpected challenges in the integration of Bank of the West or if the bank significantly increased reliance upon capital markets operations as measured by revenue contribution in excess of 25% or increased market risk exposures as measured by VaR. BMO's ratings could also be downgraded if the bank does not rebuild its capital to a CET1 ratio above 11% following the closing of the acquisition or if it were to issue a lower amount of junior senior unsecured debt than planned, which would reduce protection for its senior creditors.

For Bank of the West, Moody's review for downgrade will focus on the completion of the acquisition and the credit profile of the combined company. Given the direction of the ratings review, rating upgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months. If the acquisition does not close as expected, Bank of the West's BCA and ratings could be affirmed if it maintains its current financial profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

