Moody's affirms Bayer's Baa1 rating, changes outlook to stable

Frankfurt am Main, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed Bayer AG's (Bayer) senior unsecured rating at Baa1,
concurrently the rating agency has affirmed the company's senior
unsecured MTN program rating at (P)Baa1, the ratings of its hybrid
notes at Baa3 and Bayer's short-term commercial paper rating
at P-2. The outlook on the ratings has been changed to stable
from negative.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action follows Bayer's announcement that it
has reached an agreement to resolve major legacy Monsanto litigations,
which include current and potential future Roundup litigation, dicamba
drift litigation and most PCB (polychlorinated biphenyl) water litigation.
The total payments Bayer agreed to under this agreement will be in the
range of $11.3 billion to $12.1 billion.
The Roundup settlement will include payments in the range of $8.8
billion to $9.6 billion to resolve the currently 125,000
filed and unfiled cases, this amount also includes an allowance
to resolve approximately 30,000 claims, which have not yet
agreed to be part of the settlement. In addition Bayer will set
aside $1.25 billion to address potential future litigation.
An amount of $400 million is earmarked to settle a multi-district
litigation alleging damage to crops caused by drift of herbicide dicamba.
An additional $820 million will resolve most of the PCB litigation.
Today's rating action reflects the fact that the agreement Bayer
has reached removes significant uncertainty about financial and reputational
risks, which a lengthy and potentially costly litigation could have
on Bayer's credit profile. However, with some uncertainty
remaining with regards to the mechanism to settle future claims and remaining
current cases agreeing to the settlement, there remains risk which
is difficult to be quantified. However, these risks should
still be manageable in the context of the Baa1 rating. The affirmation
of Bayer's Baa1 rating balances the fact that cash outflows for
the settlements will delay its deleveraging trajectory against the company's
resilient business profile and the progress the company has reported with
regards to the integration of Monsanto and its broader cost savings program
to date. Moody's expects that cost savings and continued
revenue growth will support a gradual expansion of Moody's adjusted
EBITDA in 2020 and 2021 and thus also allow the company to expand FCF
generation (adjusted for litigation payments) supporting a gross debt
reduction in 2021 & 2022. This also includes the expectation
that dividend payout will remain stable or only increase moderately going
forward. Moody's expects that adjusted gross leverage in
2021 will fall to below 3.5x and retained cash flow to net debt
will be close to 20% by 2021 followed by further deleveraging towards
3x in 2022. These ratios position the company weakly in the Baa1
rating category, leaving limited headroom for underperformance or
debt-financed M&A.
The company currently assumes that cash outflows related to the settlements
will be around $5 billion each in 2020 and 2021 with the remainder
to be paid out in 2022 or thereafter, which provides Bayer with
some flexibility to manage cash out flows. Funding sources include
excess liquidity, future free cash flows and the proceeds from the
Animal Health disposal to Elanco, which is expected to result in
gross cash proceeds of $5.3 billion and Elanco shares currently
valued at around $1.5 billion, which are subject to
a lock up period. These sources would in Moody's view have
otherwise been used to support deleveraging. Additional funding
needs arise from around €8 billion of debt maturities in 2021.
The assessment takes into account that these refinancing needs will be
addressed swiftly resulting in a temporary peak in gross leverage in excess
of 4x in 2020, offset by a considerable cash balance.
In 2019 the company reported solid progress on the integration of Monsanto
and its broader cost efficiency program achieving around a quarter of
its 2022 cost reduction target totaling €2.6 billion.
Further progress on cost savings should allow the company to expand Moody's
adjusted EBITDA to the range of €11.5 billion to €11.8
billion in 2020 and expand Moody's adjusted FCF before litigation
payouts to the range of €1.4 to €1.7 billion.
Moody's expects EBITDA & FCF generation in 2021 to get a further
fillip because of lower one-off costs and realization of cost savings,
supported by revenue growth. Moody's rating reflects the
expectation that the company will continue to focus on deleveraging and
maintain a balanced approach in its capital allocation decisions.
The Baa1 continues to reflect the risks associated with the realization
of cost savings and upcoming patent expiries of Bayer's best selling
drugs Xarelto and Eylea, with the majority of the negative effects
from these patent expiries to be felt from 2024 onwards. Expected
revenue losses can only be partially offset by the company's pharmaceutical
pipeline, replenishing its pharma pipeline will require substantial
financial resources. Against this backdrop Moody's notes
that Bayer has no headroom under its Baa1 rating to pursue sizeable debt
funded acquisitions or acquisitions that would meaningfully delay deleveraging.
LIQUIDITY
Bayer maintains an adequate liquidity. As of the end of March 2020,
Bayer held cash balances of €2.3 billion and short-term
investments of around €1.9 billion, including €325
million worth of shares in Covestro AG (Baa2 negative) that were held
in relation to the exchangeable bond which matured in June 2020.
Meanwhile, the company has access to a €4.5 billion
revolving credit facility, which does not contain any restrictive
covenants. This facility is currently undrawn and matures in 2024
with a one-year extension option. The assessment of Bayer's
liquidity profile takes into account that the company will swiftly pre-finance
2021 debt maturities and that settlement payments will be funded by the
expected proceeds from the sale of its Animal Health business and excess
cash on balance sheet and future free cash flows.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on the rating reflects our expectation that the company
will deleverage to below 3.5x by the end of 2021 and further deleverage
towards 3.0x in 2022 supported by a reduction of gross debt which
is predicated on the assumption on further EBITDA & FCF expansion.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Although unlikely at this stage, Bayer's ratings could be
upgraded following the successful integration of Monsanto and some significant
balance-sheet deleveraging, which would allow adjusted total
debt/EBITDA and RCF/net debt to be positioned below 2.5x and above
25%, respectively, on a sustained basis.
Downward pressure on Bayer's ratings may occur should Bayer suffer
a material setback in integrating Monsanto within its Crop Science business
and fail to generate sufficient free cash flow to reposition its Moody's-adjusted
financial metrics in line with the ratings with total debt/EBITDA trending
down towards 3.0x by 2022 and RCF/net debt rising close to 20%.
Negative rating pressure would also build if there will be evidence that
announced settlement agreements do not provide reasonable closure to the
litigations. Over time, downward pressure on the ratings
could also develop should Bayer suffer material setbacks in the execution
of its pharmaceutical pipeline or engaged in debt-funded acquisitions
to replenish it.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Bayer AG
Affirmations:
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
....Preference Stock, Affirmed Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Bayer Capital Corporation B.V.
Affirmations:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Bayer Corporation
Affirmations:
....BACKED Commercial Paper; Affirmed
P-2
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Bayer Holding Ltd.
Affirmations:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Bayer Nordic SE
Affirmations:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Bayer US Finance II LLC
Affirmations:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Bayer US Finance LLC
Affirmations:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
