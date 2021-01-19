Moody's affirms Beasley's B3 CFR and assigns B3 rating to new secured notes; outlook negative

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Beasley Mezzanine Holdings, LLC's (Beasley) B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and assigned a B3 rating to the proposed $280 million senior secured notes due 2026. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. The outlook remains negative.

Net proceeds from the note will be used to repay the existing revolver, term loan, promissory note, and George Beasley loan, with the remaining proceeds to provide additional cash to the balance sheet. The transaction is expected to lead to higher leverage and an increase in interest expense, but extend the maturity of outstanding debt.

The PDR was upgraded to B3-PD as Beasley will effectively have only one class of debt consisting of the secured notes, which will not be subject to financial maintenance covenants. Beasley will not have a revolving credit facility in place following the transaction, but the Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating is unchanged at SGL-3 due to the increase in cash available on the balance sheet. The ratings on the company's existing revolving credit facility and senior secured term loan will be withdrawn after repayment.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Beasley Mezzanine Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

Assignments:

..Issuer: Beasley Mezzanine Holdings, LLC

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Beasley Mezzanine Holdings, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Beasley Mezzanine Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Beasley's B3 CFR reflects extremely high leverage (over 30x expected FY 2020 results) given the substantial impact of the coronavirus outbreak on radio advertising revenue. The pandemic has affected Beasley to a larger extent compared to other radio operators given its relatively small size ($210 million in revenue as of LTM Q3 2020) and concentrated exposure in 3 DMA's (Philadelphia, Boston, and Tampa). As a result, EBITDA has contracted significantly and severely impacted both leverage and interest coverage levels, although performance is projected to improve as the economy recovers from the pandemic. The radio industry is also being negatively affected by the shift of advertising dollars to digital mobile and social media as well as heightened competition for listeners from a number of digital music providers. Secular pressures and the cyclical nature of radio advertising demand have the potential to exert substantial pressure on EBITDA performance over time.

While Beasley is small in size, the company has developed good market clusters with a strong market position in most of the markets that it operates. Beasley has been investing in its digital platform and Moody's expects further growth in digital revenue over time, albeit from a modest revenue level. Beasley will continue to seek cost savings in the near term to help offset a portion of the impact from the economic disruption caused by the pandemic. Beasley has also made recent investments in esports including a majority interest in the Overwatch League's Houston Outlaws esports team to diversify the business model and potentially accelerate growth in the future.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Moody's analysis has considered the effect on the performance of advertising revenue from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

A governance consideration that Moody's considers in Beasley's credit profile is its extremely high leverage level and acquisition history which is aggressive. However, the company has also directed a portion of free cash flow to debt repayment previously. Despite being a public company, Beasley is controlled by the Beasley family with related party transactions between the company and different family members.

Moody's SLG-3 reflects expectations that Beasley will maintain a limited, but adequate liquidity position over the next year. Beasley will have approximately $19 million of cash on the balance sheet pro forma for the transaction as of Q3 2020, but will not have access to a revolving credit facility following the repayment of the existing facility. Free cash flow (FCF) has been negative YTD as of Q3 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, but Moody's projects FCF will turn modestly positive in 2021. Beasley suspended its quarterly dividend ($5.5 million in 2019) and will reduce capex in the near term to help support liquidity. There will be no financial maintenance covenants following the repayment of the existing credit facility.

The negative outlook reflects the extremely high leverage level due to substantial declines in profitability as a result of the pandemic's impact on the economy compounded by Beasley's small scale and concentrated market exposure. Results are expected to benefit from high margin political advertising revenue in Q4 2020, but continue to experience year over year (yoy) declines in Q1 2021. Moody's expects performance will begin to improve in Q2 2021 on a year-over-year basis as its trough quarters from 2020 roll off. Moody's projects leverage will decline below 9x by the end of 2021 and to under 7x by the end of 2022. However, Beasley's very small size elevates the potential for volatility in performance and increases the risk of a downgrade if operations don't improve as expected.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if leverage is projected to be sustained above 7x for an extended period. Continuing negative free cash flow generation or a weakened liquidity position would also result in a downgrade. The inability to refinance existing debt in a timely manner, may also lead to a downgrade in the ratings.

An upgrade is not expected in the near term due to the impact of the coronavirus and extremely high leverage levels. However, ratings could be upgraded if Beasley's leverage decreased below 5.5x, with positive organic revenue growth and stable EBITDA margins. A free cash flow to debt ratio above 5% and maintenance of a strong liquidity position would also be required.

Beasley Mezzanine Holdings, LLC owns and operates 63 radio stations and related websites and mobile applications across 15 markets in addition to investments in esports assets. The company's station portfolio is located mainly across the eastern seaboard of the United States, with major contributions to revenue from the Philadelphia, Boston, and Tampa markets. The company is publicly traded but controlled by the Beasley family via a dual-class share structure. Beasley generated approximately $210 million as of LTM Q3 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

