Moody's affirms Bank of Yokohama's and Concordia Financial Group's ratings; outlooks stable

Tokyo, June 20, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed all ratings assigned to The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd. (Bank of Yokohama) and Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (Concordia Financial Group), including Bank of Yokohama's long-term domestic and foreign currency deposit ratings of A2 and Concordia Financial Group's long-term issuer rating of A3. The outlooks on the ratings remain stable.

Moody's has also affirmed Bank of Yokohama's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa1.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Bank of Yokohama's and Concordia Financial Group's ratings with stable outlooks reflects Moody's expectation that the group will maintain its strong loan quality and liquidity over the next 12-18 months. These strengths are mitigated by the group's gradually weakening capitalization and improving but still weak profitability.

The Concordia Financial Group's strong loan quality is demonstrated by its superior nonperforming loan ratio compared with its regional bank peers'. Nevertheless, the group's loan quality could worsen if energy and commodity prices remain persistently high, because it would weaken the debt repayment capability of domestically oriented businesses.

The group's liquidity remains strong, supported by its solid deposit franchise, given Bank of Yokohama's share of around 26% of its home market Kanagawa prefecture and low loan to deposit ratio of 77% as of the end of March 2022.

Moody's expects the group's capitalization to gradually weaken. The group plans to increase loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and high-net-worth individuals, structured finance related loans, and security investments, which will gradually increase the group's risk-weighted assets (RWAs) and weaken the group's capitalization. Conversely, the increase in RWAs will support an improvement in the group's still weak profitability. Profitability will also be boosted by the reduction in operating expenses through digitization and branch reorganization.

Bank of Yokohama's A2 rating incorporates a two-notch uplift from its baa1 BCA to reflect Moody's assessment of a very high probability of support from the Government of Japan (A1 stable) in times of stress, given the bank's position as one of Japan's largest regional banks and its important role in its home Prefecture, Kanagawa.

Concordia Financial Group's A3 issuer rating is positioned one notch below Bank of Yokohama's A2 rating to reflect the structural subordination of the holding company's creditors to those of its principal operating subsidiary.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading Bank of Yokohama's and Concordia Financial Group's ratings if the group increases its profitability on a sustained basis without significantly increasing its risk. A successful restructuring of Higashi-Nippon Bank that will improve the group's financial fundamentals on a sustained basis will also result in upward rating pressure.

A rating downgrade is possible if (1) the group's profitability reduces because of rising credit costs, losses from its securities portfolio or a decline in Higashi-Nippon Bank's profitability; (2) the group's asset quality deteriorates; (3) the group's liquidity weakens because of an increased reliance on market funds or investments in less liquid assets; and (4) Japan's sovereign rating is downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology (Japanese) published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/73737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd., headquartered in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, is a regional bank in Japan and is a principal operating subsidiary of Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. As of the end of March 2022, Bank of Yokohama's reported non-consolidated assets totaling JPY21.6 trillion, while Concordia Financial Group reported consolidated assets totaling JPY24.1 trillion.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd.

....Long-term Issuer Rating (domestic currency): affirmed A3, outlook remains stable

....Outlook remains stable

The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd.

....Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): affirmed baa1

....Adjusted BCA: affirmed baa1

....Long-term Bank Deposit Rating (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed A2, outlook remains stable

....Short-term Bank Deposit Rating (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed P-1

....Long-term Issuer Rating (domestic currency): affirmed A2, outlook remains stable

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment: affirmed A1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment: affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed A1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed P-1

....Outlook remains stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

