Moody's affirms Bell Canada's ratings; outlook remains stable

Toronto, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Bell Canada's Baa1 senior unsecured ratings, Baa2 subordinated ratings, and Prime-2 commercial paper ratings. Moody's also affirmed BCE Inc.'s ("BCE") Baa2 issuer rating. Bell Canada is wholly-owned by BCE, a publicly traded company. The outlook for both Bell Canada and BCE remains stable.

"We affirmed the ratings because we expect Bell Canada's earnings to improve and enable it to deleverage to 3x or below through the next 12 to 18 months", said Peter Adu, Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Bell Canada

....Senior Unsecured, Affirmed Baa1

....Backed Senior Unsecured, Affirmed Baa1

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Backed Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Backed Subordinated Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Subordinated, Affirmed Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: BCE Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BCE Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Bell Canada

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bell Canada's Baa1 rating benefits from: (1) a strong and stable business profile supported by its position as Canada's largest telecommunications service provider; (2) healthy margins (adjusted EBITDA margin around 40%); (3) rational, oligopolistic competition, supported by a regulatory framework that favors facilities-based competition and restricts foreign ownership; and (4) moderate growth prospects. The rating is constrained by: (1) its decision to maintain leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA) around 3x, which does not provide cushion in the rating to absorb any unforeseen business circumstances; and (2) an ongoing need to balance cash flow amongst shareholder payments, network investments, and spectrum purchases, which limits deleveraging capacity.

Bell Canada has excellent liquidity. Sources approximate C$7.6 billion versus C$4.4 billion of uses in the 12 months ending June 2022. Sources include C$1.75 billion of cash at June 30, 2021, C$3.2 billion of availability (after excluding C$310 million of commercial paper outstanding at June 30, 2021) under its C$3.5 billion multi-year revolving credit facility, C$400 million in unused accounts receivable securitization under a $1.3 billion program (matures December 2022), about C$1.6 billion of proceeds from debt issuances in August 2021, and C$650 million of expected adjusted free cash flow. Uses include C$2.3 billion of debt maturities and C$2.1 billion of spectrum purchases.

Bell Canada's C$3.5 billion multi-year revolving credit facilities (C$1 billion matures in May 2024 and C$2.5 billion matures in May 2026) backstop its commercial paper issuance. Moody's expects Bell Canada to remain in compliance with a financial covenant, whose definition and threshold is not publicly disclosed, in the next 12 months.

The outlook is stable because Moody's expects good operating performance and leverage reduced to 3x or below in the next 12 to 18 months.

Bell Canada's social risk is tied to cyber/data breaches. The company will benefit from new generations that use much more of its connectivity products, but given the private and personal data it handles, a cyber breach could cause legal, regulatory or reputation issues and increased operational costs.

Bell Canada's governance risk is tied to its financial policy. The company's dividend policy is aggressive, management chooses to maintain leverage around 3x, and free cash flow flexibility is low, all of which leaves little room for unexpected challenges or leveraging events at the Baa1 rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if the company maintains positive growth in revenue and EBITDA (low single digits expected), sustains leverage towards 2x (3.2x for LTM Q2/2021) and FCF/TD towards 10% (1% for LTM Q2/2021).

The rating could be downgraded if the company sustains leverage above 3x (3.2x for LTM Q2/2021) and FCF/TD below 0% (1% for LTM Q2/2021).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Bell Canada, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, is Canada's largest telecommunications service provider. Revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 was C$23.3 billion.

