Moody's affirms Beijing Capital Group's Baa3 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, July 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Beijing Capital Group Co., Ltd.'s (BCG) Baa3 issuer rating. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the provisional (P)Baa3 backed senior unsecured rating on the medium-term note (MTN) program of Beijing Capital Polaris Investment Co., Ltd. The MTN program is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by BCG.

All the outlooks are stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectations that BCG will lower its debt leverage, gradually reduce business contributions from its property segment, as well as maintain its good access to funding over the next 12-18 months. These factors support its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba3," says Daniel Zhou, a Moody's Analyst.

"At the same time, we expect BCG to continue receiving strong support from Beijing municipal government, which is reflected in the three notches of rating uplift," adds Zhou.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BCG's Baa3 issuer rating reflects (1) its BCA of ba3; and (2) Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of support from and the company's high level of dependence on the Beijing municipal government and ultimately, the Government of China (A1 stable).

This support assessment reflects BCG's important role in providing essential water services, social housing and subway services to China's capital city, its policy function of supporting small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs), and the agricultural sector through its financial services operations; its 100% ownership by the Beijing government; and its record of receiving government support.

BCG's BCA of ba3 reflects the company's diversified portfolio with four major businesses that exhibit different industry dynamics, a feature that reduces the company's risk exposure to any individual business segment; stable environmental protection and infrastructure businesses, which provide a recurring source of income and a buffer against the volatility associated with the company's commercialized property business; and diversified funding channels and good access to domestic funding.

As part of BCG's restructuring of its property business, the company will increase its development of social housing and long-term rental apartments over the next 2-3 years. This change will likely lower the company's exposure to the commercialized property operations while strengthening its policy function.

On the other hand, BCG's BCA is constrained by the company's high debt leverage, though Moody's expects BCG to lower its debt leverage over the next 12-18 months primarily through debt reduction.

Specifically, Moody's forecasts BCG's adjusted net debt/EBITDA will reduce to 7.7x-8.0x in the projection period from 8.3x and 9.6x in 2021 and 2020, respectively. The deleveraging will likely be driven by the company's repayment of debt using internal cash resources as well as proceeds from the disposal of non-core assets, including the proposed sale of the waste treatment subsidiary in New Zealand and its equity shareholding in First Capital Securities Co., Ltd.

Meanwhile, the company will slow its business expansion, particularly for its property business.

Furthermore, Moody's expects BCG's EBITDA to remain largely flat over the next 12-18 months. Continuing revenue growth from its environmental protection business, supported by an increasing number of projects under operation, will partly offset the weakening sales and profitability of its property segment. Solid market demand for subway services in Beijing will also support its income growth.

BCG's liquidity is inadequate. The company's cash sources and estimated annual operating cash flow over the next 18 months will be insufficient to cover its scheduled debt repayments and capital spending over the same period.

Nevertheless, BCG and its key operating subsidiaries have proven strong access to various types of funding, especially onshore bank and capital market funds, due to its close linkage with the Beijing municipal government. This strength would enable it to raise funds to support its operating and refinancing needs.

In assessing BCG's governance risk, Moody's has taken into consideration the company's 100% ownership and the direct supervision and management oversight exercised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the Beijing Municipality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; and (2) Moody's expectation that the company's leverage will remain appropriate for its ba3 BCA over the next 12-18 months.

The ratings could be upgraded if (1) the likelihood of government support for BCG increases; or (2) BCG's standalone credit profile improves significantly, or both.

Moody's would raise BCG's BCA if it demonstrates prudence in pursuing growth and achieves further deleveraging, as seen by adjusted net debt/EBITDA below 6.5x and adjusted EBITDA interest coverage above 3.0x on a sustained basis.

The ratings would be downgraded if Moody's lowers BCG's BCA because of a material deterioration in its business profile or financial position, without any material changes in the support assessment.

Moody's could lower BCG's BCA if its adjusted net debt/EBITDA fails to trend towards 8.0x-8.5x or below, or adjusted EBITDA interest coverage falls below 1.75x over the next 12-18 months.

A downgrade of BCG's ratings could also be triggered by a weakening of the municipal government's ability or willingness to support the company, without a lowering of its BCA.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56472, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Founded in 1994, Beijing Capital Group Co., Ltd. is 100% owned by the Beijing municipal government and is under the direct supervision of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the Beijing Municipality. The company's operations are divided into four major business segments: (1) urban development, which is mainly real estate-related; (2) environmental protection, including water services and solid waste treatment; (3) infrastructure; and (4) financial services.

