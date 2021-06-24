Moody's affirms Bellarmine University's (KY) Baa3; outlook stable

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 rating on Bellarmine University's (KY) revenue bonds, all of which were issued by the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government, KY. The university recorded $77 million of debt outstanding for fiscal 2020. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of Bellarmine's Baa3 reflects the university's ability to generate sound operating cash flow and good debt service coverage while facing flat enrollment and rising financial aid needs. While operating performance is likely to weaken in fiscal 2021 due to investment in athletics programs, management's demonstrated track record of fiscal discipline contributes to prospects for a rebound in performance beginning in fiscal 2022. In addition, good donor support and an ongoing focus on realigning academic programs and delivery models to enhance student demand contribute to good strategic positioning. The university's total wealth, though moderate at $80 million, has been growing and monthly liquidity is good. Debt levels are comparatively high relative to operations and wealth; however, the university is planning to fund future capital through fundraising, which should lead to deleveraging with debt amortization. Offsetting challenges include a high 84% reliance on student charges, rising financial aid needs and lagging net tuition per student growth due to a competitive environment and an array of affordable public competitors. Further, age of plant is rising with recent weak levels of capital spending relative to depreciation, indicating potential future capital needs with uncertainty around ability to meet with gift support.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the university will take actions to sustain balanced operations generating sound debt service coverage, minimal use of reserves and no borrowing plans, with a return to stronger operating cash flow margins beginning in fiscal 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further improvement in strategic positioning, evidenced by strengthened yield on accepted students, enrollment stability, and growth in net tuition per student

- Substantial increase of financial resources and liquidity relative to debt and operations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of student market position, reflected in failure to meet enrollment and net tuition targets

- Sustained deterioration of operating performance and use of reserves

- Material increase in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

Bellarmine's outstanding Series 2015, 2017A and 2017B bonds are secured by a lien and security interest in gross revenues. The bonds are further secured by a mortgage pledge and fully cash funded debt service reserve fund.

The university has covenanted to charge and maintain tuition, fees and other charges sufficient to provide Net Revenues Available for Debt Service at least equal to 1.10x annual debt service on all long-term indebtedness. For fiscal 2020, debt service coverage of 1.69x provided ample headroom. Management reports that the certified fiscal 2021 covenant is not yet available, but currently projects the covenant will exceed 1.10x.

PROFILE

Bellarmine University is a small, private, liberal arts university located in Louisville, Kentucky, founded in 1950 under the Catholic tradition. Bellarmine offers undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees, with notable programs in health sciences, nursing, education and business. For fiscal 2020, the university recorded $77 million in operating revenue and in fall 2020, enrolled 3,118 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mary Cooney

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

