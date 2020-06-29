Moody's affirms Bayer's Baa1 rating, changes outlook to stable

Frankfurt am Main, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Bayer AG's (Bayer) senior unsecured rating at Baa1, concurrently the rating agency has affirmed the company's senior unsecured MTN program rating at (P)Baa1, the ratings of its hybrid notes at Baa3 and Bayer's short-term commercial paper rating at P-2. The outlook on the ratings has been changed to stable from negative.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action follows Bayer's announcement that it has reached an agreement to resolve major legacy Monsanto litigations, which include current and potential future Roundup litigation, dicamba drift litigation and most PCB (polychlorinated biphenyl) water litigation. The total payments Bayer agreed to under this agreement will be in the range of $11.3 billion to $12.1 billion. The Roundup settlement will include payments in the range of $8.8 billion to $9.6 billion to resolve the currently 125,000 filed and unfiled cases, this amount also includes an allowance to resolve approximately 30,000 claims, which have not yet agreed to be part of the settlement. In addition Bayer will set aside $1.25 billion to address potential future litigation. An amount of $400 million is earmarked to settle a multi-district litigation alleging damage to crops caused by drift of herbicide dicamba. An additional $820 million will resolve most of the PCB litigation.

Today's rating action reflects the fact that the agreement Bayer has reached removes significant uncertainty about financial and reputational risks, which a lengthy and potentially costly litigation could have on Bayer's credit profile. However, with some uncertainty remaining with regards to the mechanism to settle future claims and remaining current cases agreeing to the settlement, there remains risk which is difficult to be quantified. However, these risks should still be manageable in the context of the Baa1 rating. The affirmation of Bayer's Baa1 rating balances the fact that cash outflows for the settlements will delay its deleveraging trajectory against the company's resilient business profile and the progress the company has reported with regards to the integration of Monsanto and its broader cost savings program to date. Moody's expects that cost savings and continued revenue growth will support a gradual expansion of Moody's adjusted EBITDA in 2020 and 2021 and thus also allow the company to expand FCF generation (adjusted for litigation payments) supporting a gross debt reduction in 2021 & 2022. This also includes the expectation that dividend payout will remain stable or only increase moderately going forward. Moody's expects that adjusted gross leverage in 2021 will fall to below 3.5x and retained cash flow to net debt will be close to 20% by 2021 followed by further deleveraging towards 3x in 2022. These ratios position the company weakly in the Baa1 rating category, leaving limited headroom for underperformance or debt-financed M&A.

The company currently assumes that cash outflows related to the settlements will be around $5 billion each in 2020 and 2021 with the remainder to be paid out in 2022 or thereafter, which provides Bayer with some flexibility to manage cash out flows. Funding sources include excess liquidity, future free cash flows and the proceeds from the Animal Health disposal to Elanco, which is expected to result in gross cash proceeds of $5.3 billion and Elanco shares currently valued at around $1.5 billion, which are subject to a lock up period. These sources would in Moody's view have otherwise been used to support deleveraging. Additional funding needs arise from around €8 billion of debt maturities in 2021. The assessment takes into account that these refinancing needs will be addressed swiftly resulting in a temporary peak in gross leverage in excess of 4x in 2020, offset by a considerable cash balance.

In 2019 the company reported solid progress on the integration of Monsanto and its broader cost efficiency program achieving around a quarter of its 2022 cost reduction target totaling €2.6 billion. Further progress on cost savings should allow the company to expand Moody's adjusted EBITDA to the range of €11.5 billion to €11.8 billion in 2020 and expand Moody's adjusted FCF before litigation payouts to the range of €1.4 to €1.7 billion. Moody's expects EBITDA & FCF generation in 2021 to get a further fillip because of lower one-off costs and realization of cost savings, supported by revenue growth. Moody's rating reflects the expectation that the company will continue to focus on deleveraging and maintain a balanced approach in its capital allocation decisions.

The Baa1 continues to reflect the risks associated with the realization of cost savings and upcoming patent expiries of Bayer's best selling drugs Xarelto and Eylea, with the majority of the negative effects from these patent expiries to be felt from 2024 onwards. Expected revenue losses can only be partially offset by the company's pharmaceutical pipeline, replenishing its pharma pipeline will require substantial financial resources. Against this backdrop Moody's notes that Bayer has no headroom under its Baa1 rating to pursue sizeable debt funded acquisitions or acquisitions that would meaningfully delay deleveraging.

LIQUIDITY

Bayer maintains an adequate liquidity. As of the end of March 2020, Bayer held cash balances of €2.3 billion and short-term investments of around €1.9 billion, including €325 million worth of shares in Covestro AG (Baa2 negative) that were held in relation to the exchangeable bond which matured in June 2020. Meanwhile, the company has access to a €4.5 billion revolving credit facility, which does not contain any restrictive covenants. This facility is currently undrawn and matures in 2024 with a one-year extension option. The assessment of Bayer's liquidity profile takes into account that the company will swiftly pre-finance 2021 debt maturities and that settlement payments will be funded by the expected proceeds from the sale of its Animal Health business and excess cash on balance sheet and future free cash flows.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the rating reflects our expectation that the company will deleverage to below 3.5x by the end of 2021 and further deleverage towards 3.0x in 2022 supported by a reduction of gross debt which is predicated on the assumption on further EBITDA & FCF expansion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely at this stage, Bayer's ratings could be upgraded following the successful integration of Monsanto and some significant balance-sheet deleveraging, which would allow adjusted total debt/EBITDA and RCF/net debt to be positioned below 2.5x and above 25%, respectively, on a sustained basis.

Downward pressure on Bayer's ratings may occur should Bayer suffer a material setback in integrating Monsanto within its Crop Science business and fail to generate sufficient free cash flow to reposition its Moody's-adjusted financial metrics in line with the ratings with total debt/EBITDA trending down towards 3.0x by 2022 and RCF/net debt rising close to 20%. Negative rating pressure would also build if there will be evidence that announced settlement agreements do not provide reasonable closure to the litigations. Over time, downward pressure on the ratings could also develop should Bayer suffer material setbacks in the execution of its pharmaceutical pipeline or engaged in debt-funded acquisitions to replenish it.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Bayer AG

Affirmations:

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Preference Stock, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Bayer Capital Corporation B.V.

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Bayer Corporation

Affirmations:

....BACKED Commercial Paper; Affirmed P-2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Bayer Holding Ltd.

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Bayer Nordic SE

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Bayer US Finance II LLC

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Bayer US Finance LLC

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

