Moody's affirms Baxter International's Baa2 senior unsecured rating; outlook is stable

New York, January 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Baxter International Inc's ("Baxter") ratings, including its Baa2 senior unsecured rating and Prime-2 commercial paper rating. The outlook remains stable.

The ratings affirmation follows the company's announcement that it plans to spin off its Renal Care and Acute Therapies businesses. Moody's notes that the segments that Baxter plans to spin-off generate approximately 30% of the company's revenues (on a pro forma basis including Hillrom's revenue for all of 2021). That said, the Renal Care business also generates lower margins, and as such, profitability and cash flow conversion at the remaining Baxter business will improve with the proposed spin-off. In Moody's view, the improved pro forma margin profile partially mitigates reduced business diversification that would result from the potential spin-off.

Governance risk consideration is a factor in this rating action. With the announced spin-off, Baxter stated its intention to accelerate debt repayment with related proceeds. As a result, Moody's believes there is an increased likelihood that the company is able to achieve its publicly articulated 2.75x net leverage target by 2024.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Baxter International Inc.

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Baxter's Baa2 rating reflects its leading market positions in a broad range of medical products, including medication delivery, pharmaceuticals, nutritional products and connected care. The rating also reflects the company's significant scale and diversification in the global medical device industry. Excluding segments that the company plans to spin-off, total revenues will exceed $10 billion annually on a pro forma basis. The company will continue to benefit from significant geographic diversification, with 45% of its 2021 revenues generated outside the United States on a pro forma basis after the proposed spin-off.

The credit profile also reflects the company's high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA above five times. Moody's expects Baxter will deleverage over time towards its articulated net leverage target of net debt/EBITDA of 2.75 times (low three times on a Moody's adjusted basis). With the company's proposed spin-off of its Renal Care businesses, Baxter has publicly articulated its intention to utilize related proceeds to accelerate debt repayment. The company also plans to evaluate strategic alternatives in its BioPharma Solutions ("BPS") business that could provide liquidity for incremental deleveraging activities. Baxter possesses ample prepayable debt and near-term maturities to meaningfully pay down debt over the next 12-24 months.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects the spinoff of the Renal Care and Acute Therapies businesses to accelerate Baxter's deleveraging initiatives, which will allow the company to achieve its stated target of 2.75x net leverage by 2024.

ESG considerations are material to Baxter's credit profile. The company's ESG Credit Impact Score is Neutral-to-Low (CIS-2). Medical product companies have elevated social risks, primarily around responsible production which include compliance with regulatory requirements as well as adverse reputational risks from recalls, safety issues or product liability litigation. Baxter's exposure to such risks are reflected in the S-3 issuer profile score (moderately negative). With respect to governance, Baxter historically maintained conservative financial policies and low leverage prior to the acquisition of Hillrom in 2021. The company currently has a 2.75x net leverage target that has been publicly articulated. With the company's proposed spin-off of its Renal Care businesses, Baxter has publicly committed to accelerating its debt repayment targets with related proceeds. These factors inform the G-2 issuer profile score (Neutral-to-Low).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if financial policies become more aggressive, or if ongoing supply chain headwinds drive a sustained and material decline in operating margins over the next few years. In addition, ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to successfully manage its portfolio in preparation for the recently announced spin-off of its Renal Care and Acute Therapy assets, and/or faces operating disruptions. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.5 times meaningfully beyond 2024.

Ratings could be upgraded if Baxter is able to successfully execute on its portfolio management and strategic initiatives, while demonstrating continued growth in revenue and improved operating margins. Improved diversification by product, end user and geography would also be positive. Quantitatively ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained below 3 times.

Moody's notes that factors driving ratings, such as the quantitative thresholds discussed above, incorporate Baxter's existing portfolio (prior to the proposed spin-off), and may change with further evaluation of the company's pro forma business profile.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, Baxter and its subsidiaries provide a broad portfolio of essential healthcare products across its portfolio, including sterile intravenous solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; inhaled anesthetics; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; and surgical hemostat and sealant products. Following the acquisition of Hillrom in late 2021, Baxter is also a manufacturer of patient support systems, patient monitoring equipment and other surgical and respiratory care products. Total revenue as of 9/30/22 was approximately $14.7 billion (includes Renal Care and Acute Therapies).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

