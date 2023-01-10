Moody's affirms Baptist Health South Florida's A1 & P-1; outlook stable

New York, January 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 ratings assigned to the outstanding obligations of Baptist Health South Florida (BHSF). Simultaneously, Moody's has affirmed BHSF's P-1 rating in conjunction with the expansion of the Taxable Commercial Paper Notes to $250 million of capacity. The outlook is stable. BHSF has approximately $1.7 billion of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of BHSF's A1 reflects its leading market share in an economically vibrant region and the system's large, diversified geographic footprint, with leading market share in specialty service lines, that will support continued growth. Though margins in fiscal 2022 were significantly weaker than fiscal 2021, BHSF is generally performing in line with the broader sector, given industrywide labor and supply cost escalation. Moody's expects management to make adjustments to its operating and staffing model in an effort to control labor expense in fiscal 2023. That said, a return to high single digit operating cash flow (OCF) margins is unlikely before fiscal 2024, as inflationary pressure and labor challenges will persist, though the rating expects that margins in 2023 will show gradual improvement upon 2022 levels. To that end, BHSF's balance sheet measures will likely moderate, but remain strong, as the system continues to fund capital at elevated levels to support strategic initiatives amid a period of suppressed cash flow. BHSF's markets will remain highly competitive.

The affirmation of the P-1 is based on the system's strong debt and treasury management and robust liquidity to pay maturing commercial paper notes or unremarketed bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Baptist will gradually restore financial performance while maintaining still strong balance sheet measures, though some moderation is anticipated with capital spend. The outlook assumes OCF margins, debt to cash flow and days cash will likely be unfavorable relative to historical levels for a protracted period despite management's initiatives to reduce operating pressures. The outlook also assumes that BHSF will not incur additional debt, beyond expansion of the authorized CP program capacity. Inability to demonstrate traction towards sustainable high single digit margins could pressure the rating or outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and durable improvement in operating cash flow margins

- Ability to sustain substantially lower leverage and materially stronger days cash on hand - Short term: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to achieve traction towards improving margins in fiscal 2023 and demonstrate likelihood of approaching historical levels thereafter

- Notable dilution of days cash and cash to debt - Short term: downgrade of long-term rating or material reduction in liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a joint and several unrestricted receivables pledge of the Obligated Group. The current Members of the Obligated Group are Baptist Health South Florida, Inc., Baptist Hospital of Miami, Inc., Bethesda Hospital, Inc., Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Inc. (BRRH), Doctors Hospital, Inc., Fishermen's Health, Inc., Homestead Hospital, Inc., Mariners Hospital, Inc., South Miami Hospital, Inc., West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Inc., Baptist Outpatient Services, Inc., Bethesda Health, Inc., Bethesda Health Comprehensive Imaging, Inc., Bethesda Health Outpatient Services, Inc., and BRRH Corporation. There is no mortgage. Rate covenant of 1.10 times; consultant call in if not met.

PROFILE

Baptist Health South Florida ($5.1 billion revenue in FY 2022), headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, is a network of ten hospitals and multiple outpatient and specialty clinics located throughout southeast Florida. Its network of services extends throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe Counties.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

