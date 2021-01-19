Moody's affirms Beasley's B3 CFR and assigns B3 rating to new secured notes; outlook negative

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
Beasley Mezzanine Holdings, LLC's (Beasley) B3 Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) and assigned a B3 rating to the proposed $280 million
senior secured notes due 2026. Concurrently, Moody's
upgraded the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from
Caa1-PD. The outlook remains negative.
Net proceeds from the note will be used to repay the existing revolver,
term loan, promissory note, and George Beasley loan,
with the remaining proceeds to provide additional cash to the balance
sheet. The transaction is expected to lead to higher leverage and
an increase in interest expense, but extend the maturity of outstanding
debt.
The PDR was upgraded to B3-PD as Beasley will effectively have
only one class of debt consisting of the secured notes, which will
not be subject to financial maintenance covenants. Beasley will
not have a revolving credit facility in place following the transaction,
but the Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating is unchanged at SGL-3
due to the increase in cash available on the balance sheet. The
ratings on the company's existing revolving credit facility and
senior secured term loan will be withdrawn after repayment.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Beasley Mezzanine Holdings, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
Assignments:
..Issuer: Beasley Mezzanine Holdings, LLC
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B3 (LGD3)
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Beasley Mezzanine Holdings, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Beasley Mezzanine Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Beasley's B3 CFR reflects extremely high leverage (over 30x expected FY
2020 results) given the substantial impact of the coronavirus outbreak
on radio advertising revenue. The pandemic has affected Beasley
to a larger extent compared to other radio operators given its relatively
small size ($210 million in revenue as of LTM Q3 2020) and concentrated
exposure in 3 DMA's (Philadelphia, Boston, and Tampa).
As a result, EBITDA has contracted significantly and severely impacted
both leverage and interest coverage levels, although performance
is projected to improve as the economy recovers from the pandemic.
The radio industry is also being negatively affected by the shift of advertising
dollars to digital mobile and social media as well as heightened competition
for listeners from a number of digital music providers. Secular
pressures and the cyclical nature of radio advertising demand have the
potential to exert substantial pressure on EBITDA performance over time.
While Beasley is small in size, the company has developed good market
clusters with a strong market position in most of the markets that it
operates. Beasley has been investing in its digital platform and
Moody's expects further growth in digital revenue over time,
albeit from a modest revenue level. Beasley will continue to seek
cost savings in the near term to help offset a portion of the impact from
the economic disruption caused by the pandemic. Beasley has also
made recent investments in esports including a majority interest in the
Overwatch League's Houston Outlaws esports team to diversify the business
model and potentially accelerate growth in the future.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Moody's
analysis has considered the effect on the performance of advertising revenue
from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for
the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
A governance consideration that Moody's considers in Beasley's credit
profile is its extremely high leverage level and acquisition history which
is aggressive. However, the company has also directed a portion
of free cash flow to debt repayment previously. Despite being a
public company, Beasley is controlled by the Beasley family with
related party transactions between the company and different family members.
Moody's SLG-3 reflects expectations that Beasley will maintain
a limited, but adequate liquidity position over the next year.
Beasley will have approximately $19 million of cash on the balance
sheet pro forma for the transaction as of Q3 2020, but will not
have access to a revolving credit facility following the repayment of
the existing facility. Free cash flow (FCF) has been negative YTD
as of Q3 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy,
but Moody's projects FCF will turn modestly positive in 2021.
Beasley suspended its quarterly dividend ($5.5 million in
2019) and will reduce capex in the near term to help support liquidity.
There will be no financial maintenance covenants following the repayment
of the existing credit facility.
The negative outlook reflects the extremely high leverage level due to
substantial declines in profitability as a result of the pandemic's
impact on the economy compounded by Beasley's small scale and concentrated
market exposure. Results are expected to benefit from high margin
political advertising revenue in Q4 2020, but continue to experience
year over year (yoy) declines in Q1 2021. Moody's expects performance
will begin to improve in Q2 2021 on a year-over-year basis
as its trough quarters from 2020 roll off. Moody's projects leverage
will decline below 9x by the end of 2021 and to under 7x by the end of
2022. However, Beasley's very small size elevates the
potential for volatility in performance and increases the risk of a downgrade
if operations don't improve as expected.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if leverage is projected to be sustained above
7x for an extended period. Continuing negative free cash flow generation
or a weakened liquidity position would also result in a downgrade.
The inability to refinance existing debt in a timely manner, may
also lead to a downgrade in the ratings.
An upgrade is not expected in the near term due to the impact of the coronavirus
and extremely high leverage levels. However, ratings could
be upgraded if Beasley's leverage decreased below 5.5x, with
positive organic revenue growth and stable EBITDA margins. A free
cash flow to debt ratio above 5% and maintenance of a strong liquidity
position would also be required.
Beasley Mezzanine Holdings, LLC owns and operates 63 radio stations
and related websites and mobile applications across 15 markets in addition
to investments in esports assets. The company's station portfolio
is located mainly across the eastern seaboard of the United States,
with major contributions to revenue from the Philadelphia, Boston,
and Tampa markets. The company is publicly traded but controlled
by the Beasley family via a dual-class share structure.
Beasley generated approximately $210 million as of LTM Q3 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Scott Van den Bosch
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
