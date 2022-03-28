Moody's affirms Banrisul's ratings, outlook changed to stable

New York, March 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed all ratings and assessments assigned to Banco do Estado do Rio Grande Do Sul S.A. (Banrisul), including its long and short-term global scale local and foreign-currency deposit ratings of Ba3 and Not Prime, its foreign currency subordinate debt rating of B2 (hyb) as well as its baseline credit assessment (BCA) of ba3. Moody's also affirmed Banrisul's long and short-term local and foreign currency counterparty risk ratings of Ba2 and Not Prime, respectively, and the long and short-term counterparty risk assessments of Ba2(cr) and Not Prime(cr). The outlook on the bank's ratings was changed to stable, from negative.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Banrisul's ba3 BCA and Ba3 deposit ratings reflects the bank's entrenched operation in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, which, however, restricts it footprint, it also ensures the bank a steady and relevant 38.9% of time deposit market share and 18.3% its local market's loans. Banrisul has recently reinforced its focus on secured lending, which will help to mitigate future asset quality volatility. The main negative crating drivers are the bank's below-peers profitability and modest capitalization, both offset by a funding structure mostly comprised of low-cost core deposits and ample liquidity.

In 2021, the bank's problem loan ratio dropped to 2.4% , from 2.8% one year prior and 2.7% in year-end 2019, helped by increased origination of secured payroll loans that accounted for 44.9% of total loans in December 2021. Banrisul also maintained loan loss reserves at comfortable level, 278% of problem loans in December 2021, providing a buffer against future charge offs and rising asset risk pressures. However, in face of negative pressure stemming from the challenging macroeconomic environment in Brazil in 2022, we expect problem loans to increase, normalizing to pre-pandemic levels of 3% to 4%, after reaching recent lows between 2020 and 2021.

Over the past two years, profitability remained below the bank's historic average, with net income to tangible assets ratio staying at 0.9% at the end of 2021, due to the slowdown in loan origination in the period. As the bank's lending activity resumes in 2022, the bank's profitability will improve gradually supported by higher interest rates, which will have a positive effect on the bank's ample position of liquid assets, majorly invested in government securities. Conversely, credit income will remain challenged by more competitive lending rates in the payroll loan segment that will likely continue to pressure the bank's lending margin. Steady growth of its fee-based businesses, particularly from insurance and credit card payment divisions, will help to compensate these pressure.

By Moody's preferred ratio of tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted assets (RWA), capitalization is the weaker rating driver for Banrisul, with capital ratio at 8.2% as of December 2021, falling 40 basis points in 12 months, primarily affected by an increase of 21% in its government bonds position in the period. The ratio remained 200 basis points below the 10% level reported early in 2016, after the payment of the rights to manage the payroll the state of Rio Grande do Sul to the government. Despite that, we expect capitalization to improve steadily in the next three to four quarters by internal capital generation .

In changing to stable the ratings' outlook, Moody's acknowledges the bank's steady performance in 2021, namely in terms of the bank's capitalization and profitability. In the next outlook horizon, we expect earnings and capital will no longer be under pressure by a possible bid for a payroll service with the state of Rio Grande do Sul as negotiations came to an end on March 17th.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upward pressure on Banrisul's ba3 BCA could come from a sustainable and consistent increase of profitability, which will reinforce its capital position measured by tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted assets (RWA), while asset quality metrics remain adequate and aligned to a secured-focused lending operation.

Conversely, the bank's ratings could be downgraded in case of a sharp deterioration on asset quality, and consequently on profitability and capital. Further actions by its state owner could lead to weakening the bank`s fundamentals, and particularly its capital position, evidencing governance issues, which could, thus, lead to a downgrade in the bank`s BCA and ratings.

The following ratings and assessments of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. were affirmed:

- Long-term global local currency deposit rating of Ba3, stable outlook, from negative

- Short-term global local currency deposit rating of Not Prime

- Long-term foreign currency deposit rating of Ba3, stable outlook, from negative

- Short-term foreign currency deposit rating of Not Prime

- Baseline credit assessment of ba3

- Adjusted baseline credit assessment of ba3

- Long-term counterparty risk assessment of Ba2(cr)

- Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Not Prime(cr)

- Long-term global local currency counterparty risk rating of Ba2

- Short-term global local currency counterparty risk rating of Not Prime

- Long-term global foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Ba2

- Short-term global foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Not Prime

- Tier 2 contractual non viability subordinate foreign currency debt rating of B2(hyb)

- Outlook Actions:

- Outlook, changed to stable, from negative

