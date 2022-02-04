Moody's affirms Banque Pictet's Aa2 long-term deposit ratings, outlook remains stable

Frankfurt am Main, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed Banque Pictet &
Cie SA's (Banque Pictet) Aa2/P-1 deposit ratings. The outlook
on the long-term deposit ratings remains stable. Concurrently,
Moody's affirmed the bank's a2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and a1
Adjusted BCA. The rating agency further affirmed Banque Pictet's
long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings at A1/P-1
and its long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment
at Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr).
For a list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this
press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- AFFIRMATION OF BANQUE PICTET'S BCA AND ADJUSTED BCA
The affirmation of Banque Pictet's a2 BCA and a1 Adjusted BCA reflects
its very stable and growing global franchise in wealth management,
further extended by asset management and asset servicing operations.
Through its focus on high net-worth and ultra-high net-worth
clients, the bank and the group offer an attractive value proposition
within the global wealth and asset management market through dedicated
wealth solutions, highly individual advice and asset services.
Banque Pictet's and Pictet Group's growing expertise in alternative
assets, including private debt and equity, offers investment
opportunities in addition to liquid financial assets.
The affirmation of Banque Pictet's a1 Adjusted BCA, which
is among the highest Moody's assigns to banks globally, reflects
the bank's and the group's low balance-sheet intense
business, including very limited lending risks, as well as
their continued strong and high-quality capitalisation.
This is further complemented by a highly liquid balance sheet and a very
limited proportion of market funding, the latter being mostly related
to the issuance of wealth management investment products. Further,
Pictet Group and the bank generate most of their income from managing
their clients' assets and providing related services, generating
a high share of recurring revenue. Given its business model -
and similar to its peers - the bank and the group remain exposed
to operational, market and litigation risks as regulators and legislators
globally have increased their scrutiny and control on fighting global
financial misconduct; and cyberattacks are not expected to abate.
Moody's overall assessment of Banque Pictet's financial profile takes
into account the bank's narrower business focus and lower earnings capacity
compared with that of the more diversified Pictet Group. The latter
comprises sizeable additional asset management and custody services operations
as well as meaningful additional capital resources that could be made
available to the bank in case of need. The rating agency captures
these benefits through one notch of rating uplift from affiliate support.
-- AFFIRMATION OF LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The affirmation of Banque Pictet's Aa2 long-term deposit ratings
follows the affirmation of the bank's a2 BCA and its a1 Adjusted BCA and
the unchanged result of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis.
Banque Pictet's long-term deposit ratings continue to benefit from
two notches of rating uplift from the bank's Adjusted BCA,
reflecting the high volume of deposits protecting deposit holders in the
unlikely event of failure or resolution. This is owing to the substantial
volume of deposits reducing their loss severity at failure.
Owing to Banque Pictet's marginal systemic importance to the domestic
deposit-taking market and the Swiss payment system, Moody's
considers the probability of government support to be 'Low' and therefore
does not assign any rating uplift for Banque Pictet from government support.
-- RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of stable financial profiles
for Banque Pictet and the group, with broadly unchanged key financial
ratios and largely stable liability structures.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings of Banque Pictet could be upgraded following an upgrade of the
bank's Adjusted BCA, or as a result of higher rating uplift resulting
from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.
Banque Pictet's BCA and Adjusted BCA could be upgraded if the bank and
the group achieve a sustainable and significant improvement in their profitability,
without increasing the risk profile, and provided that the level
of business diversification at the group level remains unchanged;
the bank and the group further improve their capitalisation; and
the bank meaningfully reduces risks inherent to its wealth management-oriented
business model, in particular litigation risks.
Moody's Advanced LGF analysis could result in higher notches of rating
uplift for Banque Pictet's deposit ratings if the bank issued significantly
higher amounts of bail-inable senior unsecured debt or subordinated
debt instruments.
A downgrade of Banque Pictet's deposit ratings is likely to follow a multi-notch
downgrade of the bank's BCA or a downgrade of its Adjusted BCA; or
a reduction in the rating uplift resulting from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.
A multi-notch downgrade of Banque Pictet's BCA could only follow
a combination of an unexpected materialisation of operational and litigation
risks, specifically if caused by larger-than-anticipated
settlement charges in connection with ongoing lawsuits (e.g.
tax cases or reputational cases) or IT security issues that are severe
enough to threaten the bank's or the group's reputation; capital
reductions or outflows that lead to a meaningfully lower capitalisation,
in particular a lower leverage ratio; a material, prolonged
erosion of assets under management, as well as client or advisor
attrition, leading to a significant decline in underlying profitability;
or acquisitions that are unduly aggressive from a commercial, financial
or operational risk viewpoint.
Moody's Advanced LGF analysis could result in fewer notches of rating
uplift for Banque Pictet's deposit ratings if the bank's deposit volumes
dropped significantly.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Banque Pictet & Cie SA
..Affirmations:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed a1
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
a2
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Aa3(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed A1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed P-1
....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed Aa2, Outlook remains Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed P-1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Swen Metzler, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Michael Rohr
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454