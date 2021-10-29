Moody's affirms Basin Electric Power Cooperative at A3 for senior secured debt; outlook stable

Approximately $2.35 billion of debt securities affected
New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed all of the long-term
and short-term ratings of Basin Electric Power Cooperative (Basin),
including its ratings for senior secured pollution control revenue bonds
(PCRBs) supported by Basin, and first mortgage bonds at A3,
issuer rating at Baa1, PCRBs supported by Basin in the commercial
paper mode at Prime-2, and rating for the cooperative's commercial
paper program at Prime-2. The outlook remains stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Basin Electric Power Cooperative
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1
....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds,
Affirmed A3
....Underlying Senior Secured First Mortgage
Bonds, Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
..Issuer: Campbell (County of) WY
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed
A3
..Issuer: Mercer (County of) ND
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Basin Electric Power Cooperative
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Today's rating actions reflect the strong performance by
Basin's core electric generation and transmission (G&T) operations
as it transitions in a credit neutral manner to regulation by the Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for wholesale power rates and pursues
an investment in the Nemadji Trail Energy Center (NTEC) in Wisconsin to
add to its owned natural gas-fired generation capacity",
said Vice President-Senior Analyst, Kevin Rose. "Basin
also benefits from the strong member relationships it maintains under
long-term wholesale power contracts (WPCs), a revenue deferral
program and good liquidity, while also following strict cost controls
and effectively managing its capital spending owing in part to cyclical
demand growth in the Bakken region" Rose added.
These credit supportive factors and Basin's strong consolidated
financial metrics help balance its credit risks, including the riskier
nature of some of its very large, nonpower related subsidiary businesses,
especially at Dakota Gasification Company (DGC). The sizable nonpower
subsidiary indebtedness that is guaranteed by Basin on an unsecured basis
is an incremental risk for the cooperative that weighs heavily on its
credit profile and constrains its rating. Much of the nonutility
subsidiary debt was incurred to finance DGC's construction of a urea and
diesel exhaust fluid production plant at its Great Plains Synfuels Plant,
which ultimately entailed an investment in excess of $700 million.
The depressed global commodity market has hurt prices for virtually all
of the commodities marketed by DGC, borne out by the six consecutive
years of net losses the subsidiary experienced during 2015-2020.
While the losses at DGC are persisting to date in 2021, the losses
have been reduced owing to upgrade trends in certain commodity prices.
Nevertheless, losses are likely to continue for several years despite
the price improvements and strategic cost saving measures throughout the
business.
Basin's consolidated financial metrics for 2018-2020 reflect the
benefits from the significant intra-year rate increase implemented
in August 2016, a conservative strategy for managing returns of
patronage capital (akin to common dividends), strategic cost control
measures, and delaying non-essential capital projects.
Basin's FY 2020 funds from operations (FFO) to debt, FFO to interest
and debt service coverage (DSC) ratios were generally in line with FY
2019 at 5.1%, 2.3x, and 1.6x respectively.
While the FFO to debt and FFO to interest metrics were stronger in 2018,
the difference is largely attributable to accounting effects for the asset
impairment at DGC in 2018, including the recognition of $117.9
million of previously deferred revenue. During the next few years,
Basin's financial strategies are likely to produce FFO to debt,
FFO to interest and DSC ratios in the range of 6%-8%,
2.4x-2.7x and 1.6x-1.8x,
respectively, consistent with or better than its target ranges.
With past debt financing for capital spending largely completed in 2017,
Basin's consolidated equity to total capitalization ratio reflects some
moderate improvement during the past three years and at December 31,
2020 stood at 23.5%, even with annual returns of patronage
capital to members in each of the fiscal years. As Basin continues
to benefit from margin and cash flow supported by the 2016 intra-year
rate increase, we anticipate that it will continue to undertake
initiatives to provide sustained support for its consolidated business
activities and keep the equity to capitalization ratio above 20%.
Basin's original budget of slightly more than $890 million of combined
utility and non-utility capital spending for 2022-26 will
likely increase owing to the estimated $260 million investment
it plans to make by acquiring and owning a 30% interest in the
NTEC project, a proposed 600-megawatt combined cycle power
plant, which will be located in Superior, Wis. Basin
is purchasing the ownership stake from ALLETE, Inc. which
will retain a 20% share of NTEC, while Dairyland Power Cooperative
retains its 50% share of NTEC. The planned investments in
the utility's core electric G&T business continue to represent more
than half of the planned consolidated capital spending. Aside from
the planned NTEC investment, much of the core utility capital spending
in 2022-26 will be for existing base load system and transmission
system upgrades and new transmission projects.
During 2022-26, Basin expects capital spending for its primary
non-utility subsidiaries, DGC and DCC to comprise about 29%
and 11%, respectively, of the consolidated capital
spending plan. The amounts at DCC are levels consistent with normal
maintenance and enhancements of existing DCC infrastructure. The
aggregate amount at DGC represents a sizable increase from the prior forecast
as spending in 2023-25 will be about $80 million annually
assuming the reformer project currently under consideration moves forward.
Adding a primary reformer at the synfuels plant would allow the facility
to continue fertilizer production with or without the continuation of
the coal gasification process. Even without the coal gasification
operation, in addition to urea and anhydrous ammonia, certain
other products at the facility could continue to be produced.
As Basin proceeds with its various strategies, it maintains an overall
good liquidity profile to backstop its commercial paper program and provide
for other short-term working capital requirements. At June
30, 2021 Basin had about $316.5 million of unrestricted
cash, $230.0 million of restricted and designated
cash relating to its revenue deferral program and about $776.4
million of unused capacity under its good quality external revolving bank
credit agreements. Maintaining good liquidity is an integral part
of Basin's credit profile in a commodity market downturn, particularly
as its collateral posting requirements under interest rate hedging and
other contractual arrangements at its core utility operations and DGC
are more in play under rating trigger provisions when the cooperative's
credit quality declines.
RATING OUTLOOK
Basin's stable rating outlook incorporates the pressure to maintain stronger
consolidated credit metrics as it transitions to FERC regulation,
asserts defenses in certain Class C member disputes and considers alternative
strategies to address the riskier business profile stemming from the effects
that its investments in DGC are having on consolidated financial results.
The outlook also incorporates mitigating factors for some of these credit
challenges, including Basin's size relative to its peers,
good liquidity, and the likelihood for maintaining strong financial
results at the core electric G&T operations in line with the performance
achieved during the last five years.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
What Could Change the Rating -- Up
- Basin's ratings are not likely to be upgraded during the next
few years owing to its volatility and capital requirements of substantial
non-utility platform
- In the longer term, positive rating action could occur
if Basin improves its consolidated business risk profile by reducing or
eliminating exposures to DGC or increases its equity to total capitalization
cushion to more than 25%, while demonstrating an ability
to keep both its funds from operations (FFO) to interest and debt levels
in excess of 2.0x and 8%, respectively, for
a sustained period
What Could Change the Rating -- Down
- Basin's ratings could be downgraded if its future financing activities,
wholesale power rate changes, strategic cost controls, revenue
deferral program and capital rotation policy fail to counterbalance its
incremental consolidated debt burden and riskier consolidated business
profile
- Unexpected difficulties while transitioning to FERC stated rate
setting and adding to owned generation capacity which leads to competitive
challenges
- Weaker financial metrics, especially if on a consolidated
basis FFO to interest and debt decline to less than 1.8x and 5%,
respectively, or if equity to total capitalization decreases to
less than 20% for an extended period of time
- Additional support of DGC by Basin's core electric G&T
operations could also lead to negative ratings pressure at Basin
Basin Electric Power Cooperative is one of the largest electric generation
and transmission cooperatives in the United States, which provides
wholesale electric power sales to its 131 member rural electric systems
who are its owners spread among nine states. Basin Electric Power
Cooperative, which also has several non-utility subsidiaries,
maintains its headquarters in Bismarck, North Dakota.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Electric Generation
& Transmission Cooperatives published in August 2018 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130742.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
