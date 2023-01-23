Moody's affirms Bausparkasse Mainz AG's A2 long-term deposit ratings; outlook remains stable

Frankfurt am Main, January 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed all ratings of Bausparkasse Mainz AG (BKM). Specifically, the rating agency affirmed BKM's A2/P-1 long- and short-term deposit ratings, the bank's long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Rating of A2/P-1, its baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA as well as its A2(cr)/P-1(cr) long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment. The outlook on BKM's long-term deposit ratings remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- AFFIRMATION OF BKM'S BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

The affirmation of the bank's baa2 BCA reflects BKM's overall stability of its financial profile which continues to be supported by its strong asset quality, solid capitalization and improving operating revenues, as well as by BKM's retail deposit focused funding base.

At the same time, the baa2 BCA takes into account the narrow focus of BKM's building and loan association ("Bausparkassen") business model on residential mortgage lending in Germany and the risks associated with a market that has lost momentum in terms of property price and new lending volumes in 2022, following a strong increase in mortgage lending rates.

Moody's expects BKM's well-collateralised residential mortgage loan book to experience only a moderate increase in problem loans during 2023 and 2024, because most borrowers benefit from stable mortgage payments under long-term fixed rate loan contracts, while the decline in disposable income will to a large extent be cushioned by the conservative underwriting buffers customary in German mortgage lending.

The affirmation of BKM's baa2 BCA further reflects Moody's expectation that BKM can strengthen its solid capitalization to meet higher industry-wide capital buffer requirements in Germany through earnings retention and in case of need also through the supply of additional capital from its owner, Inter Versicherungsverein aG.

The higher interest rate environment will support BKM's profits, also driven by a more favorable valuation of the bank's pension liabilities, which burdened its bottom line in past years. At the same time, Moody's expects that BKM will make stronger use of market funding sources going forward, in part because the sizable liquidity surpluses from Bauspar lending and savings contracts will gradually decline.

-- AFFIRMATION OF BKM'S DEPOSIT AND COUNTERPARTY RISK RATINGS

The affirmation of BKM's deposit and Counterparty Risk Ratings reflects the affirmation of the bank's baa2 BCA and unchanged results under Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which takes into account the severity of losses faced by the different liability classes in resolution. This analysis results in three notches of uplift from the baa2 BCA and Adjusted BCA for BKM's deposits because of material volumes of junior senior unsecured debt and subordinated debt instruments outstanding, thereby providing meaningful protection for depositors in case of bank failure.

Because of the bank's small market share in the domestic banking system Moody's continues to assume a low probability of government support, which does not result in any rating uplift.

-- OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE

The stable outlook on the long-term bank deposits reflects Moody's expectation that BKM's sound capitalization, funding profile and improving revenue potential protect the building and loan association well against the macroeconomic headwinds which the rating agency expects to translate into moderate asset quality pressure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of BKM's ratings would require an upgrade of its BCA combined with an unchanged notching uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

BKM's BCA could be upgraded in case of a strong and sustainable increase in BKM's core capital or if BKM managed to strongly and sustainably lift its risk-adjusted profitability. Any of these improvements would need to be accompanied by an improvement of the bank's liquidity and funding profile.

BKM's ratings could be downgraded as a result of a BCA downgrade or because of fewer notches of rating uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

A downgrade of BKM's BCA could result from a substantial deterioration in asset quality, an extended weakening of capital buffers to regulatory requirements, unexpectedly pronounced pressure on mortgage borrowers' debt repayment capacity or from significantly higher funding costs. BKM's BCA could also be lowered in case of a sustained weakening of its liquidity and funding profile.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

