Moody's affirms BayCare Health System's (FL) Aa2 and Aa2/P-1; outlook stable

New York, May 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed BayCare Health System's (BayCare) Aa2 and Aa2/P-1 on its outstanding revenue bonds. The outlook is stable. BayCare has approximately $1.5 billion of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Aa2 reflects Moody's expectations that BayCare's leading market position in a growing four county service area will continue to translate to solid clinical demand as the pandemic recovery continues. Also, the Aa2 anticipates that BayCare's excellent wealth levels will provide ample cushion for debt and flexibility during a period of more modest operating performance as industry challenges are absorbed and management responds to margin pressure. Though Moody's expects that BayCare's margins will remain solid, wage pressure from contract labor, market adjustments, premium pay and incentives as well as weaker than anticipated performance at BayCare's Medicare Advantage product will notably temper performance in fiscal 2022 as compared with historic levels. In addition to providing a solid cushion to operations and debt, the system's robust balance sheet metrics will allow BayCare to continue to fund growth strategies. BayCare will complete the build of a greenfield hospital in Pasco County, which is expected to open in fiscal 2023, and fund other strategic projects to increase capacity. Offsets to credit strength include a highly competitive market and elevated capital spending which raises execution risk.

Affirmation of the P-1 on BayCare Health's market access debt reflects the long lead time between a failed remarketing and required payment on the debt, BayCare's own ample liquidity to repay the debt in the event of lack of market access, and the organization's history of successfully accessing the market.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that despite higher labor costs, BayCare will at least achieve forecasted OCF margins through 2022. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that BayCare's balance sheet will provide ample coverage of debt and flexibility to navigate through a more modest operating period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Durable restoration of historic margins

- Significant increase in scope of operations and market share - Considerable expansion of service area outside of metro Tampa - Short-term rating: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to meet current forecast for 2022 and then incrementally rebuild financial performance

- Substantial liquidity decline, beyond current expectations - Material increase in debt, particularly if margins are not restored - Short-term ratings: a downgrade of BayCare Health's long term rating or material reduction in the organization's liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

Under the Master Trust Indenture, bondholders have a security interest in the Obligated Group members' gross revenues to secure the repayment of all bonds issued under the MTI. The BayCare Obligated Group is comprised of the following members: St. Joseph's Health Care Center, Inc.; St. Joseph's Hospital, Inc.; St. Anthony's Hospital, Inc.; Morton Plant Mease Health Care, Inc.; Morton Plant Hospital Association, Inc. (doing business as Morton Plant Hospital and NorthBay Hospital); Trustees of Mease Hospital, Inc. (doing business as Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital); Winter Haven Hospital, Inc.; South Florida Baptist Hospital, Inc., and Bartow Regional Medical Center.

Debt will be subject to the revised MTI covenant of 1.10 times actual annual debt service coverage or maximum annual debt service (MADS) measured annually. A consultant call is required if debt service coverage falls below 1.10 times. If debt service coverage falls below 1.0 times for two consecutive years it is an event of default. Revised MTI covenants go into effect once appropriate consents are received, which will happen over time.

PROFILE

BayCare Health System is a $4.9 billion (total revenues) 501c3 health care system headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Larger assets and operations include 14 general and specialty acute care hospitals and numerous ambulatory sites.

